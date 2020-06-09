Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus, say reports; Delhi CM was under self-quarantine since Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning, PTI reported. However, an official confirmation is Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.