Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 toll reaches 1,092 in Gujarat; state sees 29 deaths, 415 new cases in 24 hours

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Bangladesh Latest Updates First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding. The 71-year-old man died on May 31 while undergoing treatment at an isolation centre at the camps where over a million Rohingya live, said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the government’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission. “Today we got the confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19,” he told Reuters by telephone. Aid workers have long warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a major outbreak at the camps in the Cox’s Bazar coastal district. The Rohingya, members of a mostly Muslim minority, fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates UP reports 369 new COVID-19 cases Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 369 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 8,729. So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. .

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates Cafes open in Paris, Japan sees rise in cases Countries around the world continue easing lockdown restrictions and regaining a bit of what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic. In Paris, sidewalk cafes are open for outdoor business — albeit with social distancing guidelines. Members of Britain’s Parliament have been called back to the office, though a few have reservations about the return. And in Portugal, there’s hope the country’s vital tourism sector can rebound with some flights resuming to its popular Algarve region. In Japan, however, the Tokyo governor issued an alert as new cases rose again. (AP)

Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura today Alert ~



More 2️⃣5️⃣ people found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura today out of 581 samples tested.



Among them, 23 people have travel history & 2 people are contacts of COVID19 patients.



Requesting everyone to be cautious.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 2, 2020

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates Rajasthan govt says pending exams of colleges, universities to be held in July The Rajasthan government said that the examinations of various universities and colleges in the state that were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to be held in second week of July.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Telangana reports 99 new COVID-19 cases today Telangana reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,891. The toll is at 92, the state health department said.

Coronavirus in Pune Latest Updates 308 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune today The Pune health department said that 22 deaths and 308 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. Toll rose to 367 and total cases are now 8134.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi LG appoints two nodal officers for COVID-19 response Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Tuesday appointed two IAS officials Udit Prakash Rai and Ravi Dhawan as Nodal Officers for "proper communication of data" related to COVID-19 from private and central government hospitals in Delhi.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BIAL survey says 90% passengers finding air travel safer than means of travek A survey by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that a majority of people felt that air travel was safer than other modes of transport, after domestic air operations resumed on 25 May, The Indian Express reported. "‘Voice of Pax’, a survey conducted by BIAL to understand passenger perception and expectation towards air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that 90 per cent of passengers considered air travel much safer compared to the other modes. According to the survey, 87 per cent participants also felt airports are safer compared to train and bus stations," the report said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 1,298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi Delhi’s Covid-19 case count rises to 22,132, with 1,298 new cases in the last 24 hrs; total death toll is 556: Delhi Health Department.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The MCGM said that 49 deaths and 1,109 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the city is now 41,986, toll stands at 1368.

The Maharashtra health department said that 2,287 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 72,300.

103 deaths were also reported on Tuesday. 1225 patients were also discharged, taking total recoveries to 31,333.

Domestic air travel in the country is picking up the pace as 692 flights carrying 64,651 passengers operated on June 1 against 501 flights with 44,593 flyers the day before, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Domestic services in India were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown and resumed on May 25.

"Jump in the number of flyers from 44,593 on 31 May to 64,651 on 1st June is a welcome sign that our domestic operations are picking pace. Departures 692," Puri said on Twitter.

Indian carriers operated a total of 4,062 flights till June 1 -- 428 on May 25, 445 on May 26, 460 on May 27, 494 on May 28, 513 on May 29, 529 on May 30, 501 on May 31 and 692 on 1 June.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the coronavirus situation is under control in many districts of the state, The Indian Express reported.

He was quoted as saying, “Except, in areas like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet, the situation is under control in the state. In today’s meeting with higher authorities, we discussed the various measures to control the spread in Chennai. The spread of the disease is higher in slums in Chennai because of the cramped houses. More tests are done, close to 13,000 are done on a daily across the state and 4,000 in corporations. People even with slightest symptoms are tested and their contracts are traced in quick time."

Nivedita Gupta, an Indian Council of Medical Research scientist, said that 681 laboratories have been approved for conducting COVID-19 tests. Of these, 476 are in the government sector and 205 in private sector, as of 1 June 2020.

"Today, we are conducting 1 lakh 20 thousand tests every day," she added.

The ICMR on Tuesday said that "indigenous platforms" are being used too for "ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity".

"Truenat screening and confirmatory tests have now been validated. Outreach of testing has hence been increased since this is available in primary health centres and districts," said Nivedita Gupta of the ICMR.

She added, "Indian RNA extraction kits are now available in good number, RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used, we are now in a comfortable position with respect to ttesting, due to identification and hand-holding of domestic players."

The Union health ministry said that so far, 95,527 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country. The recovery rate is now 48.07 percent, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry claimed.

"We have asked all states to analyse the trajectory of the cases in their respective states. If a state thinks that it needs to set up temporary COVID-19 care centres then it must do so," he added.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu takes part in a procession in Chitradurga; social distancing norms being flouted at the event, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka is 3,408.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that although cases of coronavirus are increasing in the National Capital, the state government is "four steps ahead of the virus".

"Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for the Covid-19 patients as we've done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services," he added, while addressing a video conference to announce the new medical facilities arranged by the government.

As many as 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that France has affirmed its commitment to ensure the timely delivery of the Rafale aircraft despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of an app to provide information about all the hospitals in Delhi, private and government, and the availability of beds. The application will also provide information about the availability of ventilators.

Jharkhand has registered a total of 675 COVID-19 positive cases, including 374 active cases, so far, according to the latest data released by the state health department on Tuesday.

As many as five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state while, 296 patients were cured of the viral infection.

Rajasthan registered 171 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the state till 10.30 am on Tuesday, according to the state health department. With this, the total positive cases stood at 9,271 while the toll was at 201.

We have taken decisions which will help the country in the long run. Reforms are not random, decisions are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process, said Narendra Modi.

Intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation is required to bring economic growth back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at CII's annual session on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on 'Getting Growth Back' via a virtual online meeting at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at 11 am today. The prime minister's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid lockdown.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, with 70,013 cases and 2,362 deaths. This is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 23,495 cases and 184 deaths, and Delhi, with 20,834 cases and 523 deaths.

India reports 8,171 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,98,706. As many as 204 more deaths were also reported in this period, taking the overall toll to 5,598, according to the latest update by the health ministry.

India's drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients in view of the crisis posed by the pandemic.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga​ on Tuesday said that 12 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Zoram Medical College. On Monday, the state government extended the lockdown for another month till 30 June.

The decision was taken after continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, especially its neighbouring northeastern states and the return of a large number of stranded people from other states.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India shot up to 1,90,535 and the toll rose to 5,394 on Monday as restrictions were eased in many states under the Unlock plan announced by the Centre.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus infection came to an end on Sunday and the country entered the first phase of the Unlock plan announced by the Centre, which allows various economic activities to resume.

Many states, in keeping with the Union home ministry's guidelines, had over the weekend issued orders allowing reopening of shops, markets and resumption of inter-state travel, while continuing with strict restrictions in containment zones.

Toll climbs to 5,394

The COVID-19 toll rose to 5,394 after a record single-day spike of 230 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update. It showed the number of confirmed cases rising by 8,392 to 1,90,535. According to the health ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered, giving a recovery rate of 48.19 percent.

Globally, close to 43 percent people have recovered so far while nearly six percent have succumbed to the virus.

The health ministry said India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 percent. It said the recovery rate has improved from 11.42 percent on 15 April to 26.59 percent on 3 May and to 38.29 percent on 18 May.

It further said the case fatality rate in India is 2.83 percent, as against 6.19 percent globally. From 3.30 percent on 15 April, India's COVID-19 fatality rate declined to 3.25 percent on 3 May and came down further to 3.15 percent on 18 May.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

In an exclusive interview with News18, home minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led a "successful" fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the support of all the state governments.

"Till now, 12.6 persons per lakh population in the country have been affected by COVID-19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India's recovery rate is above 42 percent, according to the latest data," he said.

He also defended the central government's response to the migrant crisis, saying that the migrant workers hadn't been sent to their home states immediately after the lockdown began as health systems in rural areas had to be strengthened.

Shah said that 55 lakh migrant workers have been sent back to their native states till now. He added that most migrant workers have now completed their quarantine period and started living with their families.

Traffic snarls in some cities as shops, markets open

Meanwhile, several states began easing lockdown restrictions with traffic snarls being reported in some cities.

In Gujarat, life returned to near normal in many parts including in Ahmedabad, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, as several restrictions were eased. Roads bustled with traffic as people came out in large numbers to visit markets, which have been allowed to remain open till 7 pm in all areas except in containment and micro-containment zones.

In Ahmedabad, a limited number of city buses also began plying with 50 percent seating capacity to maintain social distancing, while auto rickshaws hit the roads for the first time in ten weeks.

The Ahmedabad civic body has also identified 'micro-containment zones', thereby reducing the number of people covered in restricted areas to nearly 70,000 as compared to almost 13 lakh earlier.

In Kolkata, people came out on the streets in large numbers, while traffic snarl was noticed at many places following the lockdown relaxations. Some religious places also reopened for worship by the people, which was also the case in various other states.

In the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced reopening of barber shops and salons, among various other relaxations, but said spas will remain closed for now. A complete lockdown in containment zones will continue till 30 June.

Kejriwal also said there will be no restrictions on the number of people travelling in four wheelers, two wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

While all shops in markets have been permitted to function, they can be closed by authorities if social distancing guidelines are not followed, according to a government order.

Fresh orders would be issued later for further relaxations from 8 June as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Kejriwal, however, said Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city and sought suggestions from the people by Friday to reopen them.

At the Delhi airport, authorities have set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised.

While domestic flights have begun in a phased manner, the international flights would be allowed only in the third phase of unlocking, though no dates have been decided so far.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said several factors like restrictions in metro cities and the ban imposed by various countries on the entry of foreigners need to be addressed before resuming international passenger flights.'

Aviation regulator DGCA separately asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. If a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load, then additional protective equipment like a wrap-around gown must be provided to the passenger in addition to a three-layered face mask and face shield, the DGCA said.

State-wise figures



Even as curbs were eased in many states, the coronavirus numbers continued to rise, with states including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh reporting new cases and fatalities.

Maharashtra saw the number of cases rising by 2,361 on Monday to reach 70,013, while the death toll rose by 76 to 2,362, the state health department said. In Nagpur, at least 12 customers of a barber, who is a resident of a containment zone, have been quarantined, after it was found that the barber had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Mumbai saw an increase of 1,413 new COVID-19 positive cases and 40 deaths, taking the number of confirmed cases 40,877.

More than 100 doctors and nurses from Kerala will join the medical staff at some Mumbai hospitals to help them in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal reported eight more fatalities to take its death toll to 253, while the number of cases rose to 5,722 after 271 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In neighbouring Odisha, the number of positive cases rose to 2,104 after a record number of 156 cases were detected during the day. Of these, 153 were detected at various quarantine centres, while three others were found positive during COVID-19 contact tracing.

In Tamil Nadu, 11 more people died of COVID-19 to take the toll to 184, while a record number of 1,162 new cases were detected to take the state's overall tally to 23,495.

In Kerala, 57 new cases were reported, 55 of whom had come from abroad and other states, taking the state's infection tally to 1,326. More than 1.39 lakh people are under observation in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 105 new cases, while the virus infection hit the state government's secretariat complex also with two government staff testing positive.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 194 new COVID-19 cases, including 53 from worst-hit Indore, and eight deaths, taking the overall case count to 8,283 and fatalities to 358.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 07:32:17 IST

