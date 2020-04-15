Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination postponed till further notice; check details at ojee.nic.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 14 April extended the countrywide lockdown till 3 May to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

A notice of the extension of OJEE 2020 has been uploaded on the official website ojee.nic.in.

“The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of the Examination (OJEE 2020) and related activities like online submission of application forms and downloading of admit cards, etc. will be notified, in due course of time, on the assessment of the prevailing situation,” the notice mentioned.

OJEE in its notice has asked students to not be worried, and follow all the preventive measures being laid down, by various government agencies to check the spread of coronavirus. Students are also advised to visit the official website - www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com regularly for updates.

Several entrance examinations such as JEE Main 2020, NEET UG 2020 have been deferred due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The new dates of the tests will be announced by the examination conducting bodies once the situation improves.

Odisha was the first state to extend the lockdown in the state till 30 April. School and colleges in the state will remain closed till 17 June. India has registered over 11,000 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll close to 400. Odisha itself has at least 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 14:51:24 IST

Tags : Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Odisha, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE, OJEE 2020 Coronavirus