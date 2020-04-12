Coronavirus Outbreak: IPL can be played behind closed doors, T20 World Cup cannot, says Australia's Glenn Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes a rescheduled IPL can be held behind closed doors but it will be difficult to justify conducting the upcoming T20 World Cup without fans cheering from the stands.
Both the 13th IPL and T20 World Cup are uncertain at the moment with the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than one lakh people globally.
One of the options for BCCI is to host the IPL in the October-November window if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup (18 October - 15 November). There has also been talks of conducting the tournaments behind closed doors.
One of the stalwarts of T20 cricket, Maxwell feels if crowds weren't possible for either of the two events, the IPL would be a better option to go ahead.
"... it's going to be hard for us to have crowds. I think if IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can't see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand.
"It's going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can't get people into the grounds. So I can't see it happening in the near future. We've got to take care of everyone's health and wellbeing."
IPL, which was deferred till 14 April, is headed towards an indefinite postponement as India braced for a lockdown extension to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.
The T20 World Cup, on the other hand, is scheduled to be held Down Under in October-November but it all depends on how the coronavirus is contained by Australia and other nations.
The deadly disease has brought all sports activities, including cricket, to a halt across the globe.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 18:57:30 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, IPL, SportsTracker, t20, t20 World Cup, World t20
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
-
100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%