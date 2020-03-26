Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahindra & Mahindra to produce high-spec ventilators priced at less than Rs 7,500 to help deal with crisis

Carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra will soon produce high-spec ventilators that will cost less than Rs 7,500 and help the government in the fight against coronavirus.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company has also partnered with two PSUs and is working with a manufacturer of ventilators to help simplify design and scale-up capacity.

Goenka tweeted that Mahindra is overwhelmed with individuals and companies offering support in its effort.

The auto major is using a two-pronged approach. It is working with others to assist them in simplifying design and enhance capacity. “Our engineering team is right now with them working on it,” Goenka tweeted.

On the other hand, Mahindra and the two PSUs are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator which is commonly known as Ambu bag.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted that the development could be a game-changer in quickly availing a large number of low-cost lifesavers.

The businessman, who is quite popular on Twitter, also praised the teams who toiled non-stop for 48 hours.

He said the interim lifesaver will come at a cost below Rs 7,500 as against sophisticated machines that cost about Rs 5 to 10 lakh.

So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back... pic.twitter.com/LrVXm4Acku — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

The development comes within days after Anand Mahindra announcing that Mahindra group will offer all possible assistance to deal with COVID-19.

Anand Mahindra also announced the decision to contribute 100 percent of his salary in the fight against coronavirus. “I will urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem,” he said.

He announced that Mahindra Holidays will offer resorts as temporary care facilities and the Mahindra Group's project team stands all prepared to assist the government/army in setting up the temporary care facilities.

