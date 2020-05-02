Coronavirus Outbreak: Madonna says she tested positive for antibodies, plans to 'breathe in COVID-19 air'
Madonna has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning that she has likely already been infected with the virus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
"Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said. "So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car... and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining."
Here's Madonna's post
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on
Having coronavirus antibodies provides evidence for a previous infection by the virus or a related virus. However, the US Centre for Disease Control has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity. But the same has provided a sigh of relief to the Hung Up singer, reported Fox News.
"CDC scientists are conducting studies to better understand the level of antibodies needed for protection, the duration of that protection, and the factors associated with whether a person develops a protective antibody response," the organisation's website states.
Earlier in quarantine, Madonna caused controversy when she referred to the pandemic as "the great equaliser". However, she has since donated US$1 million to the Gates Philanthropy Partners' COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.
"I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable." Madonna wrote in a statement on her website.
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 10:05:30 IST
