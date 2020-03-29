Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Only thing flying around like tracer bullet is COVID-19', says India coach Ravi Shastri
New Delhi: India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the "only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona", using his famous cliche to convey his message of staying home at all costs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, claiming over 30000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.
Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sports to a standstill after leading to cancellation and postponement of events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.
And it was no different with cricket.
Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmfNzkOu7f
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020
"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you," Shastri wrote on his twitter handle.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a three-week national lockdown with an aim to stem the spread of the deadly disease that has led to 25 deaths and more than 1000 positive cases in the country.
Shastri had earlier called the forced break a "welcome rest" for his busy national team players.
"(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because, towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries," Shastri had said.
"It has been tough but a welcome rest for players," the coach had said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 17:43:03 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, India, India Tour Of New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zealand 2020, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Ravi Shastri, SportsTracker, Tokyo Olympics 2020
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India