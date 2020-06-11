Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt says 15,000 beds to be arranged by 20 June Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will arrange 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by 20 June, India Today reported. "He said the Delhi government is preparing for the "foreseeable situation of June 30", and for that, preparations are being made for Covid-19 infrastructure in stadiums, banquet halls, and hotels," the report added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Report says India Lifts Ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine "Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations. Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi, Netanyahu discuss areas of cooperation on COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the potential areas in which the two countries can expand cooperation in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the field of vaccines. During their telephonic conversation, Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time. "Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted. "India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," he said. An official statement later said the leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. (PTI)

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths reported in Mumbai today The BMC said that 1,567 more coronavirus cases and 97 deaths reported in Mumbai on Wednesday. Total number of cases in the city is now at 52,445, including 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1855 deaths.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in MP cross 10,000 200 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the case count to 10,049. Seven more casualties were also reported, taking the state's toll to 427.

Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Updates Arunachal CM says two COVID-19 patients recovered today Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that two more patients have recovered and were discharged on Wednesday. Both of them have been sent for 14 days home quarantine. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 61, including ffour recovered.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner, says Uddhav Thackeray The Maharashtra CMO said that the state government is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. "Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight coronavirus," the statement added.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates COVID-19 care centre for cops set up in Navi Mumbai Reports said that Maharashtra health minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the "Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli as police personnel who have died due to the coronavirus infection rose to 35 on Wednesday," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab farmers begin sowing paddy Farmers in Amritsar have begun sowing paddy. Satnam Singh, a farmer says, "We are finding it very difficult to employ labourers for sowing as migrants have left for their home states & local labourers are comparatively more expensive". Punjab: Farmers in Amritsar have begun sowing paddy. Satnam Singh, a farmer says, "We are finding it very difficult to employ labourers for sowing as migrants have left for their home states & local labourers are comparatively more expensive". pic.twitter.com/iJnQEw6ImN — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 191 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Telangana reported 191 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,111. Eight new deaths were also recorded as the toll reached 156.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: NHRC issues notice to Delhi Government & Union Health Ministry over serious allegations about COVID mismanagement including non-availability of beds, inadequate number of tests, increasing deaths, delay in last rites of the deceased in Delhi: National Human Rights Commission.

A Shiv Sena corporator from Mira Bhayandar and his mother, who had tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the infection, News18 reported.

As many as 5,991 patients were cured of #COVID19 in last 24 hrs. Total number of patients recovered to 1,35,205, while total active cases is now 1,33,632.For the first time,total no.of recovered patients has exceeded active cases. Recovery rate now stands at 48.88 percent, the Centre said.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission will be launched on Wednesday.

"Starting immediately, Phase 3 of VBM will have 80 flights to Europe (2 daily flights to London & 2 to other European destinations) between now & 30 June; & 10 more flights to US-Canada in addition to 70 already announced," he said.

To ensure quick COVID-19 test results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make TrueNat machines available in all 75 districts of the state by 15 June.

As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the use of TrueNat system for conducting coronavirus tests.

A 35-year-old BSF jawan succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, PTI quoted officials as saying. With this, the COVID-19 toll in the force climbed to three.

This is the 14th COVID-19 death in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 tests conducted in the state has crossed the four lakh mark, while the recovery rate remained at 44 percent.

Sharing the daily COVID-19 bulletin on his Twitter handle, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said till Tuesday 4,00,257 samples were tested in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state.

"Karnataka crossed 4 lakh tests mark on Tuesday. So far, we tested 4,00,257 samples in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent," he said.

Nearly 49 million more people are likely to fall into extreme poverty this year due to the COVID-19 crisis and every percentage point drop in the global GDP would mean hundreds of thousands of additional children will have stunted growth, warned UN chief Antonio Guterres, calling on countries to act immediately to ensure global food security.

A total of 1,908 Mumbai police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported on Wednesday. As many as 905 cops have been cured of the viral infection, while the toll has risen to 21.

82 personnel of State Reserve Police Force have also tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the news agency further reported.

Delhi has to arrange for 1.5 lakh hospital beds by July-end if people from other states start coming to the National Capital for COVID-19 treatment, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"We will try our best to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, we all have to fight COVID-19 together," said Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while giving a presser on COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Tuesday praised the media for highlighting the problems faced by coronavirus patients in Delhi. He also said that directives of Anil Baijal will be implemented in letter and spirit, saying this is not the time for disagreements or arguments with Opposition parties.

Rajasthan has closed its borders due to increasing COVID-19 cases, ANI has reported. No person will be allowed to enter the state. Those who wish to leave need to take prior permission, the report adds. Rajasthan registered a total of 11,368 confirmed coronavirus cases after 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 till 10.30 am on Wednesday, said the state health department.

As many as 256 patients have lost their lives to the viral disease in the state.

A total of 1,24,369 cases have been registered in Maharashtra under Section 188 of IPC since 22 March for violation of coronavirus-lockdown norms, said the police on Wednesday.

The police force further said that 846 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on cops.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease late at night on Tuesday after 14 days of staying on ventilator support.

Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested positive for COVID-19 14 days ago and was put on a ventilator support at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Legislative Assembly J Anbazhagan, who was suffering from the novel coronavirus, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

After 1.35 lakh COVID-19 patients were cured of infectious disease as of Wednesday, India's number of recovered cases exceeded the active ones for first time. There are 1,33,632 active cases across the country.

India registered a total of 9,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count across the country to 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

As many as 7,745 COVID-19 deaths were registered across the country as of Wednesday after 279 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here will now have to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates, according to an official order Tuesday. It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available.

On Tuesday, Mumbai crossed50,878 coronavirus cases, which was around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra meanwhile stands at 90,000 cases, ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China, remains the worst affected state in India.

Since the onset of June, India has been witnessing over 200 COVID-19 fatalities each day. Also, the country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other nations but warned against complacency even as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the country pushed the overall number of infections to 2,66,598 and toll to 7,471.

The health ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing a major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the outbreak.

India reports 9,987 new cases in 24 hours

The toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 7,471 and the cases mounted to 2,66,598 in the country. A total of 336 new COVID-19 fatalities and 9,987 cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global coronavirus case count has climbed to 71,64,393 while the toll has reached 407,818.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,29,917 till Tuesday 8 am. So far, a total of 1,29,214 people have recovered with 4,785 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours. "This takes the total recovery rate to 48.47 percent," the ministry said.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

Out of the total fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874, Madhya Pradesh with 414, West Bengal with 405, Tamil Nadu with 286, Uttar Pradesh with 283, Rajasthan with 246 and Telangana with 137 deaths.

Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,638, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The ministry's website said that 8,803 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Central teams deployed in 50 districts, municipalities

High-level central teams have been deployed in 50 districts and municipal bodies spread across 15 states and Union Territories witnessing high case load and high spurt of cases, the health ministry said.

These multi-disciplinary central teams are helping states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low rates of testing, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases, the ministry said.

The states and UTs where these teams have been deployed are Maharashtra (seven districts/ municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

Meanwhile, Vardhan chaired the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 which reviewed the containment strategies pertaining to the pandemic via video-conferencing here, health ministry said.

As the country entered the "Unlock 1.0 phase" where malls, offices and restaurants have opened in many state outside containment zones, Vardhan stressed that people need to be more disciplined and adopt appropriate behaviour to ensure norms of physical distancing, use of face covers, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette are followed.

State-wise updates

Many states and Union Territories continued to show a spurt in cases through the day.

Odisha's COVID-19 case count crossed 3,000 as 146 more people tested positive for the infection. These new cases include 49 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and 12 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) personnel, who tested positive after returning to the state from West Bengal, where they had gone for restoration work in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.

The Meghalaya government withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from 14 June, and said congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases. Four new coronavirus cases have been detected in the state since Monday, increasing the tally to 40 — three times of what it was during the second week of May.

Andhra Pradesh saw its case count cross 5,000 with 216 fresh cases, while its death toll rose to 77.

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 301, while 388 new cases detected today pushed the case count to 11,335.

Kerala continued to reel under the impact of returnees testing positive for COVID-19 as 91 fresh cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 1,231. Of the fresh cases, as many as 53 came from abroad while 27 from other states. Ten people contracted the disease through contact, the state government said. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,095 and the toll remained unchanged at 16.

The virus also reached the Union Territory of Daman— which was a green zone till now—as two persons recently returned from Mumbai tested positive.

Tamil Nadu registered a single-day record increase of 1,685 cases, taking the number of coronavirus infections to 34,914, while 21 more people died to take the toll to 307. Chennai's own tally rose to 24,545 with 1,242 new cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 2,259 new cases to take its tally to 90,787, while its death toll rose by 120 to 3,289. More than 1,000 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone, pushing its tally past 50,000, while the death toll rose by 58 to 1,758.

A 55-year-old deputy commissioner of the city's municipal corporation died on Tuesday, a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. However, according to PTI, BMC sources said the exact cause of death was not known yet, and the official was not involved in any fieldwork related to the pandemic.

Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 470 new cases, including 331 in Ahmedabad. The state's tally has now risen to 21,044, while its death toll has mounted to 1,313. Ahmedabad alone now has 14,962 cases, while Surat has 2,207 and Vadodara 1,360.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters was sealed while Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves on Tuesday as a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus, an official told PTI.

Delhi case count may reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July, says Dy CM

In Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the National Capital may see its own case count reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July at the current rate of doubling of cases of 12.6 days, from nearly 30,000 at present.

He, however, said that central government officials have maintained there was no community transmission of the novel coronavirus virus in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported but assured that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

A Delhi government panel has suggested using Pragati Maidan and various stadiums in the city as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in the number of cases, an official said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever, has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has, however, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the National Capital. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, sources told PTI. He got himself tested after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by the dreaded coronavirus.

Consequently, some other officers of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have also gone for home quarantine, while its office has been sealed for sanitisation. This is the third case in the department.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 07:32:42 IST

