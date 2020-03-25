Coronavirus Outbreak: NPR updation exercise deferred after 21-day lockdown announced by Narendra Modi
New Delhi: The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 will not be held as scheduled due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday.
Both the exercise is supposed to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September.
Due to the prevailing situation, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders, a senior home ministry official said.
Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from Tuesday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 11:52:09 IST
