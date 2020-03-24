Coronavirus Outbreak: Man arrested at Kochi airport for refusing to heed medical advice

Kochi A 54-year-old domestic passenger was arrested at the airport in Kochi for allegedly refusing to follow instructions given by doctors for the prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus, police said here on Tuesday.

Lami Arackal from Ernakulam, who landed from Chennai at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Monday night, was arrested based on a complaint from health officials, they said.

He was, however, later released on bail.

Arackal allegedly refused to wear a mask and follow other instructions to be observed by the passengers coming from other states as part of the measures to check COVID-19 spread.'

He also allegedly misbehaved with the medical officers, police said.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 11:37:33 IST

