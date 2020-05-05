Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar thanks artists, viewers for raising more than Rs 52 cr for 'I for India' initiative

Few hours after announcing that the 'I For India' virtual concert has raised Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief, ace filmmaker Karan Johar issued a statement thanking the artists and others for taking part in the event.

Documenting his words of gratitude on his Instagram story, the filmmaker wrote: "Thank you to all the artists who performed and spoke their heart for I for India."

Sunday's 'I for India' concert was organised by Johar and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries.

"Zoya and I are overwhelmed by all the love and humanity that surrounds us," he added.

The 47-year-old director further mentioned about their "friends and family" who showed support throughout the journey.

He also gave a "massive shoutout to Jairam and his team at Fountainhead for being such staunch make solid pillars."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director addressed two people, however, without mentioning the name, and said: " You both have been the wind beneath our wings and the soul and spine of this concert."

He wrapped up the statement and wrote: "We can, we will, we must express our gratitude to the world for their generosity. Keep the river of goodness flowing."

Those who viewed the event were asked to donate to Give India funds.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jonas brothers, Bryan Adams, and many more joined the concert for the noble cause.

In his previous post on Instagram, Karan announced that the virtual concert has raised Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief thereby becoming the biggest live fundraiser event on Facebook.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 09:09:45 IST

