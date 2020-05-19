Coronavirus Outbreak: Janhvi Kapoor shares father Boney's message, says staying indoors is 'best solution we have'
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said his house help has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, the producer said 23-year-old Charan Sahu, a member of his staff at his residence in suburban Andheri, told them that he was feeling unwell on Saturday evening and after that, the filmmaker sent him for tests.
His daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor also shared her father's statement on social media.
Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone 🙏🏻
After his COVID-19 test result came positive, Kapoor informed the society authorities, who in turn apprised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the case.
The BMC is now in the process of getting Sahu into a quarantine centre.
"Myself, my children, and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," Kapoor said in the statement.
The producer expressed his gratitude to the Maharashtra government and the BMC for their swift response for their house help.
"We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us," he added.
Earlier this month, the office building of music label T-Series was sealed by the BMC after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19.
In April, a member of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus rises to 3,163; cases climb to 1,01,139.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 10:13:38 IST
