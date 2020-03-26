Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian Football Federation offers hotel, auditorium as temporary check-up centre for COVID-19

The Italian football federation has offered up its hotel and auditorium for people having their health monitored amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The facilities outside Florence are normally used by Italy’s national football teams and also host high-level courses for coaches and sporting directors.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina says “now that we are not playing football, to return to doing so we need to win together the most important match against coronavirus.”

"Health is of the utmost importance and needs to be protected, which is why the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) is opening the centre in Coverciano to Italians in difficulty," he added.

Italy has nearly 75,000 infections and more than 7,500 fatalities from the virus.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 21:49:10 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIGC, Football, Gabriele Gravina, Italian Football Federation, KickingAround