Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong's Disneyland will re-open on 18 June to reduced numbers

Reuters Jun 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST

Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on 18 June to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January.

The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.

A locked gate is seen after the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 26, 2020. Reuters/Tyrone Siu

The majority of the park’s shopping and dining locations will restart operations with “controlled capacity,” while social distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants, and other facilities. Hotel services will also resume gradually.

Disinfection will be carried out more frequently and hand sanitizers will be made available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature screening, wear a face mask, and sign a health declaration.

Hong Kong’s Disneyland resort is owned by a joint venture, Hongkong International Theme Parks Ltd, of which the local government owns 53% and Walt Disney Co holds the rest.

Ocean Park, the city’s other theme park, reopened on Saturday after lawmakers approved a HK$5.4 billion ($696.76 million) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.

Shanghai’s Disneyland re-opened in May.

While many restrictions related to the coronavirus have been gradually lifted, Hong Kong’s borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:34:35 IST

