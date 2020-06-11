Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Cluster-based approach for local products will bring economic opportunities, PM tells Indian Chamber of Commerce
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The cluster based approach for local production, which is now being promoted in India, is also an economic opportunity for all. Clusters associated with these will be developed in districts, blocks in which they are born, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Indian economy needs to be dragged out from 'command & control and shift' to 'plug & play' mode, said Modi.
With 51 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10.30 am on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,651. The COVID-19 toll was 264 after five more patients lost their lives to the infectious disease.
"Of the total, there are 8596 recoveries and 8221 discharges," said the state health department on Thursday.
As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing facial masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.
A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.
With 357 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll across the country reached 8,102 as of Thursday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 percent.
For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of Thursday. While, there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country.
This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent.
India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.
A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, said subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi.
The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.
As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on 6 June .
With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
India on Wednesday recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities, pushing the country's case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.
On a positive note, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.
According to news agency PTI, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since 1 June, while nearly one-third of the overall toll has also been reported during these 10 days.
India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on 30 January, but it took more than 100 days thereafter for the number of confirmed cases to cross 1,00,000 on 18 May. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.
India is the fifth worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
India reports 9,985 new cases, 279 fatalities in 24 hours
According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, India reported 9,985 new cases and 279 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 percent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. With this, for the first time, the number of active cases was lesser than then number of recoveries.
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, told PTI the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 percent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 percent recovery.
"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said.
Of the 279 new deaths reported in India on Wednesday, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.
Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra reported the highest at 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, and 55 in Punjab.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu at 34,914, Delhi at 31,309, Gujarat at 21,014, Uttar Pradesh at 11,335, Rajasthan at 11,245 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,849 according to the Health ministry morning update.
The ministry's website said that 9,227 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
States report increase in cases
However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.25 pm, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.
The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected, while the number of COVID-19 rose to 3,438 with 149 new fatalities being recorded during the day. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be reimposed if guidelines were not followed.
If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown.
In Tamil Nadu, a record number of 1,927 new cases emerged, pushing the state's tally to 36,841 The toll rose to 326 as 19 people succumbed to the disease. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a noted articulate member of the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, died at a private hospital in Chennai after battling COVID-19 for eight days.
The Tamil Nadu government announced that it was recruiting more than 2,800 medical personnel including over 1,200 doctors and also proposed to double the number of beds in state government hospitals to 10,000. This would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, said state health minister C Vijaybaskar.
Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 510 new cases to take its tally to 21,554, while its death toll rose to 1,347. The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 with 343 new cases being detected while the toll the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities.
New cases of the viral infection also continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51.
Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.
The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week from Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the state surged by 123 to 11,368.
No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.
'Transmission in community', says Delhi health minister
In Delhi, the total count of cases crossed 32,000 with more than 1,500 new cases getting reported, while its death count mounted to 984. The National Capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".
Kejriwal said his government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi, but asserted that around 1,900 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days and 4,200 beds were still available, a claim that comes amidst reports of acute shortage of beds in healthcare facilities in the National Capital.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare whether "community transmission". "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.
He had said on Tuesday that the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported in the National Capital.
Community transmission generally refers to a stage where contact tracing for a large number of infections is difficult to establish.
Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by 31 July in the national capital itself at the current rate.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 11:49:58 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Cluster-based approach for local products will bring economic opportunity for all, says Modi
The cluster based approach for local production, which is now being promoted in India, is also an economic opportunity for all. Clusters associated with these will be developed in districts, blocks in which they are born, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Indian economy needs to be dragged out from 'command & control and shift' to 'plug & play' mode, said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Kolkata can lead development in East and Northeast regions: PM
Kolkata can take inspiration fromits past glory and act as a pivot for development of the East and Northeast, said Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate sees improvement, says health ministry
India is witnessing a steady improvement in COVID-19 recovery rate, as it exceeds 49 percent for the first time, improves to 49.21 percent as of Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 pandemic can be turning point for India: PM
Coronavirus would be turning point as India becomes self-reliant due to this crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Aatamnirbhar lessons start at home. Time has come for India to become self-reliant," said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals for 2020 cancelled over concerns of resurgence of cases
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Dr Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
PM begins inaugural address of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce
The world is fighting Coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones - we are fighting all of these together, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Updates
Nawaz Sharif's brother tests COVID-19 positive, says report
Nawaz Sharif's brother, Shahbaz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, News18 reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan registers 264 COVID-19 deaths and 11,651 confirmed cases
With 51 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10.30 am on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,651. The COVID-19 toll was 264 after five more patients lost their lives to the infectious disease.
"Of the total, there are 8596 recoveries and 8221 discharges," said the state health department on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Customer turnout remains low as restaurants in Kerala reopen
Coronavirus Outbreak in United Kingdom Latest Updates
British shows plan on resuming production with safety precautions
After weeks of shutdown, British soap opera Emmerdale is back in production, leading the way when it comes to resuming regular filming during the coronavirus era.
New health and safety methods were tested during a series of special lockdown episodes that showed the fictional family dramas of the rural Yorkshire village played out during the pandemic. These episodes are airing now.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nepal Latest Updates
85% of COVID-19 cases in Nepal are returnees from India, claims Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that 85 percent of the people tested positive for coronavirus in the country are those who returned from India.
His claim comes in midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims after Kathmandu released a new political map laying claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.
Nepal has recorded 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,364. At least 15 people have died due to the disease, according to the health ministry.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Updates
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases
China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including 11 confirmed imported infections, the health authority said on Thursday, reported PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Updates
441 detained in Manipur for flouting social distancing rules, not wearing masks
As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing facial masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.
A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
81 new COVID-19 cases in Lucknow
Out of the 1,928 samples tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, results of 81 samples have come out positive, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 2.83%
With 357 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll across the country reached 8,102 as of Thursday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's overall recoveries exceed active cases for second day in a row
For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of Thursday. While, there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country.
This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
More than 2.86 lakh confirmed cases in India
After 9,996 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,86,579 on Thursday, including 1,37,448 active cases, said the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India reports 9,996 COVID-19 cases with 357 deaths in past 24 hrs, says health ministry
India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 52 lakh COVID-19 samples tested till 9 am today: ICMR
As many as 52,13,140 COVID-19 samples have been tested till 9 am on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. In the past 24 hours, 1,51,808 samples have been tested, the medical research body said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Updates
31 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura take state's total to 898
Tripura on Wednesday reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 898, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Seventeen cases were reported from West Tripura district, eight from Sepahijala, three from Gomti, two from Unokoti and one from Dhalai, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
42-yrd-old COVID-19 patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Meerut
A 42-year-old woman who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died at a hospital in Meerut, an official said on Thursday.
According to subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi, the woman, a resident of Khatoli town here, was ill for a long time and had tested positive for COVID-19. She died at Subharti Medical Hospital in Meerut Wednesday evening.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Six resident doctors at Muzaffarnagar Medical College test COVID-19 positive
A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, said subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi.
The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
97 new cases detected in quarantine centres in Odisha
Of the 110 fresh cases in Odisha, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercise, a health department official said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
110 more people, including five doctors, test COVID-19 positive in Odisha
As many as 110 more people, including five doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, raising the state's tally to 3,250, a health department official said.
The five doctors - four from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and one from Apollo Hospital - were found to have been infected with the virus during the contact-tracing exercise, according to a statement issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune registers 449 COVID-19 deaths, 10,394 cases
With 435 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 10,394 on Thursday.
The COVID-19 toll reached 449 after seven more fatalities were registered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Four COVID-19 deaths, 516 cases across all units of CRPF
There have been four COVID-19 deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force, having 3.25 lakh personnel. It has 516 coronavirus cases till now out of which 353 personnel have recovered, as per latest data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
28 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Kulgam
As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on 6 June .
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 70,000 Indians returned on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till now, says civil aviation minister
More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till date, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
"More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission flights till date. In addition nearly 110K people flew out and 55K citizens returned on more than 730 charters on foreign and Indian carriers permitted by DGCA. Permission for more such flights is in process," Puri said in a tweet.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Modi to address inaugural address 95th annual plenary session of ICC at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday at 11 am via video conferencing.
Earlier on 2 June, Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference.
He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.
Addressing the 125th Annual Session of CII, the prime minister had said: "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Updates
Nagaland records 128 confirmed cases
Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case, taking the COVID-19 total in the state to 128, a health department official said on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam's COVID-19 recovery rate at 38%
Of the total 3,285 confirmed cases in Assam, at least 1,249 COVID-19 patients were cured of the viral disease, taking the recovery rate to 38 percent in the state. There are 2,027 active coronavirus cases in the state, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Another COVID-19 death in Assam takes toll to six; 3,285 confirmed cases
With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Malls reopen in Kolkata following easing of lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Relaxations will be rolled back if social distancing not followed: Maharashtra CM
The relaxations allowed by the Maharashtra government and the eCntre amid the coronavirus lockdown will be rolled back if people don't adhere to the social distancing norms strictly, warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, following reports of crowding while boarding buses.
The Shiv Sena-led government, which is grappling with the worst outbreak of the virus in the country, has allowed government offices to open with 15 percent staff and private offices with 10 percent strength.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
COVID-19 infects nearly 2 million people in US
The novel coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 deaths in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday.
The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths - 1,12,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313 at 8.30 pm Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai records 52,445 confirmed cases
The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.
