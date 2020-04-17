Coronavirus Outbreak: Pogo partners with Doordarshan to air animated show Chhota Bheem on DD National during lockdown
Pogo has tied up with Doordarshan to show Chhota Bheem on DD National. “Watch your favourite cartoon character #ChhotaBheem on @DDNational at 2 pm as he saves his friends and village Dholakpur from various troubles,” Doordarshan said in a tweet.
Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks South Asia, said that during these challenging times, POGO believes that its “fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained.” Jain said they are pleased to collaborate with a distinguished platform like Doordarshan, Economic Times reported.
“The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’, one of our most prominent shows," he added. Doordarshan has brought back a number of classic shows for viewers during the coronavirus lockdown to entertain people and help them remain indoors.
Popular shows from the 80s and 90s like the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Jungle Book have all been garnering a large viewership for the national broadcaster.
As per a tweet by Prasar Bharati on 16 April, DD National continues to be number one for two consecutive weeks in a row with over 1.9 billion users. A tweet by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati, said that Ramayan continues to be one of the most-watched shows on the channel.
