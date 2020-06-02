Coronavirus Outbreak: Mohena Singh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, family members test positive
TV actress Mohena Kumari, her husband, mothers-in-law, sister-in-law and her five-year-old son have all contracted COVID-19. The actress and her family members are being treated for the disease.
Mohena, who played the role of Keerti in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat last year in October and moved to Dehradun.
The actress has confirmed that seven of her family members have tested positive for coronavirus, reported ETimes. However, she clarified that they all are doing fine now.
She said that they had very mild symptoms and they thought it would have been because of the change in weather. Mohena added that first her mother-in-law got it but owing to mild symptoms they could not figure out. She said that they are in quarantine now and recuperating.
Her brother-in-law’s latest report has come negative and he is in good health, informed the actress.
“There are so many who have been tested positive and don't get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha,” she said.
Last month veteran TV and film actor Kiran Kumar too tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed that he was asymptomatic and got to know about the COVID-19 infection when he went to a hospital for a medical check-up, where the coronavirus test was mandatory.
Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 08:35:43 IST
