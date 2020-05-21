Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take adequate steps to maintain social distancing once the Metro Rail is permitted to function, particularly, since compartments are fully packed, which can be dangerous in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 73 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the union territory on Wednesday, of these 36 from Jammu division and 37 Kashmir division. Total positive cases stand at 1,390.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 24,118 on Wednesday, reports said, adding that the toll stood at 841 in the city.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra touched 40,000 on Wednesday after 2,250 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The total cases rose to 39,297. 65 new deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 1,390.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that domestic flights will commence from 25 May, but initially, "only a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated".
"Then depending on the experience we gain, we will increase the number of flights. I think Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) should not be made so onerous that they are difficult to be followed. We've now reached a happy balance and SOPs will be announced soon. Those will be the norms for some time," he added.
While Assam government said that 13 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, reports said that 11 of the new patients were already in quarantined after they had returned from other states.
Reports said that 743 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 13,191. Three new deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 87.
Twenty-four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, reports said. Of these, 12 are people who came abroad, 8 are from Maharashtra, 3 from Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, five people recovered on Wednesday, India Today reported.
A Rajasthan Police official was quoted by PTI as saying that buses arranged by the Congress for Uttar Pradesh's migrant workers have started turning back from the Rajasthan-UP border after they weren't allowed into Uttar Pradesh.
Union health ministry on Wednesday said,"When the first lockdown started, then recovery rate was around 7.1 percent, the recovery rate during 2nd lockdown was 11.42 percent it then rose to 26.59 percent. Today the recovery rate is 39.62 percent."
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May.
"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry," he added.
Lav Agarwal, Union Health ministry joint secretary on Wednesday said, "is satisfactory to note that 42,298 people have recovered and the number of active cases are 61,149."
A coronavirus positive case was on Wednesday detected in the Directorate General of Health Services in the medical education division at the Health Ministry, Nirman Bhawan. "Proper protocol for sanitisation of entire area will take place, contact tracing initiated," the ministry's statement said.
With 107 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 5,952.
So far, the lives of 143 COVID-19 patients have been claimed by the infectious disease taking the mortality rate to 2.4 percent.
Delhi registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 534 infections. The total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 11,088.
As many as 176 COVID-19 patients succumb to the viral infection so far.
Andhra Pradesh government to resume intra-State bus services from Thursday, ANI quoted Madireddy Pratap, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, as saying.
At least 1,683 buses will first run on 434 routes in non-containment zones, he added.
Cab aggregator Ola is laying off 1,400 staff from rides, financial services and food business as revenues declined by 95 percent in the past two months due to coronavirus pandemic, a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.
In an email to employees, Aggarwal made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is "very unclear and uncertain" and the impact of this crisis is "definitely going to be long-drawn for us".
The Indian Railways has excelled on its own promise of running Shramik Special trains by running 204 of them in a single day, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.
Goyal, through a tweet, stated that going beyond the promised 200 Shramik Special trains per day, the Railways had run 204 such trains on 19 May to enable migrants, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to return to their native states.
"The Railways had promised to run 200 Shramik Special trains for workers yesterday, exceeding that limit we ran a record 204 trains in the service of passengers. A total of 1,773 Shramik Special trains have been operated so far by the Indian Railways to send workers to their home states," Goyal's tweet read.
The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 1388 including 948 active cases, 428 recovered and 12 deaths, reports ANI. Meanwhile, The total number of active cases of coronavirus in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) now stands at 96.
“An official of Rohini jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The personnel who live nearby him in staff quarters will also be asked to do self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” said Tihar jail official, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases at the Rohini Jail stands 17 which includes 15 inmates and two jail officials.
Kerala government has decided to postpone the SSLC or Class 10 and Plus two or Class 12 examination until first week of June after the Centre extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown until 31 May.
The union government's guidelines will come in the first week of June. The Chief Minister's Office said the date would be decided after that.
In a period of two weeks, as many as 74,118 people travelled back to Assam while, 17,488 left the state, said Additional DGP GP Singh on Wednesday, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for inter-State transportation of stranded people of Assam.
With 37,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remained worst-affected state across the nation, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 and Gujarat with 12,140 cases.
Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-affected state with 37,136 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.
The state reported 1,325 COVID-19 deaths so far while, 9,639 patients have recovered taking the recovery rate to 26 percent.
India registered highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 5,611 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The overall count across the nation was now at 1,06,750.
The COVID-19 toll climbed to 3,303 after 140 more patients succumbed to the viral infection as of Wednesday.
Expressing grief over the death of farmers in Etawah truck accident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Six farmers were killed and one was injured after the pickup-truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday night.
R Singh, SP City said, "Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College".
The number of confirmed cases in India crossed the one lakh-mark on Tuesday as the country reported 4, 970 fresh infections and 134 fatalities .
Health ministry officials said that it has taken much longer for the country to report over a lakh cases as compared to other countries and the death rate due to the virus has also remained comparatively low.
Confirmed cases cross one lakh-mark
The Union health ministry, in its 8 am update, said the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,01,139 and the toll has risen to 3,163. This marked an increase of nearly 5,000 cases and 134 fatalities in a 24-hour period. As many as 39,174 people have been cured of the viral infection and the number of active cases in the country stands at 58,802, according to the health ministry website.
Of the 134 deaths reported since Monday morning, 51 were in Maharashtra, 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Bihar and Telangana.
Of the 3,163 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,249 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 694 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 252, West Bengal at 244, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 138, Uttar Pradesh at 118, Tamil Nadu at 81 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.
The ministry also states that more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, or the existence of multiple disorders in the same person.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,760, Gujarat at 11,745, Delhi at 10,054, Rajasthan at 5,507, Madhya Pradesh at 5,236 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,605.
India presently reporting 0.2 deaths per lakh, says health ministry
Separately, the health ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.
Referring to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide till Monday, which is about 60 cases per lakh population.
Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population. In the UK, this ratio is 494 cases per lakh and for Italy it is 372.
Officials also cited data about India having taken 64 days for the count of confirmed cases to increase from 100 to one lakh, which was more than double the time taken by countries like the US and Spain.
According to the data sourced from the health ministry and Worldometers, the coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in the US in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain, reports PTI.
It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for the coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh, respectively.
Reeling off further data, officials said India has so far an average of about 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against the global average of 4.1.
"The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," PTI quotes the ministry as saying.
The officials further said a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the overall count of tests to more than 24 lakh.
While the total count of tests in India is estimated to be the seventh largest in the world, after the US, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK, the country ranks much lower at 139th place in terms of tests per million population, as per data website Worldometer. The countries having done more tests than India per million population include Russia, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Norway, Switzerland, UK, Germany, US, Canada, France and Sweden.
As per the latest data, more than 48 lakh people worldwide have tested positive for the deadly virus ever since its emergence in China last December, while nearly 3.2 lakh have lost their lives. Over 18 lakh have recovered too. More than 15 lakh cases have been reported in the US alone, while over 90,000 have died there.
Kerala, Manipur report new cases
There are concerns that in some parts of the country, including in Kerala, Goa and some north-eastern states, a second or third wave of the virus outbreak is emerging as these states had almost flattened the curves till a few days ago before people from other states or countries started arriving there.
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 12 more COVID-19 cases, all being returnees from overseas and other states, taking the total active patients to 142. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rise was expected but asserted community transmission has not happened so far. All those who tested positive had come from outside the state—four from abroad and eight from other states, including six from Maharashtra, Vijayan told reporters.
Since 7 May, when the first repatriation flight from the Gulf landed, several of the Keralites who returned home after being stranded in foreign countries and in other states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have a high number of COVID-19 cases, have tested positive. On Monday too, as many as 28 returnees had tested positive.
In Manipur too, a woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Delhi, officials said. Uttar Pradesh also saw 142 more people testing positive for COVID-19, taking its tally to 4,748.
The National Capital recorded 500 more cases, taking its tally to 10,554, while its death toll has now risen to 166. In Assam, 20 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 135. All the new patients were in different quarantine centres across districts. These included people having returned from Chennai and Darjeeling.
At least two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to 52, while 57 more tested positive. With this, the total number of infections in the state has reached 2,489. Fresh cases include those linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a major hotspot of the deadly virus infection.
Karnataka recorded its biggest ever single-day rise with 127 new cases. Of these, 91 have inter-state travel history from neighboring Maharashtra, the state government said.
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 2,100 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 37,158, state's health minister Rajesh Tope said.
Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir issue lockdown guidelines
Two days after the Centre announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till 31 May, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines demarcating the state into red and non-red zones and allowing shops, public transport in the non-red zones.
According to the guidelines, which come into force from 22 May,the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (which includes Mumbai, Thane and surrounding towns), as well as civic bodies of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati fall in the red zone. In the red zone, no rickshaws, taxis or cabs have been allowed to ply while shops can function according to guidelines issued earlier.
Significantly, e-commerce for delivery of non-essential goods has been allowed in all areas except containment zones, which shall be notified by local authorities. In such containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. No movement of people in and out of these zones will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration too issued orders categorising districts into orange, red and green zones and issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. According to ANI, hospitals, clinics and liqour shops will be allowed to open across the Union Territory while canteens/eateries at bus stands, railway stations and airports have also been allowed to open in the UT, but with passes in Red districts.
Similarly barber shops, salons and parlours will be allowed to open in all the areas except within the limits of municipal corporations in red and orange zones. Private offices can function with 50 percent strength in orange zones and 100 percent strength in green zone.
In Delhi, where lockdown relaxations kicked in, several markets were buzzing with activity, but many shopkeepers complained of less inflow of customers even as confusion over opening up of establishments using the odd-even formula prevailed.
Centre issues guidelines for Shramik Special trains
The new guidelines for the Shramik special trains issued by the Centre did away with the mandatory consent from the destination states. According to the fresh SOP, the train schedule, including stoppages and destination, shall be finalised by the railways ministry based on the requirements of states and UTs, and shall be communicated to states and UTs for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers. Officials explained that the Ministry of Railways will ensure more halts of the special trains for the convenience of migrant workers.
Sending states and UTs, and the Ministry of Railways will ensure that passengers are compulsorily screened, and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the trains, it said. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing and will have to adhere to health protocols prescribed by the destination state or UT on arrival, the SOP said.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 21, 2020 07:59:23 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 107 new cases till 2 pm
With 107 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 5,952.
So far, the lives of 143 COVID-19 patients have been claimed by the infectious disease taking the mortality rate to 2.4 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Aurangabad reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 41 confirmed cases
Two more deaths were reported in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, according to The Hindu. The district has continued to witness an uptick in new COVID-19 cases after 41 more individuals tested positive since Tuesday evening.
The report quoted district authorities as saying that the cumulative cases in Aurangabad climbed to 1,117 so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
12 fresh COVID-19 cases emerge in Himachal Pradesh
Twelve people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the overall count in the state to 105. The 12 were among the 697 people, who had returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai on a special train on 18 May.
The total number of infected people in the state stood at 105, while 51 of them have been cured. Four people have died due to COVID-19.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Gynaecologist tests COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru
Six employees of a private clinic in Kozhikode and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine after a gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.
District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there.
Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her in Bengaluru on 5 May have been asked to go on quarantine, she said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 534 more test positive today
Delhi registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 534 infections. The total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 11,088.
As many as 176 COVID-19 patients succumb to the viral infection so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
INS Jalashwa to embark Indians at Colombo on 1 June
INS Jalashwa will embark stranded Indian nationals at Colombo in Sri Lanka on 1 June, said Indian Navy. The operation Samudra setu was launched by the Centre to repatriate stranded Indians.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh to resume intrastate bus services from Thursday
Andhra Pradesh government to resume intrastate bus services from Thursday, ANI quoted Madireddy Pratap, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, as saying.
At least 1,683 buses will first run on 434 routes in non-containment zones, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar transfers Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar
Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar has been transferred to the tourism department as the principal secretary on Wednesday, ANI reported. Uday Singh Kumavat, who was Principal Secretary Tourism to be the new Bihar Principal Secretary (Health).
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Carbon emissions fall by 17% globally, higher in some countries, reveals study
A new study by researchers at the University of East Anglia, UK claims that daily carbon emission levels have dropped by a whopping 17 percent owing to the drop in activity during the coronavirus pandemic. The paper adds that the last time emission levels were seen to be this low was in 2006.
The study published in the journal Nature Climate Change shows that daily emissions decreased by 17 percent, globally (which shapes up to roughly 17 million tonnes of carbon dioxide) when the peak lockdown measures were exercised in early April. This data was compared with mean daily levels in 2019, and found to be as low as levels last observed in 2006.
Researchers have laid out in the paper that emissions from surface transport – cars, busses, and other motor vehicles – account for nearly half (43 percent) of this fall in emissions during peak confinement (on 7 April). Emissions from industry and from power together account for an equal portion (43 percent) of the fall in daily emissions.
Read full article...
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Ola to lay off 1,400 staff after revenues decline by 95% in past two months, says CEO
Cab aggregator Ola is laying off 1,400 staff from rides, financial services and food business as revenues declined by 95 percent in the past two months due to coronavirus pandemic, a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.
In an email to employees, Aggarwal made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is "very unclear and uncertain" and the impact of this crisis is "definitely going to be long-drawn for us".
"The fallout of the virus has been very tough for our industry in particular. Our revenue has come down 95 percent over the past two months. Most importantly, this crisis has affected the livelihoods of millions of our drivers and their families across India and our international geographies," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Railways to operate 200 non-AC trains daily from 1 June
Indian Railways will operate 100 pairs (200 including return journeys) of non-AC trains from 1 June. "Only online ticket booking will be available for these trains. A schedule of these trains will be released soon," said RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Shramik special trains can run without permit from destination states: Railways
Shramik special trains will no longer require permission from receiving states, said RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director on Wednesday. The decision was taken in view of cutting short the communication time between the states, he further said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rise to 248
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has climbed to 248, out of which 118 cases are active, the state health department said on Wednesday. Jharkhand has tested 37,589 samples as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Railways has run 1,773 Shramik special trains so far, with 204 on 19 May alone: Piyush Goyal
The Indian Railways has excelled on its own promise of running Shramik Special trains by running 204 of them in a single day, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.
Goyal, through a tweet, stated that going beyond the promised 200 Shramik Special trains per day, the Railways had run 204 such trains on 19 May to enable migrants, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to return to their native states.
"The Railways had promised to run 200 Shramik Special trains for workers yesterday, exceeding that limit we ran a record 204 trains in the service of passengers. A total of 1,773 Shramik Special trains have been operated so far by the Indian Railways to send workers to their home states," Goyal's tweet read.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Air India flight carrying 145 Indians departed for Vijayawada airport from London
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Unhappy over deployment in COVID-19 containment zones, 500 Kolkata cops stage protest
Around 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force staged a protest here, alleging that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The policemen demonstrated inside the Police Training School (PTS) complex on Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road late on Tuesday, he said.
Sources said they 'gheraoed' the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Combat Battalion, Col Nevendera Singh Paul when he tried to initiate a dialogue with them, and allegedly vandalised his vehicle.
"We are being sent on duty in high-risk areas. There are several policemen who have been infected with the virus. This cannot go on," a police officer of the Combat Force told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
BBMP commissioner tweets on allegations of bribe and overcharging at quarantine hotels
Residents of Bengaluru who recently returned to the state and have been compulsorily quarantined at one of the city hotels have raised complains about sub-standard quality if food, no change of linen in over five days.
With several complaints coming in, the civic body has set up an inspection squad to make the rounds of quarantine centres and hear out the inmates’ grievances, reports News18.
BBMP commissioner took to Twitter to clarify that, "A team will look into complaints of hotels overcharging inmates as BBMP has fixed charges for stay & food".
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death in past 24 hours
One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, where 68 new cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,557, a bulletin from the government said on Wednesday. The lone death was reported in Kurnool, taking the toll in the state to 53.
Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, 10 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
96 CISF personnel infected with COVID-19 so far
The total number of active cases of coronavirus in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) now stands at 96, according to a recently released bulletin, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
40-yr-old coronavirus patient dies in J&K, takes toll to 18
A 40-year-old woman from Anantnag district who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at a hospital here, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 18, officials said on Wednesday.
The woman passed away around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the SKIMS hospital, the officials said.
They said the woman was admitted to SKIMS on 6 April as a case of necrotising pancreatitis and her test came out as positive on May 12, adding that the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the Union territory was 18.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Rohini Jail official tests positive for COVID-19
“An official of Rohini jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The personnel who live nearby him in staff quarters will also be asked to do self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” said Tihar jail official, reports ANI.
This comes a week after 16 people from the prison premise were also tested positive for the virus, reports News18. The total number of positive cases at the Rohini Jail stands 17 which includes 15 inmates and two jail officials.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Locals pelt stones at Delhi-Gurugram border
Locals pelted stones at police on Delhi-Gurugram border near Palam Vihar on Wednesday. They claimed that they were not allowed to cross the border into Gurugram, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
Special train carrying stranded workers from Hyderabad arrives in Manipur
A Special train from Hyderabad carrying hundreds of stranded Manipuris arrived in Jiribam Railway Station, an official told PTI on Wednesday.
The returnees were screened at the Jiribam Railway Station after the train reached the station on Tuesday. They will have to remain at institutional or community quarantine centres in their respective districts for 14 days, the officials said.
After undergoing necessary medical screening the returnees boarded buses arranged by the state government for their respective districts.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds: Study
The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study which says a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet.
Researchers, including those from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, said a good baseline for studying the airborne transmission of viruses, like the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is a deeper understanding of how particles travel through the air when people cough.
In the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, they said even with a slight breeze of about four kilometres per hour (kph), saliva travels 18 feet in 5 seconds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till June
Kerala government has decided to postpone the SSLC or Class 10 and Plus two or Class 12 examination until first week of June after the Centre extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown until 31 May.
The union government's guidelines will come in the first week of June. The Chief Minister's Office said the date would be decided after that.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Updates
Re-assembled budget session of Meghalaya to resume today
The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will resume its budget session on Wednesday. The re-assembled budget session of Meghalaya for the financial year 2020-21 will be held from 20 May to 22 May.
The budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21 will be placed on 21 May.
"The re-Assembled Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly commences today. Nice to see safety protocols being implemented at the State Assembly premises," said chief minister Conrad Sangma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 1,052 confirmed cases
Odisha recorded a total of 1,052 confirmed cases on Wednesday after 74 more people test positive for the novel coronavirus. There has been one more COVID-19 related death in the state, taking the total fatalities to six.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Over 74,000 people reached Assam in two weeks, says Additional DGP
In a period of two weeks, as many as 74,118 people travelled back to Assam while, 17,488 left the state, said Additional DGP GP Singh on Wednesday, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for inter-State transportation of stranded people of Assam.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.60 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 75.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive opening of domestic equities.
Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus pandemic weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.60, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
61 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan take total to 5,906
With 61 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan till 9 am, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 5,906 on Wednesday. So far, lives of 143 people were claimed by the viral infection.
Of the total 5,906 confirmed cases, there are 2,409 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
1,852 COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai registered a total of 1,852 confirmed COVID-19 cases while, 52 patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus so far, said Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
The highest number of COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kopar Khairane with 294 cases and Nerul with 205.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are worst COVID-affected states
With 37,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remained worst-affected state across the nation, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 and Gujarat with 12,140 cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Yogi Adityanath launches 'Chikitsa Setu' app for health workers, sanitation workers, police personnel
In a bid to ensure safety of COVID-19 frontline workers, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched an app for healthcare workers, sanitation workers and police personnel fighting against the pandemic.
"Spread of coronavirus can be controlled through awareness and corona warriors have a major role in this. For breaking the corona chain, when they become infected and are sent in quarantine or isolation, the fight will get interrupted," he said.
"In such a situation, we will have to protect the doctors, para medical staff, nurses, ward boys, sweepers, police personnel working on the front line as corona warriors," he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Family of three test positive in Himachal Pradesh after returning from Mumbai
Six people, including three of a family, who returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the state's total to 99, officials said on Wednesday.
While five people, including three women, tested COVID-19 positive in Kangra district, a man confirmed positive for the disease in Kullu district, they said.
All the six persons had returned to the state from Mumbai along with other 697 people in a special train on May 18, the officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Biggest benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana is portability, says Narendra Modi
"One of the biggest benefits of Ayushman Bharat is portability. Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don’t belong," tweeted Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
With 37,136 confirmed cases, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state
Maharashtra continued to remain the worst COVID-affected state with 37,136 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.
The state reported 1,325 COVID-19 deaths so far while, 9,639 patients have recovered taking the recovery rate to 26 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
61,149 active cases of total 1,06,750 infections across India
Of the total confirmed coronavirus cases of 1,06,750 across the nation, there are 61,149 active cases till now, according to the latest data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 39.62%
The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stood at 39.62 percent after 42,298 patients were cured of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday. "As many as 42,298 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far," the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India records biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 5,611
India registered highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 5,611 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 toll climbed to 3,303 after 140 more patients succumbed to the viral infection as of Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 1 crore Indians benefit from Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Narendra Modi
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
54 new COVID-1 9 cases emerge in Bihar bringing total to 1,573
Bihar registered a total of 1,573 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 54 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health, Bihar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of victims
Expressing grief over the death of farmers in Etawah truck accident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Uttar Pradesh rise to 123
After five more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the viral infection in Uttar Pradesh, the toll in the state climbed to 123 on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases reached 4,926 after 321 more individuals tested positive for the virus. Of the total, there are 1,885 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Six farmers killed after two trucks collide in UP's Etawah
Six farmers were killed and one was injured after the pickup-truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday night.
R Singh, SP City said, "Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College".
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Revised lockdown guidelines in Maharashtra to kick in post 22 May
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday retained most of the lockdown curbs it had imposed in the previous phase, including ban on taxis and hair salons in red zones.
The revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0 will be applicable post 22 May. Areas outside municipal corporation in Mumbai and Pune have been excluded from the red zone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
E-commerce activity for non-essential items allowed in red zones
In the revised lockdown guidelines in Maharashtra, there are restrictions imposed on malls and shops selling non-essentials however, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items is allowed.
Banking, courier and postal services are allowed to function in both orange and red zones. Barber shops, spas and saloons are not permitted to reopen in red zones while relaxation has been given for orange zones.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
J&K administration issues fresh list of red, orange, green districts
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued a fresh classification of districts to implement the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown till 31 May.
In its order, the state executive committee (SEC), headed by chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, announced classification of districts across the Union territory as red, orange and green for effective implementation of the new restrictions.
It stated that all districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora, are red zones, on the other hand in Jammu province, Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts have been classified as red zones.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
200 additional passenger non-AC trains to operate daily from 1 June: Railways
In a big relief to migrants, the railways will run 200 special passenger trains from 1 June, the national transporter said on Tuesday. The service will involve non-air conditioned trains, which had not been allowed so far.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the Railways said apart from the Shramik Special trains, it would run "200 additional timetable trains daily from 1 June, which will be non-air conditioned second class trains and booking of these trains will be available online".
Information on the trains will be made available soon, the Railways said.
The 15 trains that have been running since 12 May, are air-conditioned trains and the passengers are required to maintain rules of social distancing and use masks and sanitisers
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Harsh Vardhan set to be WHO executive board chairman, say officials
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against COVID-19, is set to take charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board on 22 May, officials said on Tuesday.
Vardhan would succeed Dr Hiroki Nakatani of Japan, currently the Chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board.
The proposal to appoint India's nominee to the executive board was signed by the 194-nation World Health Assembly on Tuesday, officials said on condition of anonymity.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two Mumbai Police personnel succumb to COVID-19 today
Two policemen died due to coronavirus infection in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said. It took the number of police personnel who have died due to the pandemic in Maharashtra to 14, ten of them in Mumbai.
A 57-year-old police constable attached to Parksite Police Station in the eastern suburbs died at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, an official said. He had tested positive for virus eight days ago, the police official said.
An assistant sub-inspector of traffic branch also died due to the infection during the day. He was attached to Sahar traffic police, the official said.
At least 1,388 police personnel including 142 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 700 of them in Mumbai alone.
(PTI)
23:46 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
200 trains to be fully reserved, AC and non-AC, says Railways
"These will be fully reserved trains having both AC, non-AC classes; general coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting," said the Railways after releasing a list of 200 trains to be in operation from 1 June.
23:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
Gujarat transport bus services resume
The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) started running its buses across the state from Wednesday, after a nearly two-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The bus service had come to a halt from March 25, when a nationwide lockdown came into force.
The state government had lifted many restrictions on 19 May. However, the bus service resumed from Wednesday.
(PTI)
23:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
DGCA calls for meeting on resumption of domestic flights tomorrow
Directorate General of Civil Aviation has called a meeting tomorrow with all airlines to discuss the matter in respect of resumption of Domestic Civil Air Operations in a calibrated manner. In order to maintain social distancing, 2 persons from each airline/airport allowed.
23:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
List of 200 trains to be run from 1 June:
Indian Railways has released the list of the 200 trains which will be operated from 1st June: Government of India
23:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
22:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Air India flight from DOha lands in Hyderabad
Air India Express IX 244, an evacuation flight from Doha (Qatar) with 184 Indians landed today at Hyderabad International Airport under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission.
22:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
Body of COVID-19 patient found in quarantined centre in Bihar
Sandip Shekhar, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Bihar's Vaishali said, "Body of one patient Rajesh Kumar found at a quarantine centre on Wednesday. He was brought to the centre two days back and his sample was already collected for COVID-19 test. Investigation underway."
22:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in INndia Latest Updates
Centre says trains services to be partially restored from 1 June
The Centre said that Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from 1 June 2020.
"Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services. These trains shall run from 1st June and booking of all these trains will commence from 10 am on 21 May," the statement added.
22:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Agra SP says Congress buses were not according to MHA guidelines
"The buses were waiting at the UP-Rajasthan border, but they (Congress) hadn't applied for their entry into the state as per the guidelines of MHA. Since they didn't have authentic passes for movement, the buses were sent back," said Ravi Kumar, SP Agra West.