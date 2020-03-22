You are here:
Centre shuts down 75 coronavirus-hit districts across India: Full list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata

FP Staff Mar 22, 2020 20:16 PM IST

The Union government has asked states to only allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country. The state governments have also been given the authority to expand the list depending on their assessment.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review the ongoing situation by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chief Secretaries of all states.

Here is the full list of the 75 districts —

State District
Andhra Pradesh Prakasam
Vijaywada
Vizag
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh Raipur
Delhi Central
East Delhi
North Delhi
North West Delhi
North East Delhi
South Delhi
West Delhi
Gujrat Kutchh
Rajkot
Gandhinagar
Surat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
Haryana Faridabad
Sonepat
Panchkula
Panipat
Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh Kangra
UT of J&K Srinagar
Jammu
Karnataka Bangalore
Chikkaballapura
Mysore
Kodagu
Kalaburgi
Kerala Alappuzha
Ernakulam
IDUKI
Kannur
Kasargod
Kottayam
Mallapuram
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvanthpuram
Thrissur
UT of Ladakh Kargil
Leh
MP Jabalpur
Maharashtra Ahmednagar
Aurangabad
Mumbai
Nagpur
Mumbai Sub-Urb
Pune
Ratnagiri
Raigad
Thane
Yavatmal
Odisha Khurda
Puducherry Mahe
Punjab Hoshiarpur
SAS Nagar
SBS Naagr
Rajasthan Bilwara
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur
Tamil Nadu Chennai
Erode
Kanchipurum
Telangana Bhadradri Kothagudam
Hyderabad
Medchai
Ranga reddy
Sanga Reddy
Uttar Pradesh Agra
GB Nagar
Ghaziabad
Varanasi
Lakhimpur Kheri
Lucknow
Uttarakhand Dehradun
West Bengal Kolkata
North 24 Parganas

 

 

During the course of the discussion in the meeting on Sunday, it was also felt that to contain the spread of coronavirus there was a need "to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 3," according to a release.

Apart from these, the decision to suspend all train services till 31 March, including suburban rail services and metro rail services was also taken. The operations of goods trains, however, will be exempted.

Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till 31 March, according to the release.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 20:16:51 IST

