Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan to declare state of emergency for a month, roll out economic stimulus package, says Shinzo Abe as tally crosses 3,500
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.
Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) stimulus package — Japan's largest ever and nearly twice as much as expected — to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.
Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo, and hospitals and medical staff overburdened with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.
Measures are expected to include a stay-at-home request for residents, but there will be no penalties for objectors. Public transportation, banks, groceries and other essential services will continue operating. Abe said the state of emergency is intended to further reinforce social distancing between people to slow the spread of the outbreak, and to maintain as much social and economic activities as possible.
"But we need to ask everyone to step up cooperation," he said.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
The government enacted a special law in March that paved the way for Abe to declare a state of emergency. The law, however, is a divisive one because it could limit civil rights.
Abe said he will hold a news conference on Tuesday to further explain the state of emergency.
The economic package — which amounts to about 20 percent of the GDP of Japan, the world's third-largest economy — will pay out 3,00,000 yen ($2,750) to each household with severe income loss due to the outbreak, and will include 26 trillion yen ($238 billion) to address delays in taxes and social welfare payments, Abe said. "It's to protect the people's health and their lives," he said.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the city will start transferring patients with no or slight symptoms from hospitals to hotels and other accommodations to make room for an influx of patients with severe symptoms.
Koike has raised alarms over the acceleration of the outbreak in the Japanese capital since late March, warning of an "infection explosion" and saying that the only way to avoid a complete lockdown of the city is to follow guidelines such as social distancing.
Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, said that the situation in Tokyo "is already critical." He said Tokyo's infections are on the brink of being out of control due to a lack of restraint by residents.
Japan had kept its number of coronavirus cases relatively low by closely watching clusters and keeping them under control rather than conducting massive tests, but that strategy has become increasingly difficult because of a sharp rise of unlinkable cases.
Japan's health ministry has confirmed 3,654 cases, including 84 deaths, as well as another 712 infections and 11 fatalities on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo earlier this year.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 20:12:32 IST
Tags : Coornavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Japan, Japan, Japan Emergency, NewsTracker, Shinzo Abe, Tokyo
