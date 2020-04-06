Coronavirus Outbreak: One lakh rapid test kits from China to arrive in Chennai on 9 April, says E Palaniswami
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday said order has been placed for buying one lakh Rapid Test Kits from China and it will arrive on 9 April aiding quick screening for coronavirus in the state.
Of the 4,612 people who were tested for the contagion, 571 turned positive, Palaniswami said adding the RTKs will be sent to all districts and testing could be done quickly for whomever needed.
"One lakh test kits have been ordered and we are getting it from China," he told reporters adding the kits have a 30-minute window for providing results which will aid quick and more screening of people to ascertain the presence of virus.
The kits will arrive on Thursday and the following day districts could have them, he said. Also, orders have been placed for 2,500 ventilators and more masks and Personal Protective Equipment was being procured to meet requirements, he said.
The State has optimal inventory of drugs including antibiotics and intravenous fluids needed to treat coronavirus patients, he said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
While Tamil Nadu already has 17 testing facilities including 11 in government and six in private sectors, permission of the Central government was being awaited for 21 more testing centres.
"Medical equipment has already come and as soon we get the Central government's permission, a total of 38 testing centres will be functional and the number of those being tested for the virus will be increased," he said.
Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had indicated on Sunday that the government intended to put up testing amenities for coronavirus in medical college hospitals run by it across the state.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:30:56 IST
Tags : China, Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Tamil Nadu, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Tamil Nadu, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, K Palaniswami, NewsTracker, Tamil Nadu
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO’s policy failures and capitulation to China fueled deadly pandemic; DG Tedros must be held accountable
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases