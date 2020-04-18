Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions donates to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM's relief funds, NGOs
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his support to various relief funds and a host of NGOs to help those affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The producer will be donating to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund through his banner Dharma Productions.
The production house will also be helping out not-for-profits such as Give India Fundraisers, GOONJ, Zomato Feeding India, International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and Producers Guild of India.
"Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease," the production house said in a statement.
Check out the post
View this post on Instagram
We're all in this together... and we need to fight this together. It is our responsibility to support those in need of help during these tough times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to aid and provide relief during the lockdown. Let's all do what we can and help in whatever way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
"With the lockdown being extended, it''s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don''t have clarity on where their next meal is coming from...and that can be scary.... very scary," it added.
The company said that it is the moral responsibility of every individual to help those affected by the lockdown.
"They are in this situation through no fault of their own, and we believe it''s our moral responsibility to help them as much as we possibly can that is why the entire Dharma family has come together to extend our support to the various causes initiated by the government and host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown.
"There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together," the statement added.
According to the health ministry, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 480 in country; cases climb to 14,378.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 14:28:15 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Pandemic, Dharma Productions, Donations, Karan Johar, PM-CARES, Relief Fund
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39