Coronavirus Outbreak: Paralympic Committee of India donates 500 PPE kits to Delhi government, will give another 1000 to Centre
New Delhi: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Delhi state government, contributing in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh said the PCI donated 500 PPE kits to the Delhi government on Saturday and is ready with 1000 kits which will be given to the central government on Monday..
"The PCI donated 500 PPE kits to Delhi government. We gave the kits to AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta on Saturday," Singh told PTI.
Singh was accompanied by PCI Governing Board member Ashok Bedi to hand over the kits. The kits were manufactured in Bengaluru.
"We are going to hand over 1000 PPE kits to the union sports secretary on Monday as our donation to the central government," he added.
Last month, the PCI staff had donated one-day salary to the PM Cares Fund.
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 800 people in the country and more than 2 lakh globally.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 17:11:22 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Government Of Delhi, Government Of India, Paralympic Committee Of India, PCI, Sports, SportsTracker
