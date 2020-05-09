Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba lends his voice to song Kings on mental health; track will benefit relief efforts

Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song 'Kings' by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.

Elba delivers a spoken word performance on 'Kings,' which was released Friday.

The 47-year-old actor, had in March revealed that he had contracted coronavirus. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, also tested positive for the disease a few days later. Since then, the actor has been regularly giving updates about his and Sabrina's health through social media.

In the later video, posted on his official Twitter account, Elba said their self-quarantine period is over but they are yet to be tested again for COVID-19. "We're both doing okay, still asymptomatic. We've passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo — we can't get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit."

