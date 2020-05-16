You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICA to extend financial help to more needy cricketers than originally planned after healthy flow of donations

Press Trust of India May 16, 2020 20:32 PM IST

New Delhi: Boosted by significant contributions from its members, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has decided to extend its financial help to 35 to 40 needy cricketers instead of the 25-30 number planned earlier.

The ICA has so far generated Rs 57 lakh to help former cricketers who are struggling for funds amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Representational image. Getty

The players body will prepare the final list on 22 May and they will pick cricketers from each of the five zones — north, east, west, south and central.

"So far, Rs 57 lakh (Rs 10 lakh is ICA contribution) has been generated and with that the ICA can help more cricketers than planned earlier. The body will continue to accept more donations till May 22, following which the final list will be prepared," an ICA source told PTI on Saturday.

Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help.

Greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among the ones who have made financial contributions to the cause.

As many as 1,750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year.

The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations.

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 20:32:11 IST

