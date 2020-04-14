India reports 1,211 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in 24 hours as tally rises to 10,363; 1,036 have recovered so far, says health ministry

New Delhi: With 1,211 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country has reached 10,363 including 339 deaths, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Agarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured," he added.

"A total of 10,363 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 people, who were COVID-19 positive have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours," said Agarwal.

Agarwal said that an evaluation of each district and city will be done till 20 April.

"An evaluation of each district and city will be done till 20 April in which it will be evaluated what measures did that authorities take in these cities and districts to combat COVID-19," he said.

"Based on the results of this litmus test approach, permission will be granted for some selective activities to those districts and cities which controlled the situation effectively. Detailed guidelines will be issued soon," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 17:22:47 IST

