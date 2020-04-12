Coronavirus Outbreak: IPL set to be postponed indefinitely amid extended lockdown in wake of COVID-19
New Delhi: The cash-rich Indian Premier League's 13th edition on Saturday headed towards an indefinite postponement as the country braced for a lockdown extension to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been waiting for an official announcement from the centre, but with the chief ministers of various states making it clear that another extension is on the cards, India's richest sports body is left with no option but to postpone it further.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 8000 with 259 fatalities so far.
However, it remained unclear whether the board will formally announce the postponement before 15 April, the date till which the event was pushed back last month.
"Three states Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka have already said that they are extending lockdown. It is implied that IPL can't happen for the time being. But it will certainly not be cancelled. It will be postponed indefinitely," a BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between 29 March and 24 May, but was postponed initially till 15 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We can't cancel IPL as it means losses to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore. The BCCI will work with all stakeholders to find a solution but for that normalcy needs to return. It's not possible for BCCI bigwigs to commit that IPL can happen at which particular slot," he added.
As of now, there are two options — organising it in September and early October before the T20 World Cup in Australia or hosting it at the expense of the T20 World Cup if the ICC, Cricket Australia and other stakeholders agree.
"There are lot of ifs and buts at the moment. You can only have a meaningful discussion when things normalise. Till then, nothing can be said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 08:29:48 IST
Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2020, IPL, IPL 2020, Sports
