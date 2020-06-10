Rajasthan seals its borders for a week as COVID-19 cases surge; state reports 123 new patients, total infections reach 11,368
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week on Wednesday in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. All movement to and from the state will be regulated.
No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.
Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
Directions were issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard, officials said.
They were asked to put up check posts along state borders with immediate effect and the arrangements would be in place for the next seven days.
Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.
District collectors and superintendents of police will be the authorities for issuing passes and only emergency cases like hospitalisation or death may be exempted, it said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 11,368, with 123 fresh cases reported on Wednesday morning.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 15:44:15 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus China, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Rajasthan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Treatment, Jaipur, NewsTracker, Pune, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Borders Sealed, SMS Hospital
