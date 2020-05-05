Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai records 635 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths today; total number of cases rise to 9,758

Mumbai: As many as 635 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 9,758, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Twenty-six deaths were recorded in the city on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 387.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till 17 May.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

"The movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am," the police said.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 23:56:03 IST

