You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Masaba Gupta's fashion label launches Maskaba, initiative to produce non-surgical masks

Press Trust of India Apr 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST

Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday announced that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution to the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative ''Maskaba''.

"We thought why not do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour - non-surgical masks. These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of," Masaba wrote on Instagram.

"The fabric which was meant for garments, is being used to produce non-surgical masks for donation that are washable and reusable," she added.

Check out the post


View this post on Instagram

Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic & lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt. While the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time. We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable. - the Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine & we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of. #MasKaba #HouseofMasaba #Masks #Covid #Covid19 #StayAtHome #InThisTogether

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

The designer said we all are in this together.

"... and my hope is to keep my chin up by doing something for the country that promotes safety especially in times like these," Masaba said.

Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute to India's fight against the deadly virus.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439 till 9.31 am on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 09:07:33 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, House Of Masaba, Masaba Gupta, Maskaba, Non Surgical Mask

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres