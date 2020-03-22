Centre shuts down 75 coronavirus-hit districts across India: Full list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata
The Union government has asked states to only allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country. The state governments have also been given the authority to expand the list depending on their assessment.
This decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review the ongoing situation by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chief Secretaries of all states.
Here is the full list of the 75 districts —
|State
|District
|Andhra Pradesh
|Prakasam
|Vijaywada
|Vizag
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur
|Delhi
|Central
|East Delhi
|North Delhi
|North West Delhi
|North East Delhi
|South Delhi
|West Delhi
|Gujrat
|Kutchh
|Rajkot
|Gandhinagar
|Surat
|Vadodara
|Ahmedabad
|Haryana
|Faridabad
|Sonepat
|Panchkula
|Panipat
|Gurugram
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|UT of J&K
|Srinagar
|Jammu
|Karnataka
|Bangalore
|Chikkaballapura
|Mysore
|Kodagu
|Kalaburgi
|Kerala
|Alappuzha
|Ernakulam
|IDUKI
|Kannur
|Kasargod
|Kottayam
|Mallapuram
|Pathanamthitta
|Thiruvanthpuram
|Thrissur
|UT of Ladakh
|Kargil
|Leh
|MP
|Jabalpur
|Maharashtra
|Ahmednagar
|Aurangabad
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Mumbai Sub-Urb
|Pune
|Ratnagiri
|Raigad
|Thane
|Yavatmal
|Odisha
|Khurda
|Puducherry
|Mahe
|Punjab
|Hoshiarpur
|SAS Nagar
|SBS Naagr
|Rajasthan
|Bilwara
|Jhunjhunu
|Sikar
|Jaipur
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|Erode
|Kanchipurum
|Telangana
|Bhadradri Kothagudam
|Hyderabad
|Medchai
|Ranga reddy
|Sanga Reddy
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|GB Nagar
|Ghaziabad
|Varanasi
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|Lucknow
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
|North 24 Parganas
During the course of the discussion in the meeting on Sunday, it was also felt that to contain the spread of coronavirus there was a need "to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 3," according to a release.
Follow live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
Apart from these, the decision to suspend all train services till 31 March, including suburban rail services and metro rail services was also taken. The operations of goods trains, however, will be exempted.
Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till 31 March, according to the release.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 20:16:51 IST
Tags : China Coronavirus, Corona Case In Gujarat, Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, NewsTracker, Section 144
Trending
-
COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,049 globally, India cases rise to 324, train services halted for Janta Curfew
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread