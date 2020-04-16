Coronavirus Outbreak: Masaba Gupta's fashion label launches Maskaba, initiative to produce non-surgical masks

Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday announced that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution to the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative ''Maskaba''.

"We thought why not do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour - non-surgical masks. These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of," Masaba wrote on Instagram.

"The fabric which was meant for garments, is being used to produce non-surgical masks for donation that are washable and reusable," she added.

Check out the post

The designer said we all are in this together.

"... and my hope is to keep my chin up by doing something for the country that promotes safety especially in times like these," Masaba said.

Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute to India's fight against the deadly virus.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439 till 9.31 am on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 09:07:33 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, House Of Masaba, Masaba Gupta, Maskaba, Non Surgical Mask