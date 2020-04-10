Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has revealed that she was terrified that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus after a recent bout of flu following her trip to Delhi.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Kriti, who has been in self-quarantine for a month, told Mumbai Mirror that her symptoms started showing soon after she landed back home.

The Housefull 4 actress was in Delhi to attend the engagement event of boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s brother. She got a cough and cold and thought it was best not to mingle because of the symptoms. “I was terrified I had contracted the virus,” the actress revealed, adding that since test kits were unavailable back then and she did not have a fever, doctors advised her to maintain social distance and monitor her symptoms. “I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” the report quoted her as saying. Kriti also revealed that Pulkit has helped her through the difficult time. Kriti said she is grateful to have him with her and cannot imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the coronavirus lockdown. The actress revealed they are playing board games, dumb charades and antakshari to kill their boredom. On April 9, Pulkit had shared a black and white video of playing the piano and dancing together. The clip showed the two dancing to different songs. Check it out here



While the actor captioned the post, "Seven Notes. Several Hours," Kriti commented on it with several heart emojis.

India has registered over 6,000 cases of coronavirus and close to 200 deaths. Maharashtra has been especially hit hard with over 1,000 cases and at least 97 deaths so far.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 14:28:20 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Shareworthy