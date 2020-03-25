Coronavirus outbreak: Mahabharata war lasted 18 days, war against COVID-19 will take 21 days, says Narendra Modi

Referring to the 21-day lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the battle of the Mahabharata was won in 18 days while the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

"The war of Mahabharata was won in 18 days. This war the whole country is fighting against coronavirus will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days,” Modi said during a video interaction with the the residents of his constituency, Varanasi.

Discussing aspects relating to COVID-19 with the people of Kashi. https://t.co/j1Mk00HluB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

The prime minister also said he was very pained by the misbehaviour of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating the deadly infection.

“People in white in hospitals and clinics are our Gods now; they should be respected. They are saving us by risking their own lives,” Modi said.

“I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated, then you should take an initiative to make such people (those who are ill-treating healthcare professionals) understand that they are wrong,” he added.

He asserted that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor and asked people to not believe in rumours. He reiterated his message of staying at home and practicing social distancing. " At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important. The same is happening in India. I request people to understand the facts and not believe in rumours. COVID-19 doesn't discriminate between the rich and the poor. It will not spare anyone just because they perform yoga or exercise daily," ANI quotes him as saying.

He urged people to avoid self-medicating and advised them to consult doctors, pointing out that no cure has yet been developed for the disease which has infected over 600 people in the country so far.

​"You should not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on your own. Stay at your home, do things only after consulting a doctor. Call them up, ask them, tell them your ailments. We will have to note that no vaccine has been developed for it so far, anywhere in the world. Scientists in India and across the world are working on it, work is going on rapidly. If someone recommends you a medicine, then consult your doctor first. Take medicines only after consulting a doctor," ANI quotes him as saying.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, stressing that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which has claimed over 19,000 lives globally. In a televised address, Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and according to experts, at least 21 days are needed for it.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 20:47:24 IST

