Coronavirus Outbreak: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, family test negative after in-house staff’s diagnosis
Mumbai: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, whose in-house staff was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, has revealed that she and her family have tested negative for the virus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
On Tuesday, Farah had tweeted that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for the novel virus.
In a series of tweets on Thursday night, Farah, daughter of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, revealed that she, her family members and rest of the in-house staff have been tested negative
“All negative…Yay yay yay . #covidtesting," Farah posted on Twitter.
"God is great. May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May god heal our planet,” she added.
In another tweet, Farah said her children and in-house staff were relieved after test results came out.
"You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious."
Check out the posts
ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting
— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020
God is great May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET. https://t.co/4i60iD0yaS — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020
You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious
— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020
Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020
However, as a precautionary measure, Farah said she will be in quarantine.
"Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass."
Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19.
Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were also diagnosed with the virus.
While Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative, Karim is still under medical care as he tested positive for the second time.
According to the health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 touches 437; number of cases climb to 13,387.
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 10:59:46 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Pandemic, Farah Khan Ali
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39