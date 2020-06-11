Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: NHRC issues notice to Delhi Government & Union Health Ministry over serious allegations about COVID mismanagement including non-availability of beds, inadequate number of tests, increasing deaths, delay in last rites of the deceased in Delhi: National Human Rights Commission.
A Shiv Sena corporator from Mira Bhayandar and his mother, who had tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the infection, News18 reported.
As many as 5,991 patients were cured of #COVID19 in last 24 hrs. Total number of patients recovered to 1,35,205, while total active cases is now 1,33,632.For the first time,total no.of recovered patients has exceeded active cases. Recovery rate now stands at 48.88 percent, the Centre said.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission will be launched on Wednesday.
"Starting immediately, Phase 3 of VBM will have 80 flights to Europe (2 daily flights to London & 2 to other European destinations) between now & 30 June; & 10 more flights to US-Canada in addition to 70 already announced," he said.
To ensure quick COVID-19 test results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make TrueNat machines available in all 75 districts of the state by 15 June.
As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the use of TrueNat system for conducting coronavirus tests.
A 35-year-old BSF jawan succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, PTI quoted officials as saying. With this, the COVID-19 toll in the force climbed to three.
This is the 14th COVID-19 death in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)
The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 tests conducted in the state has crossed the four lakh mark, while the recovery rate remained at 44 percent.
Sharing the daily COVID-19 bulletin on his Twitter handle, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said till Tuesday 4,00,257 samples were tested in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state.
"Karnataka crossed 4 lakh tests mark on Tuesday. So far, we tested 4,00,257 samples in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent," he said.
Nearly 49 million more people are likely to fall into extreme poverty this year due to the COVID-19 crisis and every percentage point drop in the global GDP would mean hundreds of thousands of additional children will have stunted growth, warned UN chief Antonio Guterres, calling on countries to act immediately to ensure global food security.
A total of 1,908 Mumbai police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported on Wednesday. As many as 905 cops have been cured of the viral infection, while the toll has risen to 21.
82 personnel of State Reserve Police Force have also tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the news agency further reported.
Delhi has to arrange for 1.5 lakh hospital beds by July-end if people from other states start coming to the National Capital for COVID-19 treatment, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.
"We will try our best to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, we all have to fight COVID-19 together," said Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while giving a presser on COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Tuesday praised the media for highlighting the problems faced by coronavirus patients in Delhi. He also said that directives of Anil Baijal will be implemented in letter and spirit, saying this is not the time for disagreements or arguments with Opposition parties.
Rajasthan has closed its borders due to increasing COVID-19 cases, ANI has reported. No person will be allowed to enter the state. Those who wish to leave need to take prior permission, the report adds. Rajasthan registered a total of 11,368 confirmed coronavirus cases after 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 till 10.30 am on Wednesday, said the state health department.
As many as 256 patients have lost their lives to the viral disease in the state.
A total of 1,24,369 cases have been registered in Maharashtra under Section 188 of IPC since 22 March for violation of coronavirus-lockdown norms, said the police on Wednesday.
The police force further said that 846 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on cops.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease late at night on Tuesday after 14 days of staying on ventilator support.
Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested positive for COVID-19 14 days ago and was put on a ventilator support at a private hospital in Mumbai.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Legislative Assembly J Anbazhagan, who was suffering from the novel coronavirus, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.
After 1.35 lakh COVID-19 patients were cured of infectious disease as of Wednesday, India's number of recovered cases exceeded the active ones for first time. There are 1,33,632 active cases across the country.
India registered a total of 9,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count across the country to 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.
As many as 7,745 COVID-19 deaths were registered across the country as of Wednesday after 279 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.
India registered a total of 9,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count across the country to 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.
Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here will now have to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates, according to an official order Tuesday. It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available.
On Tuesday, Mumbai crossed50,878 coronavirus cases, which was around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra meanwhile stands at 90,000 cases, ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China, remains the worst affected state in India.
Since the onset of June, India has been witnessing over 200 COVID-19 fatalities each day. Also, the country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other nations but warned against complacency even as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the country pushed the overall number of infections to 2,66,598 and toll to 7,471.
The health ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing a major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the outbreak.
India reports 9,987 new cases in 24 hours
The toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 7,471 and the cases mounted to 2,66,598 in the country. A total of 336 new COVID-19 fatalities and 9,987 cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global coronavirus case count has climbed to 71,64,393 while the toll has reached 407,818.
The number of active novel coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,29,917 till Tuesday 8 am. So far, a total of 1,29,214 people have recovered with 4,785 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours. "This takes the total recovery rate to 48.47 percent," the ministry said.
Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.
Out of the total fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874, Madhya Pradesh with 414, West Bengal with 405, Tamil Nadu with 286, Uttar Pradesh with 283, Rajasthan with 246 and Telangana with 137 deaths.
Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,638, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.
The ministry's website said that 8,803 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
Central teams deployed in 50 districts, municipalities
High-level central teams have been deployed in 50 districts and municipal bodies spread across 15 states and Union Territories witnessing high case load and high spurt of cases, the health ministry said.
These multi-disciplinary central teams are helping states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low rates of testing, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases, the ministry said.
The states and UTs where these teams have been deployed are Maharashtra (seven districts/ municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).
Meanwhile, Vardhan chaired the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 which reviewed the containment strategies pertaining to the pandemic via video-conferencing here, health ministry said.
As the country entered the "Unlock 1.0 phase" where malls, offices and restaurants have opened in many state outside containment zones, Vardhan stressed that people need to be more disciplined and adopt appropriate behaviour to ensure norms of physical distancing, use of face covers, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette are followed.
State-wise updates
Many states and Union Territories continued to show a spurt in cases through the day.
Odisha's COVID-19 case count crossed 3,000 as 146 more people tested positive for the infection. These new cases include 49 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and 12 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) personnel, who tested positive after returning to the state from West Bengal, where they had gone for restoration work in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.
The Meghalaya government withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from 14 June, and said congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases. Four new coronavirus cases have been detected in the state since Monday, increasing the tally to 40 — three times of what it was during the second week of May.
Andhra Pradesh saw its case count cross 5,000 with 216 fresh cases, while its death toll rose to 77.
Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 301, while 388 new cases detected today pushed the case count to 11,335.
Kerala continued to reel under the impact of returnees testing positive for COVID-19 as 91 fresh cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 1,231. Of the fresh cases, as many as 53 came from abroad while 27 from other states. Ten people contracted the disease through contact, the state government said. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,095 and the toll remained unchanged at 16.
The virus also reached the Union Territory of Daman— which was a green zone till now—as two persons recently returned from Mumbai tested positive.
Tamil Nadu registered a single-day record increase of 1,685 cases, taking the number of coronavirus infections to 34,914, while 21 more people died to take the toll to 307. Chennai's own tally rose to 24,545 with 1,242 new cases.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 2,259 new cases to take its tally to 90,787, while its death toll rose by 120 to 3,289. More than 1,000 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone, pushing its tally past 50,000, while the death toll rose by 58 to 1,758.
A 55-year-old deputy commissioner of the city's municipal corporation died on Tuesday, a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. However, according to PTI, BMC sources said the exact cause of death was not known yet, and the official was not involved in any fieldwork related to the pandemic.
Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 470 new cases, including 331 in Ahmedabad. The state's tally has now risen to 21,044, while its death toll has mounted to 1,313. Ahmedabad alone now has 14,962 cases, while Surat has 2,207 and Vadodara 1,360.
The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters was sealed while Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves on Tuesday as a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus, an official told PTI.
Delhi case count may reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July, says Dy CM
In Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the National Capital may see its own case count reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July at the current rate of doubling of cases of 12.6 days, from nearly 30,000 at present.
He, however, said that central government officials have maintained there was no community transmission of the novel coronavirus virus in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported but assured that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.
A Delhi government panel has suggested using Pragati Maidan and various stadiums in the city as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in the number of cases, an official said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever, has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has, however, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the National Capital. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.
Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, sources told PTI. He got himself tested after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by the dreaded coronavirus.
Consequently, some other officers of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have also gone for home quarantine, while its office has been sealed for sanitisation. This is the third case in the department.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 07:32:42 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre announces third phase of Vande Bharat mission
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission will be launched on Wednesday.
"Starting immediately, Phase 3 of VBM will have 80 flights to Europe (2 daily flights to London & 2 to other European destinations) between now & 30 June; & 10 more flights to US-Canada in addition to 70 already announced," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make available COVID-19 testing machines in all 75 districts in UP
To ensure quick COVID-19 test results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make TrueNat machines available in all 75 districts of the state by 15 June.
As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the use of TrueNat system for conducting coronavirus tests.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik attends technical workshop for healthcare workers
Coronavirus Outbreak in United Kingdom Latest Updates
Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as potential COVID-19 therapy
Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday.
Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be triggered by an over-reaction of the immune system, known as a cytokine storm, and researchers are investigating whether drugs that suppress certain elements of the immune system can play a role in arresting a rapid escalation of symptoms.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand reports 1,560 coronavirus cases
With 23 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,560, said the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19 in Delhi
A 35-year-old BSF jawan succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, PTI quoted officials as saying. With this, the COVID-19 toll in the force climbed to three.
This is the 14th COVID-19 death in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Updates
Meghalaya has 44 COVID-19 cases, says CM Conrad Sangma
One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's overall count to 44 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
The new patient is a high-risk contact of a 72-year- old person who had earlier tested positive for the virus, he added. "One high risk contact of a positive patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shillong. Person is under medical supervision," the chief minister tweeted.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Govt to take action against CGHS empanelled hospitals refusing treatment
Action would be initiated against all CGHS empanelled hospitals designated as COVID-19 and COVID-19 facilities for denying treatment to coronavirus infected patients and to those suffering from other diseases, the Union health ministry said.
The matter has been reviewed and it is now decided to reiterate that all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-hospitals by state governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per norms of the scheme, for all Covid-19 related treatments, said the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Updates
26 new confirmed cases in Tripura take state total to 867
Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 867, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.
Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from Sepahijala district, six from Tripura South and two from Khowai.
"Out of 1,450 samples tested for COVID-19, 26 people found positive," Deb said in a tweet.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Nagpur reports 61 fresh COVID-19 cases; district total rises to 840
Sixty-one people tested COVID-19 positive in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the overall count of such patients to 840, officials said.
The number of people who have died due to the infection in Nagpur till now is 14, the district information office (DIO) said in a statement.
So far, as many as 500 people have recovered, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Over 4 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in Karnataka
The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 tests conducted in the state has crossed the four lakh mark, while the recovery rate remained at 44 percent.
Sharing the daily COVID-19 bulletin on his Twitter handle, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said till Tuesday 4,00,257 samples were tested in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state.
"Karnataka crossed 4 lakh tests mark on Tuesday. So far, we tested 4,00,257 samples in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
14 staff in Aurangabad jail contract COVID-19; district's total rises to 2,264
As many as 14 staff members of the Harsul jail in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a prison official said.
Reports of 14 jail staff members, including two officers, came out positive on Wednesday, a senior prison official said.
All the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been quarantined at facilities set up in the jail premises, the official said.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad rose to 2,264 on Wednesday after 114 more people tested positive for the disease, a district official said.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
49 million more people may fall into extreme poverty this year due to pandemic: UN chief
Nearly 49 million more people are likely to fall into extreme poverty this year due to the COVID-19 crisis and every percentage point drop in the global GDP would mean hundreds of thousands of additional children will have stunted growth, warned UN chief Antonio Guterres, calling on countries to act immediately to ensure global food security.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 3,092 cases after 42 more test positive
After 42 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Assam till noon on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 3,092, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
COVID-19 lockdowns across world may have prevented 531 million new infections: Study
Two new studies have pointed to the effectiveness of lockdowns around the world, claiming that proper implementation in some countries has reduced the transmission of coronavirus and controlled its rapid spread, saving millions of people from being infected in the still-raging global pandemic.
In the first study, published in Nature on 8 June, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley report that shutdowns prevented or delayed an estimated 531 million coronavirus infections across six countries — China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France and the United States. A second study by scientists at Imperial College London estimates that shutdowns saved about 3.1 million lives across 11 European countries.
Interventions to reduce the coronavirus’ spread in Europe have brought down infection rates down by an average of 81 percent compared to pre-intervention times, the Nature report claims.
Read full report here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Two doctors among 19 hospital staff test COVID-19 in Udhampur
Nineteen staffers, including two doctors, at Udhampur district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.
The staff had come in contact with a pregnant woman who recently underwent a cesarean section at the hospital and were placed under quarantine after her report for COVID-19 came positive, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra govt to reopen barber shops
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule urged the Maharashtra government to allow barber shops and salons to reopen.
In a series of tweets in Marathi, Sule has said those involved in the business are facing economic hardship due to closure of barbershops and salons amid the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
1,908 Mumbai police personnel test COVID-19 positive, 21 cops die
A total of 1,908 Mumbai police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported on Wednesday. As many as 905 cops have been cured of the viral infection, while the toll has risen to 21.
82 personnel of State Reserve Police Force have also tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the news agency further reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh confirms 4,126 COVID-19 cases
With 136 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 4,126, said the health department on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi will need 1.5 lakh hospital beds by July-end to accommodate patients from other states: CM
Delhi has to arrange for 1.5 lakh hospital beds by July-end if people from other states start coming to the National Capital for COVID-19 treatment, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.
"We will try our best to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, we all have to fight COVID-19 together," said Kejriwal.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Not the time for politics: Kejriwal on Lt guv opposing Delhi govt’s order to reserve hospital beds
This is not the time to do politics, we all have to fight COVID-19 together said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Lt governor's order reversing Delhi government's decision on reservation of hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi needs about 1.5 lakh hospital beds by July: Arvind Kejriwal
"In normal time, 50 percent patients come from outside Delhi for treatments. So going by that calculation we need about 1.5 lakh beds by July. I will personally oversee stadiums being turned into quarantine centres. In last eight days, Delhi hospitals admitted 1,900 people. Around 4,200 beds are vacant in hospitals," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press briefing on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases
128 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total confirmed cases to 5,583, said the state health department on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Jama Masjid may have to close again, says Shahi Imam
The Jama Masjid may have to be closed again due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Delhi, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, reports PTI. This comes after Shahi Imam’s secretary Amanullah died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kejriwal praises media for highlighting issues faced by patients
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while giving a presser on COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Tuesday praised the media for highlighting the problems faced by coronavirus patients in Delhi. He also said that directives of Anil Baijal will be implemented in letter and spirit, saying this is not the time for disagreements or arguments with Opposition parties.
He also said, "I am requesting neighbouring states to make adequate arrangements there so that more people do not have to come to Delhi. I am sure they are also doing their part."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt will abide by decision taken by Lt Governor, says Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister on Wednesday said that projections have shown that coronavirus will spread rapidly in Delhi. "We will require around 80,000 beds by 31 July," he said.
He also noted that on Monday, the Centre — the Lt. Governor — overturned Delhi’s Cabinet decision that Delhi government hospitals be reserved for people of Delhi. "This is not the time for disagreements. We will abide by whatever decision Lt. Governor has taken," he said.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed the government and medical authorities in the National Capital to ensure that treatment was not denied to anybody on the grounds that they were not residents of the city.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kejriwal addressing media about COVID-19 situation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media about the coronavirus situation. “Thank you for your blessings and wishes, have tested negative for the coronavirus,” he said.
Kejriwal also said he was constantly thinking of ways to tackle the coronavirus numbers in Delhi when he was in quarantine. He urges people to wear masks, follow physical distancing guidelines and make this a people’s movement and likens this to the odd-even scheme.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with COVID-19: Study
Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the new coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.
The findings were first reported in April by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a “preprint,” prior to traditional academic validation provided by a medical journal.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Uddhav Thackeray stresses on decentralisation of new industries
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stressed the need for decentralisation of new industries in the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
At a review meeting of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said separate zones of industries should be created along the corridor and all facilities required by units should be provided there. The Samruddhi Corridor is a 701-km-long expressway being constructed to cut short the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan closes its borders due to rise in cases
Rajasthan has closed its borders due to increasing COVID-19 cases, ANI has reported. No person will be allowed to enter the state. Those who wish to leave need to take prior permission, the report adds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
Five new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 93
Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state tally to 93. reports PTI. Of the total 93 COVID-19 cases, 92 are active as only one person has recovered from the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Man dies of COVID-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital
A man has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, officials said on Wednesday.
The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, they said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister's place in Badaun two days ago.
"The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago," Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
123 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan take state total to 11,368
Rajasthan registered a total of 11,368 confirmed coronavirus cases after 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 till 10.30 am on Wednesday, said the state health department.
As many as 256 patients have lost their lives to the viral disease in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
30,000 more COVID-19 cases likely to be reported in next 15 days, says Delhi health minister
Taking in accordance the current situation in Delhi, it is likely that there will be around 30,000 more COVID-19 cases in the next 12-15 days, said health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday.
"If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to cure and during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other people. Considering the present situation, it's expected that in next 12-15 days, there'll be around 30,000 more cases," said Jain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 recovery rate at 65.6%
Of the total 3,250 COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 2,133 patients have been cured of the infectious disease so far, said health officials on Wednesday. This takes the recovery rate in the state to 65.6 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
3,250 COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha reported 3,250 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 110 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said health officials. The figure includes 1,106 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
NCP corporator dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni died of the novel coronavirus disease late at night on Tuesday.
Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested positive for COVID-19 14 days ago and was put on a ventilator support at a private hospital in Mumbai.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune records 10,012 COVID-19 cases
The total number of confirmed coronavirus in Pune is at 10,012 with 442 people succumbing to the viral disease till now, said the health officials on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
34,914 confirmed cases, 307 COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu remained the second worst COVID-affected state in the country with 34,914 confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 307 COVID-19 deaths so far.
As many as 18,325 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
DMK MLA who was infected with COVID-19 passes away in Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Legislative Assembly J Anbazhagan, who was suffering from the novel coronavirus, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra Police reports no new COVID-19 cases in past 48 hours
No new COVID-19 case reported in Maharashtra Police in the last 48 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, toll at 34, said the poloce force on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Virtual Parliament session could be on cards, say sources
The prospects of a routine session of Parliament have come under question with existing government buildings found inadequate to accommodate all members of Parliament if COVID-19 physical distancing norms are to be followed, according to highly-placed sources.
With neither the central hall of Parliament nor the Vigyan Bhawan plenary hall large enough to seat all the MPs while maintaining a minimum distance of one metre, the presiding officers of both houses are learnt to have been exploring options of holding a 'hybrid' session of Parliament or a virtual one, the sources told PTI.
The hybrid session would allow some MPs to be present physically in Parliament with the remaining ones attending it virtually.
Read more here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
With 49% recovery rate, India's number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
After 1.35 lakh COVID-19 patients were cured of infectious disease as of Wednesday, India's number of recovered cases exceeded the active ones for first time. There are 1,33,632 active cases across the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 49%
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is 49 percent after 1,35,206 patients were cured of the infectious disease, said the health ministry on Wednesday.
Total number of cases in the country is now at 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 135206 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 7745 death, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 toll rises to 7,745
As many as 7,745 COVID-19 deaths were registered across the country as of Wednesday after 279 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
9,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs across India, says health ministry
India registered a total of 9,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count across the country to 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 total jumps to 2.76 lakh
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 2,76,583, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Wednesday.
The figure includes cases involving active cases, foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 toll.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra reports 90,787 cases after 2,259 test positive in past 24 hrs, 3,289 deaths
In Maharashtra, 2,259 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total of cases in the state to 90,787, a health official said.
The toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added. 1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Over 5 mn RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 conducted until 9 June: ICMR
Over five million RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic - have been done across the country, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said.
Till 6 June, a total of 50, 30,700 samples were tested across the country. Another 1, 41,682 have been tested in the past 24 hours, ICMR officials said.
"We have increased the testing capacity to 1.4 lakh per day. So far, we have 789 laboratories (553 government and 231 private labs). A total of 50, 30,700 samples have been tested till 6 June evening," an ICMR official said.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kapil Sibal question's Delhi govt over reserving hospitals only for residents
Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government over its earlier decision on reserving Delhi hospitals only for 'Delhiites'. He took to Twitter saying, "In my Delhi nobody is an outsider"
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
DMK MLA dies of COVID-19 in Chennai
Senior DMK MLA and party's Chennai west district secretary J Anbazhagan died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning, reports New18. He was undergoing treatment for the virus. Anbazhagan is the first legislator to die for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and was a three-time MLA.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 tally crosses 72 lakh, claims over 4 lakh lives
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 72.37 lakh people and claimed over 4.11 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 33.70 lakh people have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
One more dies of virus in Assam as COVID-19 total crosses 3,000-mark
One more person died of coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday as the infection count crossed the 3,000-mark with 215 fresh cases. According to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, five people have died of the virus in the state so far while the infection count stands at 3,050. The fresh death was reported from Karbi Anglong district on Monday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
With 50,878 cases, Mumbai’s COVID-19 case count crosses Wuhan’s
On Tuesday, Mumbai crossed 50,878 coronavirus cases, which was around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra meanwhile stands at 90,000 cases, ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China, remains the worst affected state in India
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Update
Punjab allows distribution of prasad, langar at religious places
The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed langar and the distribution of prasad at religious places, revising its earlier lockdown guidelines.
On Tuesday, an order issued by the Punjab's Home Department said, It has now been decided to allow community kitchens (langar) and serving of prasad at religious places, subject to the condition that physical distancing norms and all COVID hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed.
It also said the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for religious places should be meticulously complied with by managements of religious institutions.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
UN warns against 'global food emergency'
The UN secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a global food emergency, saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is more than enough food to feed the world's 7.8 billion people, but our food systems are failing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi registers 1,336 new cases today
Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,366 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 31,309, including 18543 active cases, 11861 recovered/discharged/migrated and 905 deaths, according to the latest bulletin from the Delhi Health Department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
BJP, Congress allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment
Stepping up the attack on the BJD government in Odisha over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, opposition Congress and BJP on Tuesday alleged a mega scam in the purchase of medical equipment and sought a clarification on the matter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Alleging large-scale corruption in the procurement of masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) and other paraphernalia, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said he would move the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Lokayukta for a thorough probe into the matter.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
30-year-old man dies on Shramik special train
A 30-year old man died while travelling on a Shramik train from Alleppey in Kerala to Malda town on Tuesday, a government railway police official said here.
Sheikh Khatip, a resident of Chandpur village under the Pukuria police station in Malda was travelling from Alleppey in a Shramik special that was on way to New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, police said.
He was allegedly vomiting and suffered from dysentery, according to his uncle Sheikh Mofijul, who was also travelling with him, police said. He died on Monday while travelling on the train, but the body was taken off after the train reached Malda, Mofijul claimed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi hospitals ordered to prominently display beds availability at main gate
Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here will now have to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates, according to an official order Tuesday.
It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available.
The order says the decision has been taken to provide first-hand information to people about the position of vacant beds in the city government hospitals and private facilities.
Coronavirus Outbreak in UK Latest Update
UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark
Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has risen to 50,107, reports AP. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.
The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the UK at 40,597. Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Since June, India has reported over 200 COVID-19 deaths every day
The toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 7,471 and the cases mounted to 2,66,598 in the country on Tuesday. A total of 336 new COVID-19 fatalities and 9,987 cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Since the onset of June, the country has also been witnessing over 200 COVID-19 fatalities each day. Also, the country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt says 15,000 beds to be arranged by 20 June
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will arrange 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by 20 June, India Today reported.
"He said the Delhi government is preparing for the "foreseeable situation of June 30", and for that, preparations are being made for Covid-19 infrastructure in stadiums, banquet halls, and hotels," the report added.
23:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Report says India Lifts Ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine
"Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations. Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda," News18 reported.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi, Netanyahu discuss areas of cooperation on COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the potential areas in which the two countries can expand cooperation in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the field of vaccines.
During their telephonic conversation, Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time.
"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted.
"India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," he said.
An official statement later said the leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
(PTI)
22:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
1,567 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths reported in Mumbai today
The BMC said that 1,567 more coronavirus cases and 97 deaths reported in Mumbai on Wednesday. Total number of cases in the city is now at 52,445, including 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1855 deaths.
22:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in MP cross 10,000
200 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the case count to 10,049. Seven more casualties were also reported, taking the state's toll to 427.
22:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Arunachal CM says two COVID-19 patients recovered today
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that two more patients have recovered and were discharged on Wednesday. Both of them have been sent for 14 days home quarantine. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 61, including ffour recovered.
22:17 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner, says Uddhav Thackeray
The Maharashtra CMO said that the state government is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’.
"Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight coronavirus," the statement added.
21:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
COVID-19 care centre for cops set up in Navi Mumbai
Reports said that Maharashtra health minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the "Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli as police personnel who have died due to the coronavirus infection rose to 35 on Wednesday," News18 reported.
21:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab farmers begin sowing paddy
Farmers in Amritsar have begun sowing paddy. Satnam Singh, a farmer says, "We are finding it very difficult to employ labourers for sowing as migrants have left for their home states & local labourers are comparatively more expensive".
21:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
191 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Telangana reported 191 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,111. Eight new deaths were also recorded as the toll reached 156.