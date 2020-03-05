Coronavirus outbreak: Medical team to reach Iran today, hope to set up first clinic in Qom by evening, says EAM S Jaishankar

Amid concerns over the health of over 1,200 Indian nationals stuck in Iran — the second country after China to report highest number of casualties — the government offered some hope for their families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, via Twitter, said that India was ready to set up its first screening clinic in Iran at Qom by today evening. He also said that the government is in constant touch with Iranian authorities to work out the logistics to bring Indians back.

The external affairs minister added that the authorities are also working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded in the country.

Jaishankar said the Indian medical team was likely to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus. "Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities," the minister said in a tweet.

"Group of Ministers constantly monitoring progress. Understand the concern of families. Keep faith," he said in another tweet.

As concerns mounted over spike in coronavirus cases in India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday formed a task force and said efforts are on to screen the people who came in contact with the infected Delhi man and 16 Italian tourists. Many resident welfare associations and schools cancelled events as people in the city were urged to avoid large gatherings.

Isolation wards in 19 government and six private hospitals are being readied incase of need across the national capital and thermal scanning of all passengers landing from abroad is being conducted at the airport, Kejriwal said. The man from Delhi, who tested positive on Monday, was among 29 confirmed cases in the country. These include 16 Italian tourists who had travelled by road and stayed at two hostels here. The latest case was of a Paytm employee working in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 14:16:22 IST

