Coronavirus Outbreak: Mia Farrow reveals daughter Quincy diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalised

FP Staff Apr 11, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Los Angeles:  Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.

"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," Farrow tweeted.

Quincy Farrow-LePine, who was born as Kaeli-Sha, is the actor''s youngest child. Farrow had adopted Quincy in 1994 when she was just one-year-old, post the actor's split from filmmaker Woody Allen. Quincy is married and has a baby daughter named Coretta. The coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 100,000 people worldwide and infected 1.7 million others. Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus Outbreak: Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kanika Kapoor, Harvey Weinstein — a list of celebs who have tested positive (With inputs from Press Trust of India) Here are some of Farrow's Instagram posts

 

 

 

Ok obviously I’m not going out and maybe none of us ever will again so i got a little bored and played around with some makeup which i haven’t used in TEN WHOLE DAYS and it feels like a year. Anyway, good night everyone.❤️Sweet dreams. #homesweethome A post shared by Mia Farrow (@realmiafarrow) on

Its ok for us to stay in our pajamas. Its ok to eat up our entire stash of chocolate. Its not ok for us to go out & mingle ♥️. #stayHome

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 12:16:54 IST

