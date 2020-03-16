Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 114

Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 127 countries and territories around the world with 1,56,400 confirmed cases and 5,833 deaths so far, according to Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.

The United States declared a state of emergency Friday as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths as the world mobilized to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where President Donald Trump made the emergency decree, drug company executives vowed to work together and with the government to quickly expand the country's coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind those in many countries. “We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel and global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide. The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions.

In India, which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Thursday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night. The woman, whose son with a travel history abroad had tested positive, died because of co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the health ministry said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi has reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 14 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 19 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms. The total number of 83 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners — 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:

Sr No Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian) Total Confirmed cases (Foreign) Cured Deaths 1 Delhi 7 0 2 1 2 Haryana 0 14 0 0 3 Kerala 22 0 3 0 4 Rajasthan 2 2 1 0 5 Telengana 3 0 1 0 6 Uttar Pradesh 11 1 3 0 7 Ladakh (UT) 3 0 0 0 8 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 9 Jammu and Kashmir (UT) 2 0 0 0 10 Punjab 1 0 0 0 11 Karnataka 6 0 0 1 12 Maharashtra 31 0 0 0 13 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 90 17 9 2

Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were cancelled or banned from California to Germany. The coronavirus also reached the world’s centres of power on Friday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life. The crisis has wreaked havoc on businesses and financial markets, sending US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. European markets closed with one of the worst days in history. Given below is a list of countries which have been worst affected around the globe.

The toll in Italy due to the novel coronavirus continued to be on the rise, reaching 1,441 after recording the highest daily jump on Friday. According to the figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department on Saturday, 175 more people died of disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the day before.

Data source: worldometer

List of 25 worst-affected countries:

Sr No Countries Total

Cases Total

Deaths Total

Recovered 1 China 80,824 3,189 65,564 2 Italy 17,660 1,266 1,439 3 Iran 11,364 514 3,529 4 South Korea 8,086 72 714 5 Spain 5,232 133 193 6 Germany 3,675 8 46 7 France 3,661 79 12 8 USA 2,329 50 41 9 Switzerland 1,139 11 4 10 Norway 996 1 1 11 Sweden 814 1 1 12 Netherlands 804 10 2 13 Denmark 804 1 14 UK 798 11 18 15 Japan 738 21 118 16 Diamond Princess (cruise ship) 696 7 325 17 Belgium 559 3 1 18 Austria 504 1 6 19 Qatar 320 20 Bahrain 210 44 21 Canada 200 1 11 22 Singapore 200 97 23 Australia 199 3 26 24 Malaysia 197 32 25 Greece 190 1 2

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 17:21:44 IST

