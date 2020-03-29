Coronavirus Outbreak: National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship postponed as AFI seeks to revamp event calendar
The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship scheduled to be held in June has been postponed after the national federation on Sunday decided to frame a new calendar following the suspension of global sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The championship was to be held from 25 to 28 June in Bengaluru and it was to serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo Games which were now pushed by one year to 2021 in view of the worsening global health crisis.
"We will have this championship later after August if the situation becomes stable by May or June," deputy national chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said.
The Athletics Federation of India said that a new competition calendar, as well as fresh training programmes for national campers, will be prepared by the Planning Committee after discussions with coaches and foreign experts.
"In wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as other international competitions, the Planning Committee of AFI has decided to prepare a new domestic calendar for senior athletes," the AFI said.
"Under the new circumstances, the complete domestic calendar of the year 2020 needs to be changed, especially, the senior competitions. Besides competitions, we have also asked coaches to start reworking on their training programmes," said AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.
The National Open Athletics Championship which was to be held in Chennai from 16-19 August will also be held later.
Earlier, the AFI had to postpone its season opener Indian Grand Prix series which was to be held in March as well as Federation Cup Senior Championships (10-13 April in Patiala).
After the postponement of the Tokyo Games, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra had also asked the national federations to submit the training and competition programmes of their respective athletes.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 16:58:25 IST
Tags : Adille Sumariwalla, AFI, Athletics, Athletics Federation Of India, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Indian Grand Prix, Indian Olympic Association, IOA, Narinder Batra, National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship, Radhakrishnan Nair, SportsTracker, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Athletics
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India