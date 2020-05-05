Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC orders closure of non-essential shops, including liquor stores, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mumbai

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Tuesday ordered the closure of all non-essential shops in the city, including liquor stores, after there were violations in social distancing norms.

This comes days after the Centre issued revised guidelines on lockdown restrictions and granted permission for liquor stores to open across the country. The lockdown, as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, was also extended till 17 May by the Centre.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 15,000 on Tuesday, and Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country.

BMC commisioner Praveen Pardeshi issued the order, saying that the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai may deteriorate due to the relaxation measures, and therefore, authorities were withdrawing the relaxations in the city.

"Due to above relaxations, there were huge crowds gathering near these shops and it has been impossible to maintain social distancing," Pardeshi said in the order. "There were a few instances of law and order situations arising out of such crowds gathering in one place."

"The downward trend is yet to set in.

"And gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing will be detrimental to the control of coronavirus and the advantage of the lockdown will be lost. I am convinced that the relaxation will deteriorate conditions in Mumbai and will have to be withdrawn," he added.

Only the groceries and the medical store/chemist shops will be allowed to open, the statement concluded.

On 3 May, the Maharashtra government had allowed standalone shops like liquor shops to open from Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 23:24:15 IST

