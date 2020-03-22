Centre shuts down 75 coronavirus-hit districts across India: Full list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata

The Union government has asked states to only allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country. The state governments have also been given the authority to expand the list depending on their assessment.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review the ongoing situation by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chief Secretaries of all states.

Here is the full list of the 75 districts —

State District Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Vijaywada Vizag Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Raipur Delhi Central East Delhi North Delhi North West Delhi North East Delhi South Delhi West Delhi Gujrat Kutchh Rajkot Gandhinagar Surat Vadodara Ahmedabad Haryana Faridabad Sonepat Panchkula Panipat Gurugram Himachal Pradesh Kangra UT of J&K Srinagar Jammu Karnataka Bangalore Chikkaballapura Mysore Kodagu Kalaburgi Kerala Alappuzha Ernakulam IDUKI Kannur Kasargod Kottayam Mallapuram Pathanamthitta Thiruvanthpuram Thrissur UT of Ladakh Kargil Leh MP Jabalpur Maharashtra Ahmednagar Aurangabad Mumbai Nagpur Mumbai Sub-Urb Pune Ratnagiri Raigad Thane Yavatmal Odisha Khurda Puducherry Mahe Punjab Hoshiarpur SAS Nagar SBS Naagr Rajasthan Bilwara Jhunjhunu Sikar Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai Erode Kanchipurum Telangana Bhadradri Kothagudam Hyderabad Medchai Ranga reddy Sanga Reddy Uttar Pradesh Agra GB Nagar Ghaziabad Varanasi Lakhimpur Kheri Lucknow Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Kolkata North 24 Parganas

During the course of the discussion in the meeting on Sunday, it was also felt that to contain the spread of coronavirus there was a need "to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 3," according to a release.

Apart from these, the decision to suspend all train services till 31 March, including suburban rail services and metro rail services was also taken. The operations of goods trains, however, will be exempted.

Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till 31 March, according to the release.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 20:16:51 IST

