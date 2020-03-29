Coronavirus Outbreak: IOA assures full support to government as India battles COVID-19 threat
New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday assured full support as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on self-isolation under the current circumstances.
IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday said the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held once the health crisis is resolved.
"In past few days we got suggestions that IOA should also contribute towards humanity in these times of global crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a release.
"Your esteemed federations/state Olympic associations are following closely the norms and instructions issued by the Government of India, WHO and other world organisations involved in managing this crisis."
The pandemic has so far claimed over 30,000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people, and the country's top Olympic body said they are always there to assist.
"This is just the beginning of our war against the pandemic, we aren't aware of how things will shape up in future, what all new challenges we all have to face."
"We assure you all, IOA will come forward and reach out to you and will work as per protocols and norms set by the government, WHO, Unicef and concerned bodies. In the meantime we have to follow self-isolation," the IOA said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 13:39:16 IST
Tags : COVID-19 Pandemic, Indian Olympic Association, IOA, IOA President Narinder Batra, Narinder Batra, Sports, SportsTracker
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India