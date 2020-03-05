Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Health minister says govt taking necessary steps to prevent spread of COVID-19, advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Issuing a travel advisory, health minister Harsh Vardhan said that citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to virus affected-areas of China, Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran. He said directions have also been issued for all international passengers in India.

"As of 4 March, a total of 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said as he detailed the evacuation of of Indians by Air India and IAF.

In a first reported case of human-to-animal transmission of coronavirus, the pet dog of a positive-tested patient in Hong Kong has been confirmed to be infected with a 'low level" of the virus.

Tests confirmed the virus in the pet’s nasal and oral cavities, "which indicates a low-level of infection," Hong Kong’s agricultural and fisheries department said in statement late Wednesday.

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India on trade is estimated to be about $348 million and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report.

Estimates published by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Wednesday said that the slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains.

The most affected sectors include precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment.

Among the most affected economies are the European Union ($15.6 billion), the United States ($5.8 billion), Japan ($5.2 billion), South Korea ($3.8 billion), Taiwan Province of China ($2.6 billion) and Vietnam ($2.3 billion).

India is among the 15 most affected economies due to the coronavirus epidemic and slow down in production in China, with a trade impact of $ 348 million. The trade impact for India is less as compared to other economies such as EU, the US, Japan and South Korea.

A Paytm employee in Gurugram has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitisers in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

The Railway ministry issued an advisory stating that material with information about coronavirus should be displayed "prominently" to increase awareness among the public regarding the disease. 25 confirmed cases were reported in India on Wednesday.

"..need for signages and separate counters being set up for fever cases," The Indian Express reported, adding, "Railway staff would also be trained on prevention of the spread of virus and the statement added that in case any suspicious case is detected, it should be reported to the Railway Hospital."

Higher Education secretary Amit Khare on Wednesday wrote to all the state chief secretaries and the CBSE board directing them to spread awareness about precautionary measures regarding coronavirus in schools, reports said.

Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan topped the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise liner, the Japanese government reiterated that plans to host the Tokyo Olympics in July remained on track.

“We would steadily proceed with our preparations while closely coordinating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organising committee,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news conference, amid speculation that the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

The Olympics are scheduled to open in less than five months and IOC head Thomas Bach reiterated his backing for this summer’s Games despite the coronavirus threat, urging athletes to prepare “full steam.”

Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in Hyderabad, scheduled for 15 March has been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, reports said. In Hyderabad, a man tested positive for the novel virus on Tuesday, and two other suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.

Telangana BJP chief K Krishna Saagar Rao was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the decision was taken with the aim of reducing mass physical contact of people. On Wednesday, Shah also announced that he wouldn't participate in 'Holi milan' on 10 March as a way to take precautions against the virus. "I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself and your family," he said.

Six cases with "high viral load" have been found while sample testing in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, The Indian Express reported. The report said that the suspected patients came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Extending the morning losses, equity indices crashed by afternoon after 28 new suspected coronavirus cases were tested positive in the country on Wednesday. Benchmark Sensex tanked over 650 points while the broader Nifty was down 188 points at around 1.30 pm.​ Sensex was trading 659.38 points or 1.71 percent, lower at 37,964.32 while Nifty slipped 188.45 points or 1.67 percent to 11,114.85.

After Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus and that he would not participate in 'Holi Milan' function in the wake of the reports of the outbreak of the virus in different places.' From now on, all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening, not just the 12 countries which we had listed earlier,' said Dr Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during media presser today.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told media reporters that on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, it was found out that the patient infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 28. where 3 have already recovered.

Tech giant Intel has said one of its employees in Bengaluru has "potentially been exposed" to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The company also said it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India. Seeking to allay fear among the citizens in the wake of coronavirus scare, Karnataka Health Minister B Srirumulu on Wednesday made an appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours spreading on social media.

As more cases of coronavirus are confirmed in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will not be participating this year in the Holi Milan programme. He said, 'world experts have been issuing warnings against unnecessary social contact, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.'

As many as 15 tourists from Italy were tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases in India to 21. The development was confirmed after 21 Italian nationals reached ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi. The Rajasthan Health Department has issued directives to the districts where the Italian group of tourists, 15 of whom have tested positive for coronavirus had travelled.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will brief the media on the coronavirus outbreak in India at 3 pm. He will also take a meeting with senior officials from the Delhi government to discuss the management and preparedness in light of the virus' spread in India.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India stood at six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel virus in Jaipur, and authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state governments doubled down on facilities to treat patients and precautionary measures. The disease has now spread to over 60 countries and has claimed over 3,100 lives worldwide, PTI reported.

The report said that the sample of the Italian tourist, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, was found to be positive after the first two tests gave contradictory results. The 69-year-old man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted at an isolation ward of the SMS Hospital. His wife also tested positive for the virus, PTI reported, however, the Rajasthan government said that her sample is being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test.

Rajasthan health minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist who tested positive for coronavirus.

Asking to step up vigil, the minister also asked officials to send a rapid response team of the Medical Education and Health Department to the places visited by the patient, along with 19 others from Italy. The team, including senior professors and epidemiologists, will inspect hotels and excursions in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Jaisalmer.

The Centre on Tuesday also extended the suspension of existing visas given to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before 3 March and who have not yet arrived in India. The move came a month after India cancelled the visas for Chinese nationals and those who had visited China in January, after the outbreak of the disease in December. Over 90,000 have been infected globally so far.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward West Asia, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.

Washington state has reported a seventh death from coronavirus. All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area. A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said the patient died on 26 February. She said the person had been a resident at a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths.

The spokeswoman said some hospital staff may have been exposed while treating the patient but officials don't believe other patients were. The hospital staff are being monitored and screened daily.

Deaths in Italy surged to 79, making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China. Twenty-three members of Iran's Parliament and the head of the country's emergency services were reported infected. South Korea expanded drive-thru testing and confirmed hundreds of new cases. And in Spain's Basque region, at least five doctors and nurses were infected and nearly 100 health care workers were being held in isolation.

The mushrooming outbreaks contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients were going home and the number of new infections has been dropping.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. The number of countries hit by the virus exceeded 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.

