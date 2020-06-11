Coronavirus Outbreak: India not to tour Sri Lanka for ODIs, T20I series in June, confirms SLC

India's tour of Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in June has been scrapped, the island nation's cricket board confirmed. The BCCI and SLC, however, are still hoping to play a series in August. The series has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic and is the third international tour concerning Sri Lanka to be scrapped.

"The India National Team Tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place during the month of June, 2020 will not go ahead, as scheduled," read a statement on Sri Lanka Cricket website.

The release claimed BCCI "remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of Cricket".

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had to cancel the two-Test series against South Africa and ODI and Twenty20s against South Africa.

Sri Lanka has seen almost 2000 cases of the coronavirus with 11 deaths. The situation in India, however, is dire with over 2,80,000 cases and more than 8,100 deaths.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 18:41:24 IST

