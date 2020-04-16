Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai's Dharavi reports 11 new COVID-19 cases today; tally rises to 71 in Asia's largest slum

Mumbai: With 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has risen to 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

Out of the 71 cases, eight patients have died due to the infection so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,916 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as of Thursday.

Of the 2,916 cases, 295 patients have been cured and discharged while 187 lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1,489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 16:59:38 IST

