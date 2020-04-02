Coronavirus Outbreak: LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles
New Delhi: Global professional network LinkedIn on Thursday said it will offer free job postings to companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery and disaster relief nonprofits to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles to fight COVID-19.
LinkedIn will be offering companies in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits the ability to post jobs for free on the platform from 1 April to 30 June, to find and hire people needed to fill these mission-critical roles.
LinkedIn will help job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on its jobs page.
Moreover, in order to help support its healthcare staffing customers, LinkedIn is offering access to ''LinkedIn Talent Insights'' for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.
Besides, LinkedIn has expanded its ''Recruiting For Good'' programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.
"Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles.
"That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now," Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said.
Anand further noted that "we are committed to continuing to identify new ways in which we can support the fight against this global pandemic."
