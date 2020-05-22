Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The MHA on Thursday said that state governments should "ensure night curfew or prohibition of all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am".
"Proper delineation of containment zones, effective implementation of containment measures key to prevent spread of COVID-19," the statement added.
The BMC said that 47 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of patients in the area to 1,425. However, no deaths were reported on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar said that 776 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, of which 567 cases are from Chennai. 400 patients have been discharged on Thursday.
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 83,334 residents stranded in other states and UTs have been brought back. This includes 63,109 residents brought back by road, 19,724 by special COVID-19 and Shramik trains and 501 passengers including students through special flights.
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will "implement a ruthless quarantine with a human heart".
He added that deputy commissioners can spend Rs 500 per day per head on food for people in institutional quarantine.
"Quarantine will now be divided into 7 day (institutional) and 7 day (home). Rs 13,000 will be spent per head in the entire period of quarantine for an individual. Needs during home quarantine will also be funded by the government," he said.
The Telangana director general of police Mahender Reddy on Thursday said that a police constable had passed away due to coronavirus in the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
News18 reported that this is the first fatality in Telangana police force due to COVID-19.
"The constable, posted at one of the check-posts in the old city, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital," the report said.
The Delhi government said that 571 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 375 people have also recovered. The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 11,659, including 5,567 recovered/discharged/migrated and 194 deaths, the statement said.
The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said that they have set minimum and maximum fares. "For Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3500 for a 90-120 minutess journey and the max fare would be Rs 10,000. Within these bands, we have some other qualifiers."
Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation said, "For example if we take the Delhi-Mumbai route, the lowest fare prescribed is Rs 3,500 while the upper limit is Rs 10,000. How this works is airlines have a system of buckets, this fare band is split into buckets and then airlines allot seats in different buckets. Only a lower and upper cap may create problems as airlines may sell all at the highest price. So we are putting a second rider, that 40% of the seats have to be sold at a fare less the mid-point of the band, which is around Rs 6,000."
We have set minimum and maximum fares. For Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3500 for a 90-120 mins journey and the max fare would be Rs 10,000. Within these bands, we have some other qualifiers, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while addressing the media said, 'Centre is planning to ramp up flights to bring back more stranded Indians from overseas. Private airlines to join efforts to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad.' He announced that 20,000 stranded Indians brought back under Vande Bharat Mission.
A case has been registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in connection with a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund, police said.
Domestic flights will resume on 25 May with limited operations, with airlines operating one-third of their schedule. The government has asked airlines to adhere to 'the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the Ministry during the period of COVID- t9 pandemic'.
Almost 1.50 lakh tickets were booked within two hours of opening the bookings for the 100 pairs of passenger trains that the railways will operationalise on 1 June, officials said Thursday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday has announced that only one-third of operations would be commenced on 25 May. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport, no physical check-in at airport counters, the ministry said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus reached 23,935 and toll rose to 841.
Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from 25 May in a calibrated manner. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to hold a press conference at 3 pm on Thursday.
With 45,300 COVID-19 patients cured, India's recovery rate reaches 40.31 percent. The total cases rise to 1,12,359, according to the Health Ministry. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 26,15,920 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. About 1,03,532 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The Airports Authority of India has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from 25 May. As per the guidelines, all passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Children below 14 years have been exempted.
83 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 6098, including 2527 active cases and 150 deaths, reports ANI.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,12,359, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The toll due to the novel virus has risen to 3,435. With 39,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191) and Gujarat (12,537).
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap on Wednesday informed that the intrastate bus services will start from Thursday except in the containment zones amid the coronavirus lockdown.
People in the age group of 50-59 years constituted over 26 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the National Capital, according to official figures. At least 176 people have died in Delhi due to the coronavirus, authorities said.
Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said in Patna. Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The nationwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to over 1.06 lakh on Wednesday as India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 5,611 new cases. The country also reported 140 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,303.
The Union health ministry said the recovery rate among those having tested positive has risen to nearly 40 percent, from about seven percent before the lockdown began on 25 March. It also said that than less seven percent of patients require hospital support.
The Ministry for Civil Aviation announced a gradual resumption of domestic flights from 25 May amid mounting worries over the country's economy.
Highest single-day increase in cases takes total to 1,06,750
According to the 8 am update issued by the health ministry, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 3,303 as 140 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The country also witnessed a sharp increase of 5,611 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,06,750.
Of the 140 deaths reported since Monday morning, 76 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, six each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from Tamil Nadu Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Odhisha and Punjab.
Of the 3,303 fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths with 1,325 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 719, Madhya Pradesh at 258, West Bengal at 250, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 143, Uttar Pradesh at 123, Tamil Nadu at 84 and Andhra Pradesh at 52.
The toll reached 40 in Karnataka, 38 each in Punjab and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 17 fatalities due to the disease and Haryana 14. Bihar has registered nine deaths and Odisha five. Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each.
Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, while Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the data shared by the health ministry.
As per the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 37,136. The state is followed by Tamil Nadu at 12,448, Gujarat at 12,140, Delhi at 10,554, Rajasthan at 5,845, Madhya Pradesh at 5,465 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,926.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,961 in West Bengal, 2,532 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,002 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,634 in Telangana, 1,498 in Bihar, 1,397 in Karnataka, 1,317 in Jammu and Kashmir and 978 in Odisha.
Haryana has reported 964 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 642 cases. A total of 231 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 200 in Chandigarh.
Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the total active COVID-19 cases now stands at 61,149 in the country and 42,298 people have recovered. The current recovery rate stands at 39.62 percent while it was 7.1 percent at the beginning of lockdown, he added.
The country went into a 21-day lockdown on 25 March, but it later got extended till 3 May in the second phase and then for another 14-day third phase till 17 May. A two-week-long fourth phase is now underway till 31 May, but with several restrictions having been relaxed to boost economic activities.
Domestic flights to gradually resume from 25 May
Announcing further relaxations, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that domestic flights will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May, two months after the services were shut due to the coronavirus.
Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.
All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.
SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI.
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020
Puri said that domestic flights will commence from 25 May, but initially, "only a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated".
"Then, depending on the experience we gain, we will increase the number of flights. I think Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) should not be made so onerous that it is difficult to be followed. We've now reached a happy balance and SOPs will be announced soon. Those will be the norms for some time," he added.
The minister, however, did not mention any update for international flights, which have also remained shut during the lockdown, barring for special flights being operated to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates from abroad.
Mounting concerns over economy
The aviation sector has been among the worst hit by the pandemic as various countries, including India, decided to suspend commercial flights completely to curb the spread of the virus. Several Indian carriers have resorted to pay cuts, layoffs and leave without pay for their staff members.
Similar is the situation for many other sectors, while a huge workforce shortage is looming large due to the return of lakhs of migrant workers to their native places after being rendered jobless, and even homeless in most cases, from most of the industrial clusters across the country where they were working before the lockdown.
Cab aggregator Ola is laying off 1,400 staff as its revenue declined by 95 percent in the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to employees.
Rating agency Icra warned of a deep recession and drastically lowered its FY21 GDP forecast for Indian economy to a contraction of five percent, citing the very modest fiscal support, extension of the nationwide lockdown and the looming labour shortage.
The Congress party accused the government of implementing the lockdown in an unplanned manner and also alleged it does not have any exit strategy.
In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray interacted with representatives of the entertainment industry and asked them to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
He, however, ruled out reopening of cinema halls or theatres anytime soon.
New cases reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu
Thackeray said the Union government feels that the spike in coronavirus cases will be higher by May-end and in June, but the spread has been controlled to a large extent in Maharashtra, which has been the worst-hit by the deadly virus with 39, 297 confirmed cases and 1,390 deaths. Of these, 2,500 infections and 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday with 41 succumbing to the viral infection in Mumbai.
The city also reported 1,372 cases pushing the total number of infections to 23,935 while the toll touched 841, according to the civic body.
Tamil Nadu, another badly affected state by the infection, reported 743 new cases to take its tally to 13,191, but also announced nearly 1,000 recoveries. Of the new cases, the state government said, 83 were returnees from Maharashtra.
The Gujarat health department said that 398 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number cases in the state stands at 12,539, including 5,219 persons who were cured/discharged and 749 deaths. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani sought people's participation in a week-long online campaign on COVID-19 fight. "Now, it's a direct battle against coronavirus. We have to live with coronavirus and also fight against it," he said.
Notices were issued to at least 16 private hospitals in the state for allegedly refusing to admit COVID-19 patients referred to them by Ahmedabad's civic body. Ahmedabad, the worst coronavirus-afflicted district in Gujarat, has reported 9,216 cases and 602 deaths.
The Delhi government, in the meantime, launched an exercise to define its own red, orange and green zones — marking of areas based on COVID-19 case load, PTI quotes sources as saying. Currently, all 11 districts are marked as 'red' under the central government labelling. However, the Centre had in its revised guidelines issued on 17 May had given greater freedom to states to delineate zones as well impose additional lockdown restrictions.
New cases were reported across various other states as well, including in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sounded an alarm that the state was slowly heading towards a "more serious situation" as the total number of positive coronavirus cases in state reached 666. On Wednesday, 24 new cases were detected and all all but one are returnees— 12 from abroad and 11 from other states, including eight from Maharashtra.
"We are moving towards a more serious situation with each passing day. We have eased some restrictions. But in the coming days, we need to have stringent restrictions at certain regions. As Keralites from abroad and other states have started reaching the state, the number of patients is rising," Vijayan said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the north-eastern states have done better than the rest of India in handling the COVID-19 situation. While Sikkim and Nagaland do not have a single COVID-19 positive case till date, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram had one patient each, who have since recovered.
Meghalaya had 13 cases in a hospital in Shillong due to a foreign traveller. The state recorded one death, but all the others have since recovered, Singh said. Meghalaya is also COVID-19 free now, while Assam has also handled the pandemic very well, he added.
A total of 48 persons have been discharged after recovery while four have succumbed to the viral infection in Assam and the number of active cases stands at 115, according to state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, Manipur reported 11 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 20.
Later in the evening, the health ministry said that its premises will remain closed till 6 am on Thursday as an official working with the Medical Education Section of Health Services has tested positive for COVID-19.
An official working with the Medical Education Section of Health Services tested positive for #COVID19. It has been decided to sanitize the concerned room in the premises. The premises to remain closed from 5:30 pm today till 6 am tomorrow: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Lbr0ZQAdIM
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
While experts have said that a vaccine is still many months or even a year away, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna's encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers.
Eight candidate vaccines for COVID-19 are in the clinical evaluation, while 110 are in the preclinical stage, according to the WHO's latest draft landscape.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 08:18:12 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra doctor suspended for raising alarm over PPE shortage, sent to mental hospital
Dr Sudhakar Rao, an anaesthetist from Andhra Pradesh who made headlines after a video showing him and police facing off on a highway in Visakhapatnam went viral, is now admitted to a mental hospital, reports BBC.
The doctor had created a flutter when he staged a sudden protest on the national highway, stating no particular reason. He was also suspended earlier after he publicly criticised the government for failing to provide N95 masks to the doctors treating COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the Visakhapatnam sessions judge to record the statement of a suspended government doctor allegedly manhandled by the police in full public view in the coastal city last week, reports NewsMinute.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Ticket bookings to open at physical facilities, more trains to be announced: Piyush Goyal
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday, making the service accessible to those in remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent.
The minister said bookings will also resume at counters at specific railway stations over the next two to three days.
He said the railways which started the Shramik Special trains from 1 May has run 2,050 such trains since then, ferrying around 30 lakh migrants, students, and other stranded people.
Goyal also praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for their cooperation with the railways in running the Shramik Special trains and criticised West Bengal and Jharkhand for their non-cooperation.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update
Haryana reports 12 more cases, taking state total to 1,005
With 12 more people testing positive for COVID-19, the total number of confirmed cases in Haryana rose to 1,005 on Thursday.
Over 60 percent of the 1,005 cases have been reported from the four worst-hit districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Fourteen COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Eleven migrant workers test positive in Chhattisgarh
At least 11 more people, mostly migrant workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 126, a health official said.
Of the new cases, four were reported from Rajnandgaon, three from Janjgir-Champa, and one each from Raipur, Surguja, Kanker and Balod districts, the official said.
Most of these patients were migrant labourers who recently returned to their hometowns from different states of the country and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.
With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 126. So far, 59 patients have recovered and 67 are undergoing treatment, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
43-year-old cop dies of COVID-19 in Pune
A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said. The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since 10 May, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
116 COVID19 positive cases reported in Karnataka in past 18 hours
A total of 116 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka in past 18 hours. With this total number of positive cases went up to 1578. Out of 116 positive cases, 6 are UAE returnees who came back to Udupi and 91 are from other states. From Maharashtra alone 76 found positive out of which 65 are from Mumbai alone and from Rajasthan 2, Tamil Nadu 5, Telengana 5, Kerala 1 and Jharkhand 2 tested positive today.
Today highest number of positive cases are from Udupi 25, Mandya 15 and Hasana 13. In Ballary 11, Belagavi 9, Uttara Kannada 9, Bengaluru 7, Shivamogga 6, Dakshina Kannada 6, Dharawada 5, Davanagere 3, Gadaga 2, Chikkaballapura 2, Mysuru and Tumakuru 1 cases each found positive for COVID19 today. Today 14 patients were discharged and thus total discharge of patients in Karnataka now 570.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Japan Latest Update
IOC chief Thomas Bach says Tokya Olympics would be cancelled if not held in 2021
International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
In March, the IOC and Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July, for a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the multi-sports event cannot take place in 2021 unless the virus is contained and Bach said he understood his position.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Large crowds gather in Mumbai after trains to UP were cancelled
A large number of migrant labourers gathered on Thursday at the grounds in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar after two of the three trains, scheduled to leave from Borivali for Uttar Pradesh, were cancelled. The labourers requested to be sent to their home states while local police requested them to vacate the spot.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Nearly 50% of total COIVD-19 deaths reported from one Ahmedabad civic hospital
Nearly 50 percent of the total coronavirus infection deaths in Gujarat so far have been reported from the Ahmedabad civil hospital, earning it the dubious distinction of being the 'COVID-19 graveyard'.
Out of the total 749 COVID-19 deaths reported across Gujarat so far, as many as 351 patients succumbed to the disease in the Ahmedabad civil hospital located in Aswara area, as per the data shared by the city civic body.
The other government facilities where coronavirus patients are being treated in Ahmedabad are the Sola civil hospital and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Govt asks airlines to adhere to fares prescribed by aviation ministry
Domestic flights will resume on 25 May with limited operations, with airlines operating one-third of their schedule. The government has asked airlines to adhere to "the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the Ministry during the period of COVID- t9 pandemic."
Passengers, who will be required to wear face mask all the time, will be allowed only one check-in bag. There will be no meal service on board.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka reports 116 new cases, takes state total to 1,568
116 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka (from 5 PM yesterday to 12 PM today) while 14 people were discharged during this period. The total positive cases in the state rise to 1,568, with 41 deaths and a total of 570 people have been discharged so far, according to the state government, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Time to take India towards normalcy, says Piyush Goyal
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the government will announce the resumption of more trains soon as it is time to take India towards normalcy. "To date, we have been able to run only 27 trains in West Bengal; till 8 or 9 May, only 2 trains could reach there," he said.
He added, "Booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal registers 16 new cases, takes state total to 127
Sixteen more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 127, officials said on Thursday.
With 54 people cured, the number of active cases in the state now stand at 69, which include 32 from Kangra, 15 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu. Four people have so far died of the disease.
Out of these fresh cases, reported from Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts, 10 had returned from Mumbai and five from West Bengal while one had come in contact with a local COVID-19 case, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand ropes in Swiggy, Zomato for home delivery of liquor
The Jharkhand government had roped in food start-ups like Swiggy and Zomato to deliver liquor at people’s doorsteps in some of the big cities reports the New Indian Express.
According to Excise and Prohibition Secretary Vinay Kumar Chaoubey, more food delivery start-ups will also be roped in to provide more options to the people, the report noted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
IIFF flags privacy concerns over civil aviation new rules making Aarogya Setu compulsory for passengers
Apar Gupta, lawyer and the Executive Director at Internet Freedom Foundation flagged privacy concerns over civil aviation ministry's recent guidelines, which makes it compulsory for passengers above 14 years to download the Aarogya Setu application, saying, "To require travellers to install Aarogya Setu will result in certain exclusion. It will add to anxiety even for those with smartphones. This is tangible harm as much as the harms of surveillance.
He also noted that not everyone has smartphones.
The independent internet rights organisation had earlier filed a petition to the Prime Minister’s Office, urging them to revise the compulsory Aarogya Setu order in the third leg of the COVID-19 lockdown in India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Passengers allowed only through web check-in
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday has announced that only one-third of operations would be commenced on 25 May. The ministry has said vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women, and passengers with health issues should avoid air travel. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport, no physical check-in at airport counters, the ministry said. No meal services will be provided onboard.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Nine new COVID-19 cases reported Chandrapur, total rises to 12
Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandrapur on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the Maharashtra district to 12, an official said.
The new patients included four labourers who returned to Chandrapur on Tuesday after working at an industrial area at Malegaon in Nashik, district Collector Dr Kunal Khemnar said in a release.
After the labourers reached Chandrapur, they were kept at an institutional quarantine facility and their samples were sent for tests which came out positive on Thursday, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, takes state total to 2,452
A total of 2,452 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh after new 45 positive cases found. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2452, including 718 active cases and 54 deaths, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore reports 59 new COVID-19 cases as state total rises to 2774
As many as 59 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the worst-hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,774, an official said on Thursday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the district also rose to 107, after two more patients, both men aged 57 and 62 years, died during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.
Both the victims were also suffering from diabetes, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports seventh COVID death, total confirmed cases now at 1103
Odisha on Thursday reported its seventh COVID-19 fatality, while 51 new coronavirus case were detected, taking the total number of such cases to 1,103, official sources said. The deceased had recently returned from Surat.
The new 51 cases were reported from 11 different districts. While 11 cases each were reported from Kalahandi and Nayagarh district, 9 were in Cuttack, 5 in Jajpur, 4 in Ganjam, 3 in Maurybhanj, 2 each in Angul and Jagatsinghpur, one each from Sambalpur, Malkangiri and Puri districts.
Of the 51 new cases, 48 people in quarantine centres tested positive for the virus.
With new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1103 of which 753 are active and 343 others have so far recovered from the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Guidelines issued for train services
Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Indian Railways said on Twitter. Here are the guidelines for train services beginning on 1 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 50 million Indians lack handwashing access, at high COVID-19 risk: Study
More than 50 million people in India do not have access to effective handwashing, putting them at a greater risk of acquiring and transmitting the novel coronavirus, according to a study.
Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in the US found that without access to soap and clean water, over 2 billion people in low- and middle-income nations — a quarter of the world's population — have a greater likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus than those in wealthy countries.
According to the study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, more than 50 percent of the people in sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania lacked access to effective handwashing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Returning migrants our brethren, will welcome them with open heart: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Asserting that returning migrant workers are "our brethren", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said he would welcome them with open heart in the state and that they cannot be blamed for the rise in coronavirus cases.
"Migrants are humans too. They are our brethren. We do not have any objection in migrants coming back to the state and we will embrace them (unhe gale lagayenge)," Chouhan told PTI in an interview.
He also rejected reports that have hinted possible increase in coronavirus cases due to migrants and asked, "Did corona not spread at places where migrants were not there?"
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
FM says Centre has no more announcements to make; rules out any cut in income tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future and said the Centre has no more announcements to make.
Sitharaman also confirmed to News18 in an exclusive interview that the Centre was not looking at taxation-related matters, be it indirect or direct, on being asked about whether there can be any reduction in income tax.
The finance minister, who had over the last week announced an economic package-Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to help revive the economy, said how the coronavirus and the lockdown have hurt revenues is yet to be completely assessed. “Can’t even think of what to forego,” she replied on taxation relief.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
BMC set to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
This will facilitate the availability of at least 2,400 more beds for patients in the city, the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Wednesday.
Mumbai recorded 1,372 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday, the BMC said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus reached 23,935 and toll rose to 841.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee rises 13 paise to 75.67 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 75.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive opening of domestic equities.
Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.70, then gained ground to touch 75.67, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.80 against the US dollar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from Monday
Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.
InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 9.88 per cent to Rs 1,002 on the BSE. SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 — its upper circuit limit.
Domestic passenger flight services will resume from 25 May in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Civil aviation minister to hold presser at 3 pm
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to hold a press conference at 3 pm on Thursday, to share more details about the standard operating procedure for airports, airlines and passengers.
This comes a day after he announced that domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
26 lakh samples tested for COVID-19M, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 26,15,920 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. About 1,03,532 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate now at 40.31%
With 45,300 COVID-19 patients cured, India's recovery rate reaches 40.31 percent. The total cases rise to 1,12,359, according to the Health Ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
AAI’s new SOP for domestic air travel
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a new SOP for airports for recommencement of domestic flights.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Three new cases emerge in Assam, state total at 188
Three new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Assam, taking the state's virus tally to 188 on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The cases were reported at the Barpeta Medical College on Wednesday night.
Out of the total 188 cases, 133 are active hospital cases. While four people died, three migrated out of the state and 48 recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Airports authority announces SOPs for domestic flights
The Airports Authority of India has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from 25 May. As per the guidelines, all passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Children below 14 years have been exempted.
As per the guidelines, the passengers must compulsorily walkthrough thermal screening zone on city side before entering airport terminal building and all the airports have been asked to make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into the terminal building
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Trump says China on 'massive disinformation' campaign
China is on a "massive disinformation" campaign and is desperately trying to deflect the "pain and carnage" that it spread throughout the world, US President Donald Trump has said, upping the ante on Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump, who has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that it was the "incompetence" of Beijing that led to the mass killing across the globe.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi's Mandoli Jail reports first COVID-19 case
"A Deputy Superintendent posted in Central Jail number 11, Mandoli was on leave since 11 May as he had some fever. Later he got his #COVID19 test done which has come positive. Contact tracing exercise is on," Tihar official in Delhi told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
83 new cases emerge in Rajasthan, takes total to 6,098
83 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 6098, including 2527 active cases and 150 deaths, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Rs 2,000 fine for violating lockdown rules in Washim
The Washim district administration in Maharashtra has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms upon their return from other places and Rs 500 for spitting and not wearing masks in public places.
The decision has been taken in the wake of complaints that people who returned to Washim recently were not following the home quarantine rules, an official statement said. The fourth phase of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be in force till 31 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal Pradesh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
Five people, who had recently returned from West Bengal, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the virus tally in the state to 116, officials said on Thursday.
All the five cases have been reported from Solan district, which was declared coronavirus-free a few weeks ago, Special Secretary (Health), Nipun Jindal, said.
The patients are from Solan's Ramshehar area and had returned from West Bengal on 15 May, he said. The five were already placed in quarantine. The total number of infected people in the state stands at 116, while 54 of them have been cured. Four people have died due to COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 5 million
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally, reports Reuters.
It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.
Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu continue to remain worst-hit states
With 39,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191) and Gujarat (12,537).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Cases in India rise to 1,12,359 with 3,435 deaths
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,12,359, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the toll.
The toll due to the novel virus has risen to 3,435. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 63,624, with 45,300 people cured/discharged.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 33 new cases; spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan
China has reported 33 new coronavirus cases, including 31 asymptomatic ones, majority of them in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the COVID-19 where the city's 11 million people are being tested in order to prevent a second wave of the deadly virus, health authorities said on Thursday.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), two confirmed coronavirus cases, including one imported infection, was reported on Thursday in Guangdong province and a locally transmitted one in Shanghai on Wednesday.
But there was a spike in asymptomatic cases. The NHC said 31 asymptomatic cases were reported of which 28 of them were in Wuhan.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Intra-state bus services to resume in Andhra Pradesh from today
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap on Wednesday informed that the intrastate bus services will start from Thursday except in the containment zones amid the coronavirus lockdown.
He also said that the decision on running buses to neighbouring states will be taken after getting a response from them.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Coronavirus themed robots sanitise containment zone in Chennai
Coronavirus themed robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai on Wednesday to sanitise the area, reports ANI.
Gowtham, the designer of the robots said, "It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones." These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Africa Latest Update
Two-day-old baby youngest victim of COVID-19 in South Africa
A two-day-old baby became the youngest victim of coronavirus in South Africa as the death toll due to the infection continues to rise ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown restrictions from 1 June.
According to the latest figures, the fatality count has risen to 339 in the country with 25 fresh deaths while the number of those testing positive for the virus has gone up to 18,003. A total of 8,950 people have recovered from the disease so far
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
95 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Barabanki, takes district total to 124
95 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 124 including 122 active cases and 2 cured/discharged, District Magistrate Barabanki told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
House helps, service personnel permitted in societies, high rises, says Gautam Buddh Nagar admin
The entry of domestic help, drivers, and service personnel are permitted into societies and high-rises in Noida and Greater Noida except in containment zones, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday.
The resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the twin-cities can only impose restrictions to enforce certain rules, like compulsory wearing of masks and thermal screening, it added.
The clarification came after queries by residents and RWAs of the twin cities near Delhi over regulations on entry of house helps. The entry of domestic help and other service personnel were prohibited in the district as a precautionary measure ever since the lockdown came into force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
South Delhi district adds two more containment zones
The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health department's direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines.
The department's direction was prompted by a mismatch between the number of coronavirus cases and that of containment zones in Delhi. While the cases in the national capital have been rising, the number of containment zones has gone down.
According to government data, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city stood at 76 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday and 69 on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 26% of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi between the age group of 50 to 59 years
People in the age group of 50-59 years constituted over 26 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the National Capital, according to official figures. At least 176 people have died in Delhi due to the coronavirus, authorities said.
Of the total deceased patients, 92 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities in Delhi.
Forty-seven of them were aged between 50-59 years (26.71 per cent) and 37 were less than 50 years (21.02 per cent), according to the latest health bulletin released on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
71-year-old man succumbs to COVID-19 in Greater Noida
A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at a government hospital in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a hospital official said.
"He was put on ventilator support, antibiotics, and supportive therapy. He expired on May 20 at 4.30 pm. His COVID-19 positive report came on 20 May at 9 pm," Gupta said in a statement. The cause of death is COVID-19 positive with pneumonia and severe sepsis, he added.
District authorities in Bulandshahr have been informed, the doctor said.
Gupta told PTI that death will not be counted in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while administration officials could not be contacted for their response immediately.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
For every positive COVID-19 test more than 20 negative tests have been done: ICMR
For every positive COVID-19 test more than 20 negative tests have been done, the ICMR said Wednesday, asserting there has been a 1,000-fold increase in the quantum of test per days in the last two months.
A total of 25,12,388 samples have been tested by 9 AM of May 20, and the testing capacity has been scaled up to 1 lakh tests per day, it said.
Starting with less than 100 COVID-19 tests per day just two months ago, a 1000-fold increase in just 60 days was made possible by dedicated teams from research institutions, medical colleges, testing laboratories, ministries, airlines and postal services working together, the ICMR said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Brazil Latest Update
Brazil records nearly 20,000 cases in a day
Brazil recorded 19,951 new COVID-19 cases yesterday (in the previous 24 hours) — the highest single-day increase. This took the South American country’s tally to 2,91,579 confirmed cases. The country has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, after the United States and Russia.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US records 1,561 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
The United States has recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,550,959 cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, total stands at 185
Assam reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 185, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Fifteen cases were reported tonight, all from quarantine centres, while 13 others were reported in the evening, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
96 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, state's total count reaches 1,675
Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said in Patna.
State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said East Champaran reported the maximum number of 26 cases followed by Buxar (21), Darbhanga and Patna (9 each), Siwan (8) Nawada (7), Bhojpur (6), Bhagalpur (3), Supaul (2) and Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Nalanda and Vaishali (1 each).
The number of samples tested so far is 62,503 and 571 people have been discharged till date after full recovery, she told PTI-Bhasha.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers 5,611 new infections in one day
The nationwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to over 1.06 lakh on Wednesday as India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 5,611 new cases. The country also reported 140 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,303.
The Union health ministry said the recovery rate among those having tested positive has risen to nearly 40 percent, from about seven percent before the lockdown began on 25 March. It also said that than less seven percent of patients require hospital support.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Nagpur remains in Covid-19 red zone till May 31: Civic chief
Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday said the city will continue to remain in Covid-19 red zone till 31 May when the fourth phase of the lockdown is slated to end.
The Maharashtra government's new guidelines issued early this week, in which Nagpur was not in red zone, would not come into effect in the city, he said.
The government on Tuesday had announced categorisation of various areas into red and non red zones for the purpose of allowing or restricting business and other activities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
(PTI)
23:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
104 Russians left for Moscow from Kerala today
104 Russian nationals boarded a special flight for Moscow from Trivandrum, earlier on Thursday.
23:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SpiceJet chairman lauds Centre's norms to ensure social distancing in aircraft
Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet Ltd was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "Let’s just get started for the time being. Let’s make sure that we do it well and smoothly. We don’t create the impression of being carriers of infection and we build confidence in all stakeholders including passengers.
"The distance between aisle seat and window seat is actually just 17 inches. So it doesn’t really fulfill any social distancing norms. We commend MoCA for putting that point across and making sure that we could fly without middle seat vacant.
"Very grateful that flying operations have started, Aircraft cabins are safest mode of travelling. Grateful to the minister to open airlines so soon. We have discussed every possible step with govt. Web checkin is a very efficient system..its very cost saving. Lets get started with the first step. We have to build confidence of all the passengers.."
23:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police says 7 people test positive in West dist's wireless control room
The Delhi Police on Thursday said that seven people hvave been found positive for COVID-19 at the Wireless Control Room in West district. 30 staff members advised home quarantine. The control room has been shut for 5 days.
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Nepal Latest Updates
Nepal records third COVID-19 death today
A 41-year-old Nepalese man died on Thursday, becoming the third person to succumb to the coronavirus in the country on a day when 26 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the health ministry said.
(PTI)
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Uddhav Thackeray to join Opposition meeting, says report
"Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said," News18 reported.
23:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
73-yr-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala
The Kerala government said that a 73-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Thrissur, on Thursday. She was admitted to the hospital after she developed respiratory problems on her return from Mumbai on 20 May.
23:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to continue 'special corona fee' on liquor
"The Delhi government will continue to charge 70 per cent ''special corona fee'' as of now on sale of liquor, an official said today. A rumour spread on Thursday evening that the government was going to roll back the special fee. Sources said that the issue of special corona fee was informally discussed in a meeting of the Cabinet, even as there was no decision on it," News18 reported.
23:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & gulf nations
IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Adhering to all precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat," the airline said in a press release.
IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said.
(PTI)
22:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
94 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengal
The West Bengal health department said that 94 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,197.