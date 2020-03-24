Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared by police amid Delhi lockdown; WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in China latest updates Mainland China's new infections up by two-fold to 78 cases Mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases, driven by a jump in infected travellers arriving from abroad, while more locally transmitted cases crept into its daily tally, including one in the central city of Wuhan. China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from a day earlier. Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 a day earlier.

Coronavirus in US latest updates Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after US joins calls for postponement US Olympic organisers joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Olympic Committee, according to member Dick Pound, has decided to delay the event, likely for a year. Major sporting nations Australia and Canada withdrew on Monday as organisers came under mounting pressure to postpone the event for the first time in its 124-year modern history. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it had listened to feedback from athletes and was encouraged by a clearer path towards postponement.

Coronavirus in UK latest updates UK goes into three-week lockdown to tackle spread British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335. In a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, he said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and the crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people. With his central message calling on people to restrict their movements outside their homes only for the very basic essentials, Johnson said, "From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction you must stay at home."

Coronavirus in India latest updates Ensure only mission critical staff comes to work: Nasscom to IT firms Industry body Nasscom on Monday urged IT companies to prepare for a complete lockdown and ensure that only a handful of staff members are allowed to come to work to support mission-critical functions. As an increasing number of states across the country imposed lockdown and restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Nasscom, in an advisory to member companies, cautioned that "essential services notification cannot be interpreted to be used for projects that had to be completed in the near term and contracts carrying penalties, etc." "This is only for truly mission critical work, and any misuse will put us at the risk of losing the trust (of) the Government and might seriously impact the entire industry," Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom said in the advisory. Nasscom also advised companies to plan the teams in such a way that in places like Delhi NCR, the mission critical staff would not have to cross the state borders of UP, Delhi and Haryana.

Coronavirus in Italy latest updates Italy's deaths slow down, raises hope The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 602 on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days, while the number of new cases also slowed, raising hope that the most aggressive phase of the epidemic may be passing. The Civil Protection Agency said the number of fatalities from the month-old contagion stood at 6,077, while confirmed cases totaled 63,927, an increase of 4,789 over the past 24 hours — the smallest rise for five days. “Today is perhaps the first positive day we have had in this hard, very tough month,” said Giulio Gallera, the top health official in the northern region of Lombardy, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak.

Coronavirus in US latest updates 139 deaths in US in one day, Trump signs order to prevent medical supplies hoarding US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus. Till Monday, more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States. Of these, over 10,000 were added in one day, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles COVID-19 cases. With 139 deaths, the number of fatalities crossed 550 by Monday night. Signing the executive order, Trump said his government would take action against hoarding and excessive pricing of vital medical and personal protective equipment as well as supplies such as hand sanitisers and face masks. "Very simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own profit," he asserted, adding the Department of Justice will aggressively prosecute fraudulent schemes related to the pandemic.

Coronavirus in India latest updates Massive police deployment outside Shaheen Bagh Security tightened was at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, on Tuesday, after a prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Delhi, in the light of the COVID19 pandemic. India Today reports say that the protest site has been vacated by the Delhi Police and the protest site has been completely cleared. Delhi: Security tightened at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, after a prohibitory order under section 144 Cr PC has been promulgated in Delhi, in the light of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q9y0ILwZjv — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in South Korea latest updates South Korea reports 76 new cases South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be slowing. The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120. It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with a peak of 909 cases recorded on 29 February.

Coronavirus in India latest updates India has 'tremendous capacity' to combat virus, says WHO The executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan, on Tuesday said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio. "There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," J Ryan said during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic. "There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he added.

Coronavirus in US latest updates Historic Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's virus-driven sell-off Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown, overshadowing unprecedented moves by the US Federal Reserve to shore up credit across the economy. After recently cutting interest rates to near zero, the Fed will now lend against student loans and credit card loans, as well as back the purchase of corporate bonds and make direct loans to companies. Announcement of the extraordinary measures briefly lifted US stock index futures before Monday's trading session began, but the mounting death toll from COVID-19 and a tide of lockdowns of more US states quickly sent the main indexes into the red, putting the S&P 500 on pace for its worst month since World War Two.

Coronavirus in India latest updates Meghalaya Police issues clarification on plying of vehicles The Meghalaya government on Monday shut down 17 government departments till 31 March and imposed curfew in two districts in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Over 16,000 people, who returned from other states, have been screened for COVID-19 at Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district bordering Assam till date, they said. Private vehicles will be allowed to ply in the state capital on odd and even numbers alternately, beginning with odd numbers on 24 March, a government order said. Clarification regarding the plying of Private vehicles engaged in providing essential and emergency services. #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/dPc2xFmxiv — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus latest updates WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. While it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases of COVID-19, it took only 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

Coronavirus in India latest updates Protesters removed from Shaheen Bagh, says report According to India Today reports, Shaheen Bagh has removed protesters from the site on Tuesday amid lockdown announced in view of coronavirus till 31 March in Delhi. The moves a day after the Supreme Court heard petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter.

Coronavirus in India latest updates 22 states under lockdown The health ministry, in its daily press briefing on Monday, said Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are under complete lockdown.

Coronavirus in US latest updates Donald Trump calls to protect Asian Americans US President Donald Trump has called for protection of Asian Americans after charges that his use of the term "Chinese virus" had aggravated a backlash. "It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. His tone - and avoidance of calling novel coronavirus the "Chinese virus" -- contrasts with last week when he voiced anger at being accused of racism. Asian American activists have reported a spike in bias incidents since the epidemic erupted, including a woman who was followed and beaten on the New York subway. ....is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus latest updates Asian stocks rally after Fed's pledge to stabilise financial system Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilize the financial system eased debt market pressures, even if it could not offset the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 1.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei by 4.9 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 percent, though that followed a drop of almost 6% on Monday. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses. In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds. The numbers were certainly large, with analysts estimating the package could make $4 trillion or more in loans to non-financial firms

Coronavirus in India latest updates Section 144 imposed in Nagaland's Dimapur from 6 am The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The order, issued by Dimapur police commissioner Rothihu Tetseo on Monday, will come into force from 6 am on 24 March, the official said. Dimapur, a commercial hub of the state, witnessed "unprecedented" movement of vehicles during the lockdown which began from Sunday midninght, he said.

Coronavirus in India latest updates Cases in India climb to 468 The number of deaths in India due to the novel coronavirus rose to nine on Monday with 468 testing positive as the Centre announced a lockdown in 22 states and Union Territories across the country and the Indian Council of Medical research recommended the use of an anti-malarial drug in cases of high risk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked captains of industry to ensure that production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing. "The impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come," said Modi as he exhorted India Inc to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on workforce in spite of the COVID-19 negative impact on their businesses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that companies' expenditure to fight the coronavirus pandemic will be considered valid under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a disaster, the Finance Minister said on Twitter.

The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today".

Media persons, however, will not need the passes and their ID cards will suffice, they said.

Details like the format of the application for the passes and from when they will be required, etc are likely to be shared on Tuesday, the police said.

On Sunday, police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Delhi till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests, and other gatherings.

Section 144 of the CrPC bans the assembly of four or more people in one place.

The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

The order, issued by Dimapur police commissioner Rothihu Tetseo on Monday, will come into force from 6 am on 24 March, the official said.

Dimapur, a commercial hub of the state, witnessed an "unprecedented" movement of vehicles during the lockdown which began from Sunday midnight, he said.

Police seized a number of taxis for plying on roads, the official said.

