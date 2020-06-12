Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: A team of NHRC on Thursday visited the LNJP hospital. Jyotika Kalra, a member was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have come here to take stock of situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals."
The Union health ministry, in a press briefing on Thursday, said that the recovery rate stands at 49.21 percent.
"The number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on COVID-19 situation in the country.
ICMR said the state government cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till now. The outbreak has been curtailed in many districts of the state. Since Chennai is densely populated the spread of the virus is more there, ANI quoted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as saying.
With the current surge in cases, India is on course to overtake Britain in the global list of countries worst affected by the pandemic and expected to reach the three lakh-mark by this week. The United Kingdom, which is the fourth worst-hit nation, has over 2.91 lakh cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.76-lakh mark on Wednesday, and a third of them have been reported in the first 10 days this month.
The country has been recording close to 10,000 cases every day since 1 June. This means that nearly 90,000 cases have been added in the nationwide tally from 1 to 10 June.
As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in Odisha, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state's total to 3,386, a health department official said.
Earlier in June, 49 NDRF personnel and 12 Odisha Fire Service officials had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sabarimala Temple will remain shut for devotees and only rituals will be held inside the premise from 14 June. The decision was taken after meeting between Devaswom Minister and Thantri, News18 reported.
The Kerala government has decided to postpone the Sabarimala festival this year, which was scheduled to begin from 19 June.
A Chief Medical Officer of CRPF has tested positive for COVID-19. The CMO has been shifted to a private hospital in Okhla. Total positive cases in CRPF now stand at 544, out of which 353 have recovered and 4 succumbed to the virus.
In his address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: 'Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian goods in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in the post-COVID world.'
The cluster based approach for local production, which is now being promoted in India, is also an economic opportunity for all. Clusters associated with these will be developed in districts, blocks in which they are born, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Indian economy needs to be dragged out from 'command & control and shift' to 'plug & play' mode, said Modi.
With 51 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10.30 am on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,651. The COVID-19 toll was 264 after five more patients lost their lives to the infectious disease.
"Of the total, there are 8596 recoveries and 8221 discharges," said the state health department on Thursday.
As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing facial masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.
A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.
With 357 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll across the country reached 8,102 as of Thursday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 percent.
For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of Thursday. While, there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country.
This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent.
India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.
A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, said subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi.
The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.
As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on 6 June .
With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
India on Wednesday recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities, pushing the country's case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.
On a positive note, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.
According to news agency PTI, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since 1 June, while nearly one-third of the overall toll has also been reported during these 10 days.
India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on 30 January, but it took more than 100 days thereafter for the number of confirmed cases to cross 1,00,000 on 18 May. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.
India is the fifth worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
India reports 9,985 new cases, 279 fatalities in 24 hours
According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, India reported 9,985 new cases and 279 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 percent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. With this, for the first time, the number of active cases was lesser than then number of recoveries.
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, told PTI the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 percent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 percent recovery.
"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said.
Of the 279 new deaths reported in India on Wednesday, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.
Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra reported the highest at 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, and 55 in Punjab.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu at 34,914, Delhi at 31,309, Gujarat at 21,014, Uttar Pradesh at 11,335, Rajasthan at 11,245 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,849 according to the Health ministry morning update.
The ministry's website said that 9,227 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
States report increase in cases
However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.25 pm, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.
The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected, while the number of COVID-19 rose to 3,438 with 149 new fatalities being recorded during the day. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be reimposed if guidelines were not followed.
If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown.
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 10, 2020
In Tamil Nadu, a record number of 1,927 new cases emerged, pushing the state's tally to 36,841 The toll rose to 326 as 19 people succumbed to the disease. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a noted articulate member of the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, died at a private hospital in Chennai after battling COVID-19 for eight days.
The Tamil Nadu government announced that it was recruiting more than 2,800 medical personnel including over 1,200 doctors and also proposed to double the number of beds in state government hospitals to 10,000. This would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, said state health minister C Vijaybaskar.
Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 510 new cases to take its tally to 21,554, while its death toll rose to 1,347. The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 with 343 new cases being detected while the toll the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities.
New cases of the viral infection also continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51.
Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.
The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week from Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the state surged by 123 to 11,368.
No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.
'Transmission in community', says Delhi health minister
In Delhi, the total count of cases crossed 32,000 with more than 1,500 new cases getting reported, while its death count mounted to 984. The National Capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".
Kejriwal said his government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi, but asserted that around 1,900 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days and 4,200 beds were still available, a claim that comes amidst reports of acute shortage of beds in healthcare facilities in the National Capital.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare whether "community transmission". "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.
He had said on Tuesday that the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported in the National Capital.
Community transmission generally refers to a stage where contact tracing for a large number of infections is difficult to establish.
Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by 31 July in the national capital itself at the current rate.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 08:06:04 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Online classes banned in Karnataka till Class 7
Karnataka government extended ban on online classes till Class 7 standard, ANI reported on Thursday. Earlier, it was decided to not allow online classes till 5th standard.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand reports 1,637 COVID-19 cases
With 75 more people testing COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand till 2 pm on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 1,637, said state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
State-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 34
Andhra Pradesh - 5,269
Arunchal Pradesh - 57
Assam - 3,092
Bihar - 5,710
Chandigarh - 327
Chhattisgarh - 1,262
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 26
Daman & Diu - 2
Delhi - 32,810
Goa - 387
Gujarat - 21,521
Haryana - 5,579
Himachal Pradesh - 451
Jammu and Kashmir - 4,507
Jharkhand - 1,489
Karnataka - 6,041
Kerala - 2,161
Ladakh - 115
Madhya Pradesh - 10,049
Maharashtra - 94,041
Manipur - 311
Meghalaya - 44
Mizoram - 93
Nagaland - 128
Odisha - 3,250
Puducherry - 127
Punjab - 2,805
Rajasthan - 11,600
Sikkim - 13
Tamil Nadu - 36,841
Telangana - 4,111
Tripura - 895
Uttarakhand - 1,562
Uttar Pradesh - 11,610
West Bengal - 9,328
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India inches closer to 4th worst COVID-affected spot
The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.76-lakh mark on Wednesday, and a third of them have been reported in the first 10 days this month.
The country has been recording close to 10,000 cases every day since 1 June. This means that nearly 90,000 cases have been added in the nationwide tally from 1 to 10 June.
With the current surge in cases, India is on course to overtake Britain in the global list of countries worst affected by the pandemic and expected to reach the three lakh-mark by this week. The United Kingdom, which is the fourth worst-hit nation, has over 2.91 lakh cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pardesh Latest Updates
Senior advocate in Kanpur district court tests COVID-19 positive
The Kanpur district court has been sealed for two days after a senior lawyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the general secretary of the district bar association said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Updates
Mizoram govt announces 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 task force volunteer
The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of "complicated ailments" after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent cross-border movement of people.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga had on Wednesday condoled the death of H Lalvenmawii, saying the ex-gratia amount will be released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and will be handed over to her family through the Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
No community spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till now: CM
There is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till now. The outbreak has been curtailed in many districts of the state. Since Chennai is densely populated the spread of the virus is more there, ANI quoted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Two more deaths in Indore take COVID-19 toll to 163
Indore registered a total of 3,922 coronavirus cases on Thursday after 41 more people tested for the novel coronavirus in the Madhya Pradesh district in the past 24 hours.
Two more deaths due to the viral disease were also reported in the district, taking the COVID-19 toll to 163, a health department official told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Updates
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif tests positive
Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician to be infected by the virus.
PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar confirmed on Thursday that Shehbaz, 68, has been infected with the virus. He claimed that Shehbaz contracted the virus as he had to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 9 June in a money laundering case, reported PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
54 NDRF personnel, engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in Odisha, among 136 new cases
As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in Odisha, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state's total to 3,386, a health department official said.
Earlier in June, 49 NDRF personnel and 12 Odisha Fire Service officials had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam policemen cremate COVID-19 victim, go into quarantine
The Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district has ensured honourable cremation of a man who died of the novel coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, The Hindu reported. The man from Sumpara village in Karbi Anglong district was the fifth COVID-19 victim in the state.
The announcement of his death was delayed as his body laid in the morgue of a government hospital in the district headquarters of Diphu, 271 km east of Guwahati. The watchman stayed away after locking the morgue's door, as did heath workers out of panic over contagion.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand govt issues cost-cutting measures to redress losses during lockdown
The Uttarakhand government announced a slew of cost-cutting measures, including stopping increment to employees and fresh recruitment in all departments except health and police, to offset the losses caused by the coronavirus-lockdown and the battle against COVID-19, PTI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Sabarimala temple won't open for devotees from 14 June
Sabarimala Temple to remain shut for devotees and only rituals will be held inside the premise from 14 June. Decision was taken after meeting between Devaswom Minister and Thantri, News18 reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Sabarimala festival postponed this year, says report
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala government has decided to postpone the Sabarimala festival this year, which was scheduled from 19 June, reported The Times of India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Himachal Pradesh registers 458 COVID-19 cases
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is now at 458, including 182 active cases, 259 recovered and 6 deaths, according to the bulletin from the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar reports 109 new cases, takes total to 5,807
Bihar on Thursday reported 109 more COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,807, according to the latest bulletin by the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
135 new cases reported from Andhra today
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 135 new coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s total infections to 4,261, reports ANI. This includes 1,641 active cases, 2,540 discharged/cured and 80 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Chief medical officer of CRPF tests positive in Delhi
A Chief Medical Officer of CRPF has tested positive for COVID-19. The CMO has been shifted to a private hospital in Okhla. Total positive cases in CRPF now stand at 544, out of which 353 have recovered and 4 died, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
All Delhi labs to give COVID-19 test results within 24 hrs, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday told ANI that 42 laboratories are functional in Delhi for coronavirus testing. However, he added that seven of them were stopped for two to three days due to a delay in giving test results. "All labs are required to give test results within 24 hours," said Jain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
SC takes notice of report of 25 kids tested positive in govt-run home in Chennai
Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the report that 35 children in a government-run home in Royapuram, Chennai, have tested positive for COVID-19 and sought a status report from Tamil Nadu government regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus in shelter homes and steps taken to safeguard children.
The apex court listed for hearing, the issue relating to pan-India suo moto of safety in children homes, on 6 July, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Time to push economy towards 'plug and play': Modi
'At this time we have to take the Indian economy out of 'command and control' and push it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," said the Prime Minister on Thursday during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's goal should be self-reliance, says PM
Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that India should take steps to ensure that products that are imported from elsewhere are manufactured within the country. “In last five to six years India’s goal of self-reliance has been paramount in policy, practice,” he adds. “The coronavirus crisis gave us a lesson on how to speed up efforts.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Modi pushes for Make in India in post-COVID world
In his address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian goods in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in the post-COVID world."
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Updates
62-year old succumbs to COVID-19 in Kashmir, toll now at 52
A 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Srinagar on Thursday, taking the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the Union Territory to 52, officials said.
They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 7 as a case of acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth (CA Colon). Her sample was taken on the same day and came out positive following which the patient was shifted to the infectious disease ward a day later, the officials said.
With her death, the number of fatalities due to the infection in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 52.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Cluster-based approach for local products will bring economic opportunity for all, says Modi
The cluster based approach for local production, which is now being promoted in India, is also an economic opportunity for all. Clusters associated with these will be developed in districts, blocks in which they are born, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Indian economy needs to be dragged out from 'command & control and shift' to 'plug & play' mode, said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Kolkata can lead development in East and Northeast regions: PM
Kolkata can take inspiration fromits past glory and act as a pivot for development of the East and Northeast, said Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate sees improvement, says health ministry
India is witnessing a steady improvement in COVID-19 recovery rate, as it exceeds 49 percent for the first time, improves to 49.21 percent as of Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 pandemic can be turning point for India: PM
Coronavirus would be turning point as India becomes self-reliant due to this crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Aatamnirbhar lessons start at home. Time has come for India to become self-reliant," said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals for 2020 cancelled over concerns of resurgence of cases
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Dr Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
PM begins inaugural address of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce
The world is fighting Coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones - we are fighting all of these together, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Updates
Nawaz Sharif's brother tests COVID-19 positive, says report
Nawaz Sharif's brother, Shahbaz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, News18 reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan registers 264 COVID-19 deaths and 11,651 confirmed cases
With 51 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 10.30 am on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,651. The COVID-19 toll was 264 after five more patients lost their lives to the infectious disease.
"Of the total, there are 8596 recoveries and 8221 discharges," said the state health department on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Customer turnout remains low as restaurants in Kerala reopen
Coronavirus Outbreak in United Kingdom Latest Updates
British shows plan on resuming production with safety precautions
After weeks of shutdown, British soap opera Emmerdale is back in production, leading the way when it comes to resuming regular filming during the coronavirus era.
New health and safety methods were tested during a series of special lockdown episodes that showed the fictional family dramas of the rural Yorkshire village played out during the pandemic. These episodes are airing now.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nepal Latest Updates
85% of COVID-19 cases in Nepal are returnees from India, claims Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that 85 percent of the people tested positive for coronavirus in the country are those who returned from India.
His claim comes in midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims after Kathmandu released a new political map laying claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.
Nepal has recorded 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,364. At least 15 people have died due to the disease, according to the health ministry.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Updates
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases
China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including 11 confirmed imported infections, the health authority said on Thursday, reported PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Updates
441 detained in Manipur for flouting social distancing rules, not wearing masks
As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing facial masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.
A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
81 new COVID-19 cases in Lucknow
Out of the 1,928 samples tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, results of 81 samples have come out positive, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 2.83%
With 357 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll across the country reached 8,102 as of Thursday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's overall recoveries exceed active cases for second day in a row
For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of Thursday. While, there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country.
This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
More than 2.86 lakh confirmed cases in India
After 9,996 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,86,579 on Thursday, including 1,37,448 active cases, said the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India reports 9,996 COVID-19 cases with 357 deaths in past 24 hrs, says health ministry
India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 52 lakh COVID-19 samples tested till 9 am today: ICMR
As many as 52,13,140 COVID-19 samples have been tested till 9 am on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. In the past 24 hours, 1,51,808 samples have been tested, the medical research body said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Updates
31 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura take state's total to 898
Tripura on Wednesday reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 898, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Seventeen cases were reported from West Tripura district, eight from Sepahijala, three from Gomti, two from Unokoti and one from Dhalai, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
42-yrd-old COVID-19 patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Meerut
A 42-year-old woman who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died at a hospital in Meerut, an official said on Thursday.
According to subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi, the woman, a resident of Khatoli town here, was ill for a long time and had tested positive for COVID-19. She died at Subharti Medical Hospital in Meerut Wednesday evening.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Six resident doctors at Muzaffarnagar Medical College test COVID-19 positive
A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, said subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi.
The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
97 new cases detected in quarantine centres in Odisha
Of the 110 fresh cases in Odisha, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercise, a health department official said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
110 more people, including five doctors, test COVID-19 positive in Odisha
As many as 110 more people, including five doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, raising the state's tally to 3,250, a health department official said.
The five doctors - four from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and one from Apollo Hospital - were found to have been infected with the virus during the contact-tracing exercise, according to a statement issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune registers 449 COVID-19 deaths, 10,394 cases
With 435 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 10,394 on Thursday.
The COVID-19 toll reached 449 after seven more fatalities were registered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Four COVID-19 deaths, 516 cases across all units of CRPF
There have been four COVID-19 deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force, having 3.25 lakh personnel. It has 516 coronavirus cases till now out of which 353 personnel have recovered, as per latest data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
28 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Kulgam
As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on 6 June .
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 70,000 Indians returned on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till now, says civil aviation minister
More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till date, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
"More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission flights till date. In addition nearly 110K people flew out and 55K citizens returned on more than 730 charters on foreign and Indian carriers permitted by DGCA. Permission for more such flights is in process," Puri said in a tweet.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Modi to address inaugural address 95th annual plenary session of ICC at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday at 11 am via video conferencing.
Earlier on 2 June, Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference.
He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.
Addressing the 125th Annual Session of CII, the prime minister had said: "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Updates
Nagaland records 128 confirmed cases
Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case, taking the COVID-19 total in the state to 128, a health department official said on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam's COVID-19 recovery rate at 38%
Of the total 3,285 confirmed cases in Assam, at least 1,249 COVID-19 patients were cured of the viral disease, taking the recovery rate to 38 percent in the state. There are 2,027 active coronavirus cases in the state, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Another COVID-19 death in Assam takes toll to six; 3,285 confirmed cases
With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Malls reopen in Kolkata following easing of lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Relaxations will be rolled back if social distancing not followed: Maharashtra CM
The relaxations allowed by the Maharashtra government and the eCntre amid the coronavirus lockdown will be rolled back if people don't adhere to the social distancing norms strictly, warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, following reports of crowding while boarding buses.
The Shiv Sena-led government, which is grappling with the worst outbreak of the virus in the country, has allowed government offices to open with 15 percent staff and private offices with 10 percent strength.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
COVID-19 infects nearly 2 million people in US
The novel coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 deaths in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday.
The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths - 1,12,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313 at 8.30 pm Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai records 52,445 confirmed cases
The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
1,282 people tested for COVId-19 in Himachal today
1282 people tested for #COVID19 in Himachal Pradesh today, of which 6 tested positive, 989 negative & results of 287 are awaited. Total cases in the state now at 470, including 177 active cases, 276 recovered and six deaths: State Health Department
23:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
30 new COVID-19 cases in Goa today
30 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Goa on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 417, including 67 recovered and 350 active cases:, said state health department.
23:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits in US
About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.
The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.
(AP)
23:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns
States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S.
Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.
In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.
There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread.
(AP)
22:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen available
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds. Decision taken in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week.
22:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 48 new COVID-19 cases today
48 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 1599, including 961 active cases, 630 recovered/discharged and 8 deaths.
22:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC takes cognisance of handling of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies
Supreme Court on Thursday took suo-motu cognisance "on issues relating to the treatment of Covid-19 patients and for the dignified handling of bodies in hospitals".
A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah to hear the matter on friday.
22:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
208 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana today
The Telangana health department said that 208 more coronavirus cases and nine deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,320, including 1,993 discharged, 2,162 active cases and 165 deaths.
22:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India becomes 4th worst-hit country
"With 2,97,001 total cases, India surpasses United Kingdom (UK) to become the fourth most-affected country by coronavirus pandemic, according to Worldometers tally. The country's death toll stands at 8,473 and 142,454 cases are still active. US remains the most-affected country with the highest number of coronavirus cases (20,72,273) followed by Brazil (7,75,581) and Russia (5,02,436)," News18 reported.
21:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Jyotiraditya Scindia recovered from COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said that BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have recovered from Covid-19.