Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Maharashtra heath department on Monday said that 522 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, and 27 deaths were recorded.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 8,590, and the toll stands at 369. 94 patients were discharged today after making full recovery, 1,282 discharged till date.
The total number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 99 on Monday. The Pilanji area in New Delhi and parts were Mehrauli were added to the list. Earlier on Monday, two AAP volunteers distributing food in the area tested positive for COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reportedly instructed senior government officers to ensure COVID-19 testing of people delivering goods to houses during lockdown. He has instructed for setting up of quarantine facilities and shelter home with bed capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 in each district.
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 288, including 14 deaththe BMC said.
52 new COVID19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking total number of cases to 1,937 in the state, said the state health department. 81 persons were also discharged after receiving treatment for the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,101. No deaths were reported today and the toll stands at 24, it said.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said that 47 cases had been detected in the city on Monday.
Mumbai Police said that a 56-year-old head constable who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Monday. Head Constable Shivaji Sonawane was posted at the Kurla Traffic Division of Mumbai Police.
"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus," the Mumbai Police said.
India's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 28,380 on Monday, including 21,132 active cases, 6,362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths.
1,463 new cases and 60 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest death toll reported in 24 hours.
"It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn't made any payment whatsoever in respect to these supplies. Because of due process followed(not going for procurement with 100 percent advance amount), government doesn't stand to lose a single rupee," the Centre was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued a revised advisory to state governments regarding the rapid antibody blood tests. ICMR has written to them to stop using Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits.
The Union health ministry said that 1,396 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 27,892.
"20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past one day. Total number of cured people becomes 6,184. Recovery rate 22.17 percent," Lav Aggarwal said.
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was on Monday quoted as saying that 231 zones have been removed from the 'containment zones' list in the city, which is one of the worst-hit cities in the country.
"Our containment zones had risen to 1,036. There has been a significant drop in number of containment zones in Mumbai. 231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive patient for last 14 days," she said.
As many as 73,735 cases were registered by the Maharashtra Police so far for violating Centre's lockdown guidelines. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-hit state with over 8,000 confirmed cases and 342 deaths.
The State Health Department has said the mortality rate stood at 4.24 percent. On Monday, blood samples of four COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients.
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said that most of state CMs during video conferencing suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a "cautious approach" must be taken on lockdown relaxation to curb further spread of coronavirus.
"Most of the CMs said the way in which cases are increasing, there should be a cautious approach and the prime minister should take a call on basis of observation of CMs. Most of the BJP-ruled states' CMs said that lockdown should be continued and economic activities be started slowly," said Narayanasamy.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to initiate measures to kickstart the economy. He suggested that Niti Ayog should come up with transformative ideas to keep the economy moving as the COVID-19 crisis continued.
"Even if the national lockdown continues, economic activities within the states should be allowed," said Patnaik.
Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Monday, as per the state health department's midday report. This takes the total number of COVID-19 positive people in the state to 511.
The overall figure of 511 also includes 19 deaths. The recovery rate was at 38 percent after 188 COVID-19 patients were cured.
During the PM COVID-19 revie meet, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that business and trade activities should start in a phased manner, with focus on all precautionary measures. "We should look towards easing people’s life by turning the situation to normal. Economic revival is key to moving forward," Rawat said at the meeting.
He also said that Uttarakhand, which is a tourism and pilgrimage destination, has been greatly affected by the lockdown.
Home Minister Amit Shah, attending the video conferencing meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers, told all the states to be vigilant in enforcing the lockdown and to punish violators.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that the state government will make all possible efforts to bring back stranded people stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown.
As she attended the COVID-19 review meet with the Prime Minsister Narendra Modi on Monday, Mamata weeted, "I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times."
The chief minister also said that the travel of stranded students in Kota has already been initiated.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crores to tackle the crisis.
"With a view to easing liquidity pressures on mutual funds, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crores," ANI quoted the central bank.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 10 am on the way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
They are likely to aspects that could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.
India registered 48 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the toll to 872 across the nation on Sunday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.
With 1,396 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total confirmed cases rose to 27,892. This figure also includes 20,835 active cases.
The recovery rate in India stood at 22.8 percent after 6,185 COVID-19 patients were cured of the virus.
With five more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 108, as per the information shared by State Health and Family Welfare department website on Monday.
All the fresh cases were reported in Balasore.
As many as 2,287 RT PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the state stood at 72 while the live of one patient was lost due to COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.
This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
As India recorded its highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and this is the only way to overcome the pandemic.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted people have to continue being careful and take precautions.
The countrywide death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 826 with 47 more fatalities being reported and the number of cases climbed to 26,917 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 5,914 people(21.96 percent) have recovered from the infection, it said.
State-wise figures
The total number of cases on Sunday went up by 1,975 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening. The previous highest single-day jump of 1,752 was recorded on April 24.
According to the ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628. Other states where the cases have crossed one thousand are are Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096), Uttar Pradesh (1,843), Tamil Nadu(1,821) and Andhra Pradesh(1,097).
Of the 47 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.
Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33).
The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.
Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.
Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.
Modi asks people to shun complacency
Amid indications that Modi's third round of video interaction with the chief ministers on Monday since the COVID-19 outbreak could also focus on a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown, the prime minister asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown is due to end on 3 May.
He reiterated his advice to people to maintain a distance of two yards from each other to keep healthy.
“Do gaz doori, bahut hai zaroori (Maintain a distance of two yards and keep yourself healthy)," he said.
"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said in his 30-minute address.
Modi referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to make his point.
Hailing states, emergency workers and civil society groups for their contribution in combating the pandemic, he said the resolve shown by the people of the country has led to the beginning of a transformation with businesses, offices, educational institutions, medical sector rapidly undergoing new changes.
With the country under a lockdown since 24 March midnight, he said India's people-driven battle against the pandemic will be discussed when the world discusses the crisis later.
"India's fight against the coronavirus is people-driven in the truest sense of the term. Along with people, government and administration are fighting it as well... This is the only way we can win over the virus," he said.
The prime minister said wearing masks will now become a part of a civilised society and also exhorted people to stop spitting in public places, saying it was high time to get rid of this "bad habit" once and for all.
This will not only boost our basic hygiene standards but also help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection, he added.
Modi also greeted people on Akshaya-Tritiya and noted that the holy month of Ramzan had also begun.
"We should pray more than ever before so that prior to the celebration of Eid the world is rid of the coronavirus and we celebrate Eid with enthusiasm and gaiety like earlier times," Modi said, urging people to adhere to guidelines of local administration.
The prime minister hoped there may be some good news in the fight against the coronavirus during his next 'Mann ki Baat' episode, usually the last Sunday of every month. The last Sunday next month falls on 31 May and Eid is likely to fall on 25 May.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the prime minister has asked people to remain steadfast in following the coronavirus guidelines and expressed confidence that the nation will follow the path shown by him.
'Graded' exit from lockdown may be discussed tomorrow
Sources in the union government indicated to PTI that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime minister's discussion with chief ministers could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown.
The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to the people.
But some states like Maharashtra are mulling extending the lockdown beyond 3 May in cities like Mumbai and Pune to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.
The Congress said it hopes the prime minister puts out a comprehensive and holistic plan as regards the exit strategy during his discussions with the chief ministers.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said till the time there is no national plan to deal with disasters or pandemics, states cannot formulate plans to deal with issues post-lockdown.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that without aggressive testing facilities, India cannot conquer challenges posed by COVID-19.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up testing.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in India is improving as hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD).
Vardhan gave this assessment after he visited the Trauma Centre of AIIMS in Delhi to take stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19 and visited various wards in the isolation facility for the infected patients, a statement from the ministry said.
On 15 April, the Centre had identified a total of 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 hotspots. The districts that have reported either a high number of coronavirus cases or where the rate of doubling time is low are termed as hotspots.
As many as 207 districts were also classified as non-hotspots whereas the remaining of the total 726 districts fall under the 'green zones' category, i.e., they haven't reported any coronavirus case for the last 28 days before April 15. Non-hotspot areas have also reported positive cases but the number remains limited.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also had a detailed video conference with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States/UTs to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 07:13:22 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in France Latest Updates
France reports 437 new deaths
France on Monday reported 437 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to \23,293 as per an official, reported AFP news agency .
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
Italy reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since 10 March
Italy recorded 1,739 coronavirus cases on Monday, which is reportedly the lowest tally since 10 March, News18 reported. However, the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose by 333 against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam govt to give insurance of Rs 50 lakh to journalists covering COVID-19
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Frontline journalists have been bravely covering COVID-19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our government will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh."
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
UK COVID-19 toll crosses 21,000
AFP on Monday reported that the coronavirus toll in the UK rose by 360, taking the total number of casualties to 21,092.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu govt returns 24,000 rapid testing kits after ICMR advisory
The Indian Express reported that the Tamil Nadu returned 24,000 rapid antibody testing kits after the ICMR asked state governments to stop using those sent bu two Chinese firms.
The Tamil Nadu government also cancelled all outstanding orders. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar was quoted as saying that the "state's recovery rate of 56.8 percent is the highest in the country and added that the mortality is only 1.2 percent".
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,003.
On Monday, when the tests were conducted on 159 people, only two turned out to be positive. 16 people were discharged on Monday, the Telangana chief minister's office said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today
Reports said that 190 cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 3108. No deaths were reported on Monday.
Coronavirus in Punjab latest Updates
Punjab reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 330, the Punjab Department of Health said.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala reports 13 new cases today
Kerala on Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, five have come back to the state from Tamil Nadu, one from abroad and the rest have got infected through primary contact. This includes one healthcare worker in Kottayam district.
"The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala is 481 and 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the state," the statement added.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh
Reports said that 75 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, taking the total to 2,165. The total toll stands at 110.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 20 COVID-19 cases today
Reports said that 20 coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Monday. The total number of cases has now crossed the 100-mark, with a total of 103 cases in the state currently, India Today reported.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
522 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today
The Maharashtra heath department on Monday said that 522 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, and 27 deaths were recorded.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 8,590, and the toll stands at 369. 94 patients were discharged today after making full recovery, 1,282 discharged till date.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi containment zones rise to 99
The total number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 99 on Monday. The Pilanji area in New Delhi and parts were Mehrauli were added to the list. Earlier on Monday, two AAP volunteers distributing food in the area tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
113 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP over 24 hours
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that 113 new patients have tested postive for COVID-19 since Sunday evening, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,986. 399 patients have been discharged till now.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Adityanath govt brings back over 12,000 stranded migrants from Haryana
More than 12,000 labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus have been brought back to the state, PTI reported.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued directions that labourers belonging to UP, who are working in other states and have completed 14 days of quarantine, should be brought back," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told reporters.
A total of 12,216 labourers were brought back from Haryana in 410 buses by Sunday evening, he added.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar
The Bihar principal health secretary on Monday said that 19 more coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 345.
Coronavirus in Pune Latest Updates
Pune municipal corporation area to be containment zone till 3 May
Pune joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve on Monday extended the period of the order which declares the Pune Municipal Corporation area as a containment zone, till 3 May.
Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Updates
Chandigarh admin advises on disposing used masks, gloves
The Chandigarh administration said that used masks and gloves generated from home quarantine or other households should be kept in paper bags for a minimum of 72 hours prior to their disposal as general waste.
"It is advisable to cut the masks prior to disposal to prevent reuse," the statement said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Indian Youth Congress workers manufacture masks
The Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday manufactured masks at the IYC office. They have also turned the premises for distribution of ration to the needy, as well as cooking food for them, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 13 new COVID-19 cases today
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 288, including 14 deaththe BMC said.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
57-yr-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Kalaburgi
A 57-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka's Kalaburgi passed away on Monday, taking the toll to five in the district. The deceased was admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences with breathing problems, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
14 COVID-19 cases reported in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
The Gautam Buddh Nagar district surveillance officer said that 14 patients were found positive in the Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, of which six are health workers. Total positive patients till now are 129.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 lakh assistance for journalists' families
The Odisha government said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 15 lakh 'compassionate assistance' to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID-19 infection.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today
The Uttarakhand health department said that no new COVID-19 case reported in the state on Monday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 51.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha
Two more people on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total cases in the state to 110. Reports said that one health worker in the Koraput district has also tested positive among the two new cases.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India sees highest one-day rise in toll with 60 new deaths
India's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 28,380 on Monday, including 21,132 active cases, 6,362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths.
1,463 new cases and 60 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest death toll reported in 24 hours.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19
Mumbai Police said that a 56-year-old head constable who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Monday. Head Constable Shivaji Sonawane was posted at the Kurla Traffic Division of Mumbai Police.
"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus," the Mumbai Police said.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand govt to not implement central guidelines on opening of shops
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government won't adhere to the Centre's guidelines as far as opening shops is concerned.
"We've decided not to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand. No shops will open in any areas of the state until 3 May. However, shops that were earlier allowed to open will remain functional," he said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Noida today
Reports said that 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 128. As many as 79 patients have been discharged in Noida so far.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal to allow home delivery of non-essential goods from 27 April
Reports said that the West Bengal government on Monday allowed the delivery of non-essential goods and services from 27 April.
"We will plan a relaxation in phases and according to zones till 21st May. We will share the red, orange and green zones with you all. We request the local people to ensure that they stay at home. We want to know the opinion of the Central government on home delivery and relaxation of norms," the state government was quoted as saying by India Today.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says no payment made for faulty rapid antibody tests
"It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn't made any payment whatsoever in respect to these supplies. Because of due process followed(not going for procurement with 100 percent advance amount), government doesn't stand to lose a single rupee," the Centre was quoted as saying by ANI.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma after COVID-19 recovery
Singer Kanika Kapoor, who caught the coronavirus infection and recently recovered, is likely to be donating plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, India Today reported.
Reports also also said that the Lucknow Police served a notice Kapoor in relation to an FIR filed against her for hiding her travel history
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sufficent availability of RT-PCR kits, says Centre
"At the level of ICMR, we have sufficient amount of kits as far as RT-PCR test is concerned. Not only are sufficient kits available, but we have also parallel ensured geographical adequacy," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR recalls test kits by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics companies
After issuing a revised advisory on the rapid antibodu testing kits provided by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics, the ICMR asked state governments to return the kits to be sent back to the suppliers.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says stigma around COVID-19 patients should be addressed 'intensively'
The Union health ministry said that the stigma around coronavirus patients should be addressed through "an intensive campaign".
"We've to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy. We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says recovery rate rises to 22.17%
The Union health ministry said that 1,396 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 27,892.
"20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past one day. Total number of cured people becomes 6,184. Recovery rate 22.17 percent," Lav Aggarwal said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
No new COVID-19 cases in 85 districts for 14 days
"85 districts have not reported any new coronavirus cases in the last 14 days," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
16 districts across India are COVID-19 free for 28 days, says Centre
The Union health ministry on Monday said that 16 districts in the country, which earlier had cases of coronavirus, have not reported any fresh cases for the last 28 days.
"The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary,Health Department.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
1,068 private nursing homes are functional in Mumbai currently
Reports on Monday said that 1,068 private nursing homes were functional in Mumbai currently, out of the 1,416 total such facilities in the city. Because of the coronavirus scare, a lot of them had stopped operations.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR tells states to stop using rapid antibody test kits from two labs
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued a revised advisory to state governments regarding the rapid antibody blood tests. ICMR has written to them to stop using Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
Chhattisgarh govt says COVID-19 plan required for June, July
"Prime Minister said that a spike in COVID-19 cases could happen in June and July, so all the activities must be done accordingly," said Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo, who was present along with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in video conferencing with Narendra Modi today.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar today
Earlier on Monday, Bihar principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar said that 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, of which nine are from Munger, five from Madhubani and three from Lakhisarai.
Later in the afternoon, he said 14 more cases were reported; taking the total number of cases to 321.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
231 areas removed from containment zones list in Mumbai, says BMC
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was on Monday quoted as saying that 231 zones have been removed from the 'containment zones' list in the city, which is one of the worst-hit cities in the country.
"Our containment zones had risen to 1,036. There has been a significant drop in number of containment zones in Mumbai. 231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive patient for last 14 days," she said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
No need to worry about economy: Narendra Modi
During the COVID-19 review meet with state chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was no need to worry about economic front as the economy so far looked good.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra Police registers over 73,000 cases for violating lockdown norms
As many as 73,735 cases were registered by the Maharashtra Police so far for violating Centre's lockdown guidelines. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-hit state with over 8,000 confirmed cases and 342 deaths.
The State Health Department has said the mortality rate stood at 4.24 percent. On Monday, blood samples of four COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients.
Coronavirus in Puducherry Latest Updates
Most state CMs suggested 'cautious approach' must be taken to ease lockdown rules: Puducherry CM
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said that most of state CMs during video conferencing suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a "cautious approach" must be taken on lockdown relaxation to curb further spread of coronavirus.
"Most of the CMs said the way in which cases are increasing, there should be a cautious approach and the prime minister should take a call on basis of observation of CMs. Most of the BJP-ruled states' CMs said that lockdown should be continued and economic activities be started slowly," said Narayanasamy.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
No COVID-19 rapid testing kits procured at Rs 4,500: ICMR
Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs 528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR, said the apex body of biomedical research.
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Goa CM says lockdown must be extended, but economic activities must be exempted
The nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus which is scheduled to end on 3 May, should be extended further, with relaxations for economic activities within the state, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was quoted by ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Profit of 145% in sale of COVID-19 rapid test kits to ICMR exposed in Delhi HC
At a time when India is facing an unprecedented crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, a legal dispute between an importer and a distributor has exposed massive profiteering in the delivery of testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to the details provided in Delhi High Court, SARS CoV-2 Antibody test kits procured from China, whose delivered cost was Rs 245 per test, were sold to the ICMR for Rs 600 per test, a huge mark up of 145%.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi HC puts Rs 400 cap on COVID-19 rapid testing kits from China
Stating that public interest must "outweigh private gain", the Delhi high court on Sunday capped the price of 4.5 lakh COVID-19 rapid testing kits scheduled to arrive from China at Rs 400 each.
The order came while dealing with a payment dispute between two private firms — the importer of the testing kits and the sole distributor in India — which had resulted in delay in their arrival.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to resume economic activities
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to initiate measures to kickstart the economy. He suggested that Niti Ayog should come up with transformative ideas to keep the economy moving as the COVID-19 crisis continued.
"Even if the national lockdown continues, economic activities within the states should be allowed," said Patnaik.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in favour of lockdown extension
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he was in support of extending the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus, but stressed on the importance of resuming economic activities.
"I sincerely urge the Union government to initiate measures to kickstart economy as we work together to curb the disease,” said Patnaik.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka reports 511 COVID-19 cases after eight more test positive
Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Monday, as per the state health department's midday report. This takes the total number of COVID-19 positive people in the state to 511.
The overall figure of 511 also includes 19 deaths. The recovery rate was at 38 percent after 188 COVID-19 patients were cured.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Trade activities must begin in phased manner: Uttarakhand CM during PM's COVID-19 review meet
During the PM COVID-19 review meet, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that business and trade activities should start in a phased manner, with focus on all precautionary measures. "We should look towards easing people’s life by turning the situation to normal. Economic revival is key to moving forward," Rawat said at the meeting.
He also said that Uttarakhand, which is a tourism and pilgrimage destination, has been greatly affected by the lockdown.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Centre must arrange transport facilities for migrant labourers to return home: Shiv Sena says in Saamana
The Shiv Sena on Monday said it is the Centre's responsibility to make arrangements for sending migrant labourers to their native places during the lockdown enforced to contain the fast spreading coronavirus.
Several migrant labourers have been residing in the coronavirus hotspots of Mumbai's Dharavi slum area, it noted.
"It is the Centre's responsibility to arrange trains and buses so that labourers could reach their homes," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Committee of ministers, experts to oversee economic revival in Uttarakhand: CMO during COVID-19 review meet
The Uttarakhand CM Office during the PM's COVID-19 review meet said that a committee of ministers and experts was constituted to help enforce economic revival in the state.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat suggested that the duration of MNREGA wage employment should be increased to 150 days from the present 100 days.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
PM's COVID-19 review meet with state CMs concludes
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Three new COVID-19 deaths take toll to 80 in Pune
With three more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, the toll in the Maharashtra district climbed to 80 on Monday, said the health officials. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also saw a spike with 55 fresh cases, thereby taking the overall count to 1,319 in the district.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
22 AIIMS Rishikesh staff quarantined: ANI
Twenty-two staff of AIIMS Rishikesh and seven staff of Bapu Gram quarantined after they came in contact with a nursing officer of AIIMS Rishikesh who tested positive for COVID19, ANI reported. 20 Bigha area, Bapu Gram in Rishikesh declared 'Red Zone'
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Act against violators: Amit Shah tells states
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Will put all efforts to help those stranded from Bengal in other states: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that the state government will make all possible efforts to bring back stranded people stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown.
As she attended the COVID-19 review meet with the Prime Minsister Narendra Modi on Monday, Mamata weeted, "I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times."
The chief minister also said that the travel of stranded students in Kota has already been initiated.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bengaluru hospital
A 50-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, committed suicide by jumping off from fire exit window of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was being treated.
The patient had kidney problems and was undergoing dialysis. His family members were kept under quarantine after he tested COVID-19 positive.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Kurnool dist reports highest COVID-19 cases at 292
As of 9 am on Monday, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 292 after 13 more people tested positive. The figure also includes 252 active cases.
The recovery rate was at 11 percent with 31 COVID-19 patients being discharged. The district recorded nine fatalities so far.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra reports 1,177 COVID-19 cases after 80 more test positive
With 80 new COVID-19 cases of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh, the overall count in the state has reached 1,177. The recovery rate was at 20 percent after 235 COVID-19 patients were cured.
While, as many as 31 people have succumbed to the viral infection.
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Telangana's COVID-19 growth rate is flattening, says Guv
The Telangana government is doing its best to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the situation is under control, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.
She also said that the positive cases curve has almost started flattening in the last few days in the state.
Telangana has reported 1,002 COVID-19 cases so far, with 280 persons cured or discharged. The toll in the state is 26, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Yediyurappa attends COVID-19 review meet
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa attended the video conference meeting of state CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on assessment of COVID-19 situation across the nation.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Pinarayi Vijayan skipped COVID-19 review meet with PM
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend video conference meeting of state CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 situation.
Accoridmg to sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing. The state Chief Secretary is attending the meeting.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Arvind Kejriwal attends COVID-19 review meet with PM
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the COVID-19 review meet of state chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
PM's review meet with CMs likely to focus on reviving economy
Narendra Modi's interaction the state chief ministers is expected to focus on reviving the already slowing Indian economy. In the meeting, it may be discussed how India could look to leverage the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to attract investors away from China to promote manufacturing in the nation.
Several rating agencies and multi-lateral organizations have lowered the growth forecast for India in a post COVID-19 world. The government finds itself staring at a precipice with the International Monetary Fund slashing its FY 2020-21 growth projection for India to just 1.9 percent from 5.8 percent projected in January.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
RBI announces Rs 50,000 cr liquidity facility for mutual funds
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crores to tackle the crisis.
"With a view to easing liquidity pressures on mutual funds, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crores," ANI quoted the central bank.
RBI shall conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mamata Banerjee likely to skip interaction with PM today
According to sources, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was likely to skip the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing to discuss COVID-19 situation in the country.
Modi will hold a review meet with state chief ministers ton Monday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi holds COVID-19 review meet with CMs
During the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference assessing the COVID-19 situation across the states, chief ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana will speak as per schedule.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Haryana rise to 296
On Monday, the overall COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana climbed to 296 after 10 more individuals test positive for the infectious disease in the state. Of the total, 94 are active cases.
So far, three patients have succumbed to the infection in the state.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jamtara reports first COVID-19 positive case
First COVID-19 positive case was reported in Jamtara, taking the total number of cases in Jharkhand to 83, said state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Monday.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Jaipur records 24 of 44 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan
After three more COVID-19 deaths in Jaipur, the toll in the city climbed to 24 on Monday, said the state health department. So far, Rajasthan has recorded 44 fatalities.
The city has also registered the highest number of positive cases in the state at 827. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stood at 2,221.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Plasma of four COVID-19 survivors collected to treat other patients: BMC
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that blood samples of four COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies in Mumbai. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients.
BMC urged others who have recovered from the viral infection to come forward and help others recover by opting for plasma donation.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Six new COVID-19 cases in Lucknow take overall count to 200
Six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow on Monday after tests of 461 COVID-19 samples were conducted, according to King George's Medical University.
With this, the overall count in Uttar Pradesh has reached 1,879.
Agra remains the worst-hit with 372 positive cases, followed by Lucknow at 200, Kanpur at 170, and 117 in Noida district, according to the press release issued by the state government.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan records 2,221 COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths
After 36 more individuals tested COVID-19 positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases climbed to 2,221 on Monday, said the state health department.
Jaipur recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state at 827 with 24 fatalities.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi to discuss on COVID-19 situation with CMs at 10 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 10 am on the way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
They are likely to aspects that could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
48 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,396 more test positive
India registered 48 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the toll to 872 across the nation on Monday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.
With 1,396 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total confirmed cases rose to 27,892. This figure also includes 20,835 active cases.
The recovery rate in India stood at 22.8 percent after 6,185 COVID-19 patients were cured of the virus.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu makes blocking funerals of COVID-19 victims a crime, offenders to face up to 3-yr jail
The Tamil Nadu government has brought an ordinance to ensure that COVID-19 patients receive a dignified burial or cremation. The executive order has made blocking or attempting to block funerals of coronavirus victims a criminal offence. Those who engage in such activities will be liable for a jail term upto three years.
Last week, a surgeon had to dig grave for his colleague - who succumbed to the viral infection - with the help of two ward boys at a cemetery in Chennai, after a mob attacked their ambulance to block the burial at two cemeteries, NDTV reported.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Five new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take overall count to 108
With five more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 108, as per the information shared by State Health and Family Welfare department website on Monday.
All the fresh cases were reported in Balasore.
As many as 2,287 RT PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the state stood at 72 while the live of one patient was lost due to COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Hindu Rao hospital to resume services of emergency wards
The Delhi Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the 3 OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients and attendants from Monday, said NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
In Photos: Hawkers in Okhla organise vegetable carts
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
293 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in past 24 hrs in Delhi
With 293 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the National Capital had reached 2,918 on Sunday while the toll remained at 54.
As many as eight people have recovered from the infection since Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Report. A total of 877 patients in Delhi have recovered from coronavirus so far. "As on date, 1,987 cases are active," the report said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Five more COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hrs in Pune take toll to 77
With 80 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the total number of confirmed cases in the district climbed to 1,264, an official had said on Sunday. The toll also saw an increase to 77 after five more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infectious disease in the past 24 hours.
"As far as the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, the tally of COVID-19 cases went up to 1,119," a health department official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Some states willing to extend lockdown beyond 3 May
Sources in the government indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the discussion between Narendra Modi and the chief ministers could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown which is in place till 3 May.
The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people. But some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond 3 May to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to interact with CMs today, likely to discuss on graded exit from lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.
This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
00:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in France Latest Updates
France reports 437 new deaths
France on Monday reported 437 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to \23,293 as per an official, reported AFP news agency .
23:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
Italy reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since 10 March
Italy recorded 1,739 coronavirus cases on Monday, which is reportedly the lowest tally since 10 March, News18 reported. However, the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose by 333 against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said.
23:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in New York Latest Updates
New York scientists study COVID-19 genetic material to help track future outbreaks
"Scientists at New York City's health department have begun to analyze the novel coronavirus's genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shuttered city," News18 reported.
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam govt to give insurance of Rs 50 lakh to journalists covering COVID-19
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Frontline journalists have been bravely covering COVID-19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our government will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh."
22:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
UK COVID-19 toll crosses 21,000
AFP on Monday reported that the coronavirus toll in the UK rose by 360, taking the total number of casualties to 21,092.
22:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu govt returns 24,000 rapid testing kits after ICMR advisory
The Indian Express reported that the Tamil Nadu returned 24,000 rapid antibody testing kits after the ICMR asked state governments to stop using those sent bu two Chinese firms.
The Tamil Nadu government also cancelled all outstanding orders. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar was quoted as saying that the "state's recovery rate of 56.8 percent is the highest in the country and added that the mortality is only 1.2 percent".
22:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Two COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,003.
On Monday, when the tests were conducted on 159 people, only two turned out to be positive. 16 people were discharged on Monday, the Telangana chief minister's office said.
22:30 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today
Reports said that 190 cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 3108. No deaths were reported on Monday.
22:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab latest Updates
Punjab reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 330, the Punjab Department of Health said.
22:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal govt says COVID-19 patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals
West Bengal health department on Monday clarified COVID-19 patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine.