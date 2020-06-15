Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong's Disneyland will re-open on 18 June to reduced numbers
Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on 18 June to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.
The majority of the park’s shopping and dining locations will restart operations with “controlled capacity,” while social distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants, and other facilities. Hotel services will also resume gradually.
Disinfection will be carried out more frequently and hand sanitizers will be made available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature screening, wear a face mask, and sign a health declaration.
Hong Kong’s Disneyland resort is owned by a joint venture, Hongkong International Theme Parks Ltd, of which the local government owns 53% and Walt Disney Co holds the rest.
Ocean Park, the city’s other theme park, reopened on Saturday after lawmakers approved a HK$5.4 billion ($696.76 million) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.
Shanghai’s Disneyland re-opened in May.
While many restrictions related to the coronavirus have been gradually lifted, Hong Kong’s borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:34:35 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Hong Kong Disneyland, Reopen
Trending
-
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Donating while menstruating and 11 other questions you may have about giving blood
-
Fake prescription for COVID-19 appears on social media: Here's the list of medicines and what they do
-
Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex
-
Diet and adult acne: New study shows how they’re connected and which food to avoid
-
Second wave of COVID-19: What we can learn from 1918 Spanish flu and why caution fatigue is biggest challenge
-
Coronavirus outbreak may lead to rise in paranoia, depression and other mental health disorders, suggest studies
Most Popular
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19