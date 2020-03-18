Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut till 2 April India Today reported that madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will continue to be shut till 2 April in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The state has reported 15 cases of the COVID infection.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Over 11,000 people screened for COVID-19 across Assam A bulletin released by the Assam health department on Tuesday gave figures on the state's measures to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus. Assam has not reported a case of COVID-19 as yet, while the total cases in the country have reached 137. "Till date, 1,870 passengers have been screened at six airports of Assam — Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Lakhimpur and Tezpur. 11,569 people screened at different places of Assam. "347 travellers from COVID-19-affected countries have been identified, and 151 passengers have completed the observation period for 28 days and remaining 198 are under home isolation. 24 samples collected, so far and two samples sent to NIV Pune — 22 found negative, two results awaited. "The border districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Udalguri under COVID-19 surveillance. "Separate isolation wards and quarantine facilities have been set up in all districts (1125 beds for isolation in govt institutions). "57 beds in isolation ward with ICU/ventilator kept ready at Govt Medical Colleges and Hospitals for confirmed COVID 19 cases. 14, 421 people surveyed across Assam. "599 people who came in contact with COVID 19 cases identified and kept in home isolation as they are asymptomatic. 5 symptomatic samples tested and found negative on 17 March," the bulletin said.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates US reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases The United States has reported more than 5,000 cases of the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, CNN reported quoting state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested through US public health systems, there are 5,069 cases in 49 states, the District of Columbia and US territories. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,139. In total, 97 people have died. West Virginia remains the only state not reporting any cases," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case A man in Kolkata with travel history with the UK has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, reports said. His parents have also been kept in quarantine. The Indian Express reported that the patient has been admitted to the Beleghata ID Hospital.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Army Jawan tests positive for COVID-19, says report India Today quoted Indian Army sources as saying that an Army jawan from Ladakh scouts has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. "The jawan's father has travel history to Iran and he is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi's RML hospital cancel staff's leaves Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday said that all leaves of its officials were cancelled, except for medical leave, in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump predicts 'speedy recovery' for US economy US president Donald Trump, addressing the media over the measures being taken by his government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday said that the economy will recover soon after the COVID-19 outbreak is suppressed. "It will pop," he was quoted as saying by CNN, and he added that the administration was working to provide relief to affected industries and small businesses to ensure the country emerges from the crisis “with (a) prosperous and growing economy.”

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump says govt starting process of increasing capacity of New York hospitals US president Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US government is starting the process of increasing the capacity of hospitals in New York to accommodate people infected by the novel coronavirus. "We're starting the process," Trump was quoted by CNN as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Indian Railways cancels 76 trains in total Railways has cancelled 85 trains as precaution against the spread of coronavirus and due to low occupancy, PTI reported. The report said that central railways cancelled 23 trains, south central railways cancelled 29 trains, western railways cancelled 10 trains, south eastern railways cancelled 9 trains, east coast and northern railways cancelled five trains each, and north western railways cancelled four trains. "All staff to wear a facemask and hand gloves, head gear etc while dealing with food production and services to passengers, staff be advised to wash their hands with soap frequently, avoid contact with people having cough or cold, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, hand gloves to be changed frequently and disposed off in closed dustbin," the guidelines stated.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Jammu and Kashmir bans entry of all foreign tourists The Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Tuesday banned the entry of all foreign tourists as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates List of testing centres in India: Here is the full list of testing centres in India, as released by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Click here to access the list: https://icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/upload_documents/COVID_19_Testing_Laboratories.pdf

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Coronavirus doesn't spread due to chicken, says Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressing rumours that coronavirus was also spreading through birds like chicken, he said, "It is good to be vegetarian, however, coronavirus has not spread due to the consumption of chicken. People have stopped eating chicken, but it is only a rumour that COVID-19 is spreading due to it.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BJP worker arrested for making police official drink 'gau mutra' A BJP worker, Narayan Chatterjee, was arrested by the Kolkata Police for making a police officer drink 'gau mutra' as a vaccine against coronavirus, India Today reported.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK govt says people over 70 years should change their routine The UK's chief scientific advisor on Tuesday said that healthy people over the age of 70 should avoid crowded places and social events, including famuily lunches on Sundays, CNN reported. Sir Patrick Vallance said, "Avoid crowded spaces, avoid gatherings, don’t got to the club where you normally go to, reduce travel, try to avoid unnecessary travel, don’t [do] your usual things in terms of going to the shops unless you absolutely have to."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MEA says Air Asia flights to be sent to Indians in Kuala Lampur S Jaishankar, External Affairs minister on Tuesday said, "Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students & other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur Airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi and Visakhapatnam."

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Melania Trump thanks medical staff 'working tirelessly' US first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday thanked doctors and officials for "working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy and safe" amid coronavirus pandemic. She tweeted: "I want to take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses and first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy and safe. Consider taking advantage of time working from home to connect with your loved ones via email or FaceTime, spend time w family, or work on your well-being by reading a book or spending time on a hobby."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR says private labs should offer COVID-19 diagnosis at no cost Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has strongly appealed that private laboratories should offer COVID-19 diagnosis at no cost. "We have been 100 percent transparent, important for community to know the protocols; don’t want to test a person just for the sake of it. People who need testing will be tested," Aggarwal said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ladakh, making the total cases in the union territory six. Officials announced a slew of prohibitory orders in the Kargil district as a preventive measure.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates Iran warns virus could kill ‘millions’ in Islamic Republic Iran issued its most dire warning yet on Tuesday about the outbreak of the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting "millions" could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps travelling and ignoring health guidance, AP reported. A state television journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after hard-line Shiite faithful the previous night pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Uttar Pradesh govt extends closure of schools The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the closure of schools and colleges till 1 April in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates 24 Indian pilgrims in Iran test positive for COVID-19, says report India Today reported that according to a list of names, at least 24 out of 850 Indian pilgrims in Iran tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates Tom Hanks released from hospital after COVID-19 quarantine Tom Hanks has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, but his wife Rita Wilson remains hospitalised, health officials said Tuesday. The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease. Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates China begins withdrawing medical staff from Wuhan China began the withdrawal of thousands of doctors and other medical staff from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, after the province reported just one confirmed case. With mixed feelings of containing the dreaded COVID-19 but sad over deaths of thousands of people, the first batch of medical assistance teams started leaving Hubei province early on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued, PTI reported. Over 3,600 medical staffers belonging to 41 medical teams from across China have assisted 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicentre of the outbreak, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi Police says no protests, dharnas will be allowed The Delhi Police said that to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they appeal to the general public to "not assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, entertainment or any other purpose, whether in close space or outside" till 31 March. "Any no objection certificate or permission in respect of such gatherings will not be issued. It is also decided that no license/permission will be issued for public entertainment activities," the said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Karnataka govt bans all official, private tour plans The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned all official and private tour plans of officials in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates MEA says reports of 250 Indians testing positive in Iran not confirmed The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that rumours of more than 250 Indians having tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran were not confirmed. The MEA also said thatthey are being "very well" looked after. "The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran," MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi told reporters.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Om Birla holds review meeting on COVID-19 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday held a meeting with officers of concerned agencies to take stock of the preparedness to monitor and control the spread of coronavirus in Parliament House Complex. Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with officers of concerned agencies to take stock of the preparedness to monitor and control the spread of #Coronavirus in Parliament House Complex. pic.twitter.com/AeLbWbP1bx — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Pubs in Mumbai to be shut till 31 March The Mumbai Police on Tuesday ordered the closure of orchestra/dance bars, discotheques, pubs, live bands and DJ performances in the city till 31 March in view of coronavirus threat, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Taj Mahal temporarily shut for 'greater good' The Uttar Pradesh government said that the Taj Mahal will be temporarily shut for the "greater good of humanity" in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state tourism handle tweeted: "The Taj Mahal will temporarily shut it doors for the greater good of humanity until the crisis of Covid-19 is over. The symbol of love will be out of bounds for all tourists. Will be reopening soon. After all, love is not what we show, it is also how much we care." TheTaj Mahal will temporarily shut it doors for the greater good of humanity. Until the crisis of #COVID19 is over, the symbol of love will be out of bounds for all tourists. Will be reopening soon. After all, love is not what we show, it is also how much we care.#UPTourism pic.twitter.com/OOZeSSiVlN — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus in Sri Lanka Latest Updates Sri Lanka stops incoming international flights Sri Lanka on Tuesday suspended all international traffic into the country in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports said. Sri Lanka has 29 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Western Railways cancels 35 trips of 10 trains The Western Railway on Tuesday cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains due to "low occupany" as people are adhering to the social distancing advisory by the government in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Several Duronto trains are also among those cancelled. Western Railway: 35 trips of 10 trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy in view of COVID19. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xU49LA9iet — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tamil Nadu govt constitutes task force to tackle COVID-19 A task force headed by the Tamil Nadu chief secretary has been constituted by the government to curn the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state has so far reported one case of the flu-like disease.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Two WHO staffers test positive for COVID-19 A World Health Organization official was quoted by Reuters as saying that two staff members have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide. “The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with COVID-19,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists, referring to the official name of the disease caused by the virus. “We do therefore have two confirmed cases.”

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates One COVID-19 patient critical in Maharashtra Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that out of the 40 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state so far, one patient is in a critical condition. India Today also quoted him as saying that the patients include 26 men and 14 women.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two people in ITBP quarantine facility test positive for COVID-19 ANI on Monday reported that two people who were in quarantine at the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) camp in Delhi's Chhawla tested positive for coronavirus and have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital. The report said that they had come from Italy with a batch of 216 other people on 15 March.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Public transport to remain open in Maharashtra: CM Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to the media after a meeting with authorities over measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state after the first death was reported on Tuesday, said that public transport will not be shut in the state. He also said that government office will not be shut. "Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Doctor who treated first COVID-19 victim tests positive in Karnataka Three people, including a doctor who had treated the country's first coronavirus victim, have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to ten, PTI reported. The family doctor of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who died last week was among the infected, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in an update on Tuesday. The 63-year-old doctor had treated the elderly man who died "due to co-morbidity and also tested positive for COVID-19." He is under strict home quarantine, the department said. Additionally, a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru, who returned from the UK, has also tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates GoAir suspends international flights from 17 March to 15 April The GoAir airlines has suspended its international operations on Monday in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. "GoAir is forced to take certain measures — we are temporarily suspending all our international operations, starting 17th March 2020 until 15th April 2020. GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity. Knowing that this will put a financial burden on the affected employees and having studied what companies have done in other countries to help guide our plans, this decision was not taken lightly," the statement read.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Economists say global recession due to COVID-19 'is beginning' Economists were quoted as saying by CNN that the global recession exaberated by the global coronavirus pandemic is bearing down on the world and is no longer just a threat. With businesses like restuarants, shops, airlines putting a stop on operations across the world, the report said that economic data released by China "showed that the country was pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak in January and February. The world's second biggest economy looks unlikely to recover any time soon."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra reports two new COVID-19 cases Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the spread of the novel coronavirus in India, on Tuesday reported two new cases of the flu-like disease that has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide. The state government said that two people having travel history with the US tested positive in Mumbai and Pune, taking the total cases in the state to 41.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 137 in India The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 137, with Delhi reporting eight cases, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha reporting one case each, Haryana reporting 15 cases, Karnataka reporting 11 cases, Kerala reporting 26 cases, Maharashtra reporting 39 cases, Telangana reporting five cases, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh reporting three and six cases respectively, and Uttar Pradesh reporting 15 cases.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR doesn't rule out community transmission of COVID-19 in India Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) told the press on Tuesday that the panel can't rule out the possibility of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in India, as cases rose to 137 countrywide. "There are four stages. The third stage is community transmission which we hope we don't have. It would depend on how strongly we close our international borders, in terms of which government has taken very proactive steps. But can't say that community transmission won't happen," he said. He added, "We have already placed orders for 1 million probes, reagents and primers are unlimited. We have also requested WHO to provide us 1 million probes."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre's principal scientific advisor says scientists must work proactively K VijayRaghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the Centre, detailing a "top-down" approach being adopted by various agencies of the government to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, said, "...the seriousness of COVID-19 requires that we, as scientists, proactively work together to ensure synergy, develop implementable solutions that health-workers, communities need. "It is now time for all of us, individual scientists, institution leaders and groups of institutions to get together and contribute to containing, mitigating, and pushing back this pandemic."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Indian Railways increase platform ticket price at 250 stations An Indian Railways official on Tuesday said that the price of platform tickets has been increased to Rs 50 at about 250 stations in six divisions, Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates All govt offices to shut in Maharashtra The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to shut government offices for seven days due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, CNN-News18 reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Central Railway increases platform ticket prices from Rs 10 to Rs 50 The Central Railways has increased the price of platform tickets in the Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, and Bhusawal divisions from Rs 10 to Rs 50, the public relations officer (PRO) was quoted as saying by ANI on Tuesday. The move is with the aim to curb crowding on stations as authorities doubled down on efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tamil Nadu disallows visitors in prisons for 2 weeks The Tamil Nadu government said that no visitors or family members will be allowed to meet jailed people in prisons across the state for two weeks, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Monitoring rooms have been set up inside the prisons to screen all new prisoners to the jail.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Himachal Pradesh govt shuts religious sites The Himachal Pradesh department of health and family welfare on Tuesday shut places of religious worship for the public in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. "Entry of public at large in places of religious worship shall be stopped till further orders. Rituals as per established practice will be performed and if possible webcasting of the same may be done by management," the notification was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Cricket Australia planning to host T20 World Cup as per schedule Cricket Australia is planning to host the men's T20 World Cup as per schedule in October despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a collapse of sports events worldwide. "None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we're back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men's T20 World Cup is to be played," CA chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. The men's T20 World Cup is slated to begin with the pre-qualifiers from 18-23 October followed by the main 12-team competition from 24 October. The final will be played on 15 November at the MCG.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Rich menu, books to read to make suspected COVID-19 patients comfortable A rich menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner and supply of books are among steps taken to provide the comfort factor to 17 coronavirus suspect patients, isolated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala. A separate menu has been prepared for the 15 Indian patients - all Keralites - and the two U.K nationals, said Dr Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer of the hospital at Kalamassery. While the Indians are served dosa, sambar, two eggs, two oranges, tea and one litre mineral water at 7.30 AM, the Britishers are served toast, omelette without onions, soup and fruit juice. Fruit juice is served for the Indians at 10.30 am before lunch at 12 noon, which comprise two chappatis, rice, fish fry, thoran (dish of sauteed vegetables) curry, curd and one litre mineral water. The foreign nationals are served pineapple juice at 11 am and toast cheese (if needed) and fruits for lunch at 12 noon. At 3.30 pm, the Keralites are given tea, biscuits, banana fry and vada. Dinner at 7 pm includes appam, vegetable stew, two bananas and one litre mineral water. The UK nationals are given fruit juice at 4 pm and toasted bread, scrambled eggs and fruits for dinner.

