Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates 1,282 people tested for COVId-19 in Himachal today 1282 people tested for #COVID19 in Himachal Pradesh today, of which 6 tested positive, 989 negative & results of 287 are awaited. Total cases in the state now at 470, including 177 active cases, 276 recovered and six deaths: State Health Department

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates 30 new COVID-19 cases in Goa today 30 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Goa on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 417, including 67 recovered and 350 active cases:, said state health department.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates 1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits in US About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high. The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work. (AP)

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S. Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses. There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread. (AP)

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen available The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds. Decision taken in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week.

Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates Jharkhand reports 48 new COVID-19 cases today 48 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 1599, including 961 active cases, 630 recovered/discharged and 8 deaths.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates SC takes cognisance of handling of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies Supreme Court on Thursday took suo-motu cognisance "on issues relating to the treatment of Covid-19 patients and for the dignified handling of bodies in hospitals". A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah to hear the matter on friday.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 208 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana today The Telangana health department said that 208 more coronavirus cases and nine deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,320, including 1,993 discharged, 2,162 active cases and 165 deaths.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India becomes 4th worst-hit country "With 2,97,001 total cases, India surpasses United Kingdom (UK) to become the fourth most-affected country by coronavirus pandemic, according to Worldometers tally. The country's death toll stands at 8,473 and 142,454 cases are still active. US remains the most-affected country with the highest number of coronavirus cases (20,72,273) followed by Brazil (7,75,581) and Russia (5,02,436)," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Jyotiraditya Scindia recovered from COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said that BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have recovered from Covid-19. श्री @JM_Scindia जी और पूज्य माताजी के स्वस्थ होने का सुखद समाचार मिला।



आप सदैव स्वस्थ और प्रसन्न रहें, हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 11, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: A team of NHRC on Thursday visited the LNJP hospital. Jyotika Kalra, a member was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have come here to take stock of situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals."

The Union health ministry, in a press briefing on Thursday, said that the recovery rate stands at 49.21 percent.

"The number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on COVID-19 situation in the country.

ICMR said the state government cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till now. The outbreak has been curtailed in many districts of the state. Since Chennai is densely populated the spread of the virus is more there, ANI quoted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as saying.

With the current surge in cases, India is on course to overtake Britain in the global list of countries worst affected by the pandemic and expected to reach the three lakh-mark by this week. The United Kingdom, which is the fourth worst-hit nation, has over 2.91 lakh cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.76-lakh mark on Wednesday, and a third of them have been reported in the first 10 days this month.

The country has been recording close to 10,000 cases every day since 1 June. This means that nearly 90,000 cases have been added in the nationwide tally from 1 to 10 June.

As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in Odisha, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state's total to 3,386, a health department official said.

Earlier in June, 49 NDRF personnel and 12 Odisha Fire Service officials had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sabarimala Temple will remain shut for devotees and only rituals will be held inside the premise from 14 June. The decision was taken after meeting between Devaswom Minister and Thantri, News18 reported.

The Kerala government has decided to postpone the Sabarimala festival this year, which was scheduled to begin from 19 June.

A Chief Medical Officer of CRPF has tested positive for COVID-19. The CMO has been shifted to a private hospital in Okhla. Total positive cases in CRPF now stand at 544, out of which 353 have recovered and 4 succumbed to the virus.

In his address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: 'Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian goods in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in the post-COVID world.'

The cluster based approach for local production, which is now being promoted in India, is also an economic opportunity for all. Clusters associated with these will be developed in districts, blocks in which they are born, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

"Indian economy needs to be dragged out from 'command & control and shift' to 'plug & play' mode, said Modi.

With 51 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10.30 am on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,651. The COVID-19 toll was 264 after five more patients lost their lives to the infectious disease.

"Of the total, there are 8596 recoveries and 8221 discharges," said the state health department on Thursday.

As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing facial masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.

A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.

With 357 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll across the country reached 8,102 as of Thursday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 percent.

For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of Thursday. While, there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country.

This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.

A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, said subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi.

The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on 6 June .

With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

India on Wednesday recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities, pushing the country's case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.

On a positive note, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.

According to news agency PTI, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since 1 June, while nearly one-third of the overall toll has also been reported during these 10 days.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on 30 January, but it took more than 100 days thereafter for the number of confirmed cases to cross 1,00,000 on 18 May. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

India is the fifth worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India reports 9,985 new cases, 279 fatalities in 24 hours

According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, India reported 9,985 new cases and 279 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 percent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. With this, for the first time, the number of active cases was lesser than then number of recoveries.

Dr. Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, told PTI the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 percent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 percent recovery.

"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said.

Of the 279 new deaths reported in India on Wednesday, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra reported the highest at 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, and 55 in Punjab.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu at 34,914, Delhi at 31,309, Gujarat at 21,014, Uttar Pradesh at 11,335, Rajasthan at 11,245 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,849 according to the Health ministry morning update.

The ministry's website said that 9,227 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

States report increase in cases

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.25 pm, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.

The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected, while the number of COVID-19 rose to 3,438 with 149 new fatalities being recorded during the day. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be reimposed if guidelines were not followed.

If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 10, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, a record number of 1,927 new cases emerged, pushing the state's tally to 36,841 The toll rose to 326 as 19 people succumbed to the disease. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a noted articulate member of the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, died at a private hospital in Chennai after battling COVID-19 for eight days.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that it was recruiting more than 2,800 medical personnel including over 1,200 doctors and also proposed to double the number of beds in state government hospitals to 10,000. This would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, said state health minister C Vijaybaskar.

Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 510 new cases to take its tally to 21,554, while its death toll rose to 1,347. The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 with 343 new cases being detected while the toll the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities.

New cases of the viral infection also continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51.

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.

The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week from Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the state surged by 123 to 11,368.

No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.

'Transmission in community', says Delhi health minister

In Delhi, the total count of cases crossed 32,000 with more than 1,500 new cases getting reported, while its death count mounted to 984. The National Capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

Kejriwal said his government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi, but asserted that around 1,900 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days and 4,200 beds were still available, a claim that comes amidst reports of acute shortage of beds in healthcare facilities in the National Capital.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare whether "community transmission". "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.

He had said on Tuesday that the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported in the National Capital.

Community transmission generally refers to a stage where contact tracing for a large number of infections is difficult to establish.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by 31 July in the national capital itself at the current rate.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 08:06:04 IST

