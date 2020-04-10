Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother
Actress Kriti Kharbanda has revealed that she was terrified that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus after a recent bout of flu following her trip to Delhi.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Kriti, who has been in self-quarantine for a month, told Mumbai Mirror that her symptoms started showing soon after she landed back home.
View this post on Instagram
We are one. Let’s fight this together. Stay indoors, stay hydrated, stay clean and maybe use this time to reconnect with what is lost or yet to be found. Stay safe. #covid19
A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on
The Housefull 4 actress was in Delhi to attend the engagement event of boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s brother. She got a cough and cold and thought it was best not to mingle because of the symptoms. “I was terrified I had contracted the virus,” the actress revealed, adding that since test kits were unavailable back then and she did not have a fever, doctors advised her to maintain social distance and monitor her symptoms. “I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” the report quoted her as saying. Kriti also revealed that Pulkit has helped her through the difficult time. Kriti said she is grateful to have him with her and cannot imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the coronavirus lockdown. The actress revealed they are playing board games, dumb charades and antakshari to kill their boredom. On April 9, Pulkit had shared a black and white video of playing the piano and dancing together. The clip showed the two dancing to different songs. Check it out here
View this post on Instagram
#LockdownDiaries with @kriti.kharbanda 💕 #WillYouBeMyQuarantine ................................................ . . . . @etimes #ThingsToDoInQaurantine #QuarantineLife A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on
While the actor captioned the post, "Seven Notes. Several Hours," Kriti commented on it with several heart emojis.
India has registered over 6,000 cases of coronavirus and close to 200 deaths. Maharashtra has been especially hit hard with over 1,000 cases and at least 97 deaths so far.
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 14:28:20 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Shareworthy
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra