Coronavirus Outbreak: Johns Hopkins University interactive map tracks Covid-19 globally as it unfolds

Civil and systems engineering professor Lauren Gardner at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland built the dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong "to provide researchers, public health authorities, and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds".

Maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, all data "are made freely available through a GitHub repository, along with the feature layers of the dashboard, which are now included in the ESRI Living Atlas".

According to the explainer on the interactive map, "All points shown on the map are based on geographic centroids, and are not representative of a specific address, building or any location."

One has to click on each point on the map to obtain information associated with reported cases in each city and county.

With the help of the data sourced from the World Health Organisation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, 1point3acres, Worldometers.info, BNO, state and national government health departments, local media reports, and the DXY, which is one of the world’s largest online communities for physicians, health care professionals, pharmacies and facilities, the map is maintained in near real-time throughout the day through a combination of manual and automated updating.

The map was first made public on 22 January 2020.

Click here Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 09:27:19 IST

Tags : Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India Latest News, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In World, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Ensheng Dong, Health Ministry, ICMR, India, India Lockdown, Janata Curfew, Johns Hopkins University, Lauren Gardner, Lockdown, Lockdown Coronavirus, Narendra Modi, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Whiting School Of Engineering, World Health Organisation