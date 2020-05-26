Coronavirus Outbreak: Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila Alves deliver 110,000 face masks to Texas hospitals
Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife, model Camila Alves, has delivered 110,000 masks to the local hospitals in his home state of Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oscar winner teamed up with car company Lincoln, with whom he is a spokesperson, for the initiative.
McConaughey took to social media to share his picture with Alves in a truck on delivery duty.
"Me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," he wrote alongside the photo which showed the couple in masks and headgear.
CNN notes that his donation comes at a time when hospitals in rural areas of the US are facing a shortage of resources and financial difficulties.
Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020
Last month, McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for isolated seniors in Texas. The couple had also donated around 80,000 face marks, which included a mix of surgical mask and KN95 marks, to frontline workers in Austin and New Orleans.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 26, 2020 13:21:15 IST
